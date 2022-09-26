ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

suncoastnews.com

AdventHealth hospitals in Hillsborough and Pasco resume normal operations

AdventHealth hospitals in Hillsborough and Pasco Counties have resumed normal hospital operations, including regular visitation. Elective procedures and the opening of AdventHealth Medical Group and AdventHealth Centra Care locations will resume Friday. AdventHealth Tampa will reopen outpatient services Friday. AdventHealth Wesley Chapel will reopen the Wellness Center, Inspiration Place, Outpatient...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Young boys take pride in volunteer efforts

If everybody could be like Kaiden Backus and Lewis Queensberry, the world would be a much nicer place to live in. These two youths are leading their generation as examples of good citizens by their willingness to pick up trash. Their acts of hard work and selflessness are helping the environment be a cleaner and safer place for all species.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pasco Schools to remain closed through Friday

Land O’ Lakes — Since early this morning, Pasco Schools work crews have been out conducting checks on schools, looking for possible damage and flooding. Some schools reportedly are without power, and we are working with the local utilities to restore power. Pasco County Schools is closing the...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Local
Florida Education
Hernando County, FL
Education
City
Spring Hill, FL
County
Hernando County, FL
Local
Florida Health
suncoastnews.com

Find a safe place now, county officials say

Hurricane Ian might have changed course, but Hernando County isn’t out of the woods. “Today is Game Day,” said deputy emergency management director Erin Thomas. Jeff Rogers, the county administrator, said Wednesday morning that in the next 48 hours the county will be seeing tropical storm force winds of 39 to 73 miles per hour, up to 12 and as much as 18 inches of rain throughout the county and localized flooding.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Hernando County rescinds mandatory evacuation orders

BROOKSVILLE – Hernando County government and Emergency Management have rescinded the mandatory evacuation orders on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m. for evacuation zones A, B, and C, coastal areas and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county wide. Residents are urged to still take caution when returning...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Hernando County dodges bullet that is disaster for other areas

The dire wind and rain predictions in Hernando County never came true, to the relief of county residents and officials. It’s a cliché to say it, but the area dodged a bullet. “We were very blessed here,” said Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers. “Fortunately, the storm did make...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pasco gives first nod to tripling parks impact fees

NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco County commissioners voted Sept. 20 for $3,450 in new impact fees to support parks, recreation and natural resources— more than three times the current impact fee for those purposes. The vote is the first step in a months-long process of implementing new fees...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Hernando storm shelters house few as Ian’s threat seems to recede

SPRING HILL — Roscoe McNealy and his wife, Leana, were finishing their lunch at the Explorer K-8 cafeteria on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and were glad for the help being provided. Leana McNealy needs oxygen and while Explorer K-8 wasn’t the county’s special-needs shelter they knew the power would stay on, so here they were.
SPRING HILL, FL
suncoastnews.com

Hernando Beach businesswoman organizing ride to Fort Myers

A local businesswoman said she’s trying to fill up a truck with donations to take to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian relief. Kathryn Birren, a former candidate for County Commission, wrote in a text message that “I have a 17-foot box truck that I’m going to drive to Fort Myers on Monday. I’m accepting donations Saturday and Sunday.”
HERNANDO BEACH, FL
suncoastnews.com

Early morning fire leaves business damaged

BROOKSVILLE -- At 4:12 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a reported commercial fire in the 15000 block of Spring Hill Drive. The call came from a passerby who reported a fire in an awning/entryway of the mechanic shop. HCFES arrived within eight...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
suncoastnews.com

SunWest Harbourtowne a dream awaiting a dreamer with big bucks

Entrepreneur developers rejoice — the most “amazing,” and possibly last-ever great waterfront development opportunity on the west coast of Florida is still on the table. All you need is $100 million. That’s the asking price for the SunWest Harbourtowne property, more than a thousand acres of the...
HUDSON, FL
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
suncoastnews.com

Tampa International Airport to reopen Friday morning

Tampa International Airport will resume commercial operations Friday at 10 a.m. Airport maintenance and operations staff inspected the airfield and facilities this morning and determined TPA did not sustain any serious damage during the storm. Friday’s reopening for departing and arriving flights will give the airport and its partners such...
TAMPA, FL
suncoastnews.com

New PK’s Play Zone & Grille brings the fun for everyone

HOLIDAY — Let the fun and games begin! A new family-friendly entertainment business is opening its doors in the community that has activities from pool tables and electronic darts to a ninja obstacle course and indoor mini-golfing. PK’s Play Zone & Grille had a successful run in Hillsborough County...
HOLIDAY, FL

