Read full article on original website
Related
Down 27%, This Dividend Stock Is Still a Tower of Power
Crown Castle is an income stock with upside in a high-growth business.
tipranks.com
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock: Buying Opportunity on Attractive Dividend Yield
Altria Group shares present a good buying opportunity based on an attractive dividend yield backed by stable and regular free cashflows. Amid persistent inflation, an uncertain macro backdrop, and volatility in shares, investors have lost confidence in the stock market. What they need now is to safeguard their returns. Hence, dividend stocks that give a regular return on their investments have become popular. Let’s take a closer look at tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE:MO), which offers a huge dividend yield of 8.64%.
americanbankingnews.com
Origin Enterprises plc (OGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th
Shares of LON:OGN opened at GBX 3.65 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.22 million and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.14. Origin Enterprises has a 52 week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.75 ($0.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37.
3 Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Money, According to Wall Street
Price targets on these stocks are miles above their present market values.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Trust as the Market Plunges
These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.8% to 13.8%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors richer.
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Enbridge has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan is trouncing the S&P 500 with a stock that's still ridiculously cheap. Verizon Communications stock isn't performing well, but its dividend and valuation are attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Down Over 30%, Is Now the Time to Buy Growth Stocks?
Small and large companies have seen their stock prices tumble to multiyear lows. The current macroeconomic environment is particularly challenging for less established companies with fewer resources. While there are plenty of bargains out there, investors would do well to make sure they are buying a growth stock for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer
This is an energy stock worth buying and holding.
parktelegraph.com
Is Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) The Best Stock To Invest In?
It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. Volume reached 53,517 shares, with price reaching a high of $3.51 and a low of $3.51. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Genworth Completes Redemption of Outstanding 2024 Senior Notes.
19 Best Stocks to Buy Now for High Upside Potential
If the goal is to find stocks to buy when prices are lower rather than higher, it stands to reason that the time to go looking for the best stocks to buy is right now. After all, the market is off by more than a fifth so far this year, which means it's probably safe to assume that most investors are fearful. And if most investors are fearful, well… doesn't Warren Buffett say that this is the time to get at least a little bit greedy?
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Wednesday's session saw 361 companies set new 52-week lows. Visa V was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Digital Brands Group DBGI. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals PHAS made the largest move...
tipranks.com
2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%
The sell-off is showing no signs of letting up, as the NASDAQ tumbled another 2.84% today, the S&P 500 has fallen 2.11%, and the Dow has shed just over 1.5%. It’s a rout, with the indexes testing new lows and moving deeper into the bear territory. The fall comes...
Motley Fool
Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
The Dow Jones Industrial Average just closed more than 20% below its previous high, meeting the definition of a bear market. 3M and Intel have fallen even more sharply since the beginning of 2022 and are at levels not seen since the mid-2010s. Both stocks pay hefty dividend yields, although...
americanbankingnews.com
EPIK Prime (EPIK) Price Tops $0.0084 on Top Exchanges
EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. EPIK Prime has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and $439,667.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EPIK Prime has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One EPIK Prime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.
Realty Income Off for 6th Week as Yield Swells; Here's the Chart
Realty Income (O) does not like the rising rate environment, particularly when it comes amid worries about the real estate market and amid the broad bear market in equities. Here's Bank of America's favorite REITs, by the way. The Federal Reserve continues to raise rates, most recently by 0.75 percentage...
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Darden Restaurants
Darden Restaurants DRI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Darden Restaurants will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56. Darden Restaurants bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
americanbankingnews.com
Tellor Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $38.77 Million (TRB)
Tellor (TRB) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for about $16.00 or 0.00082165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $38.77 million and $11.27 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Benzinga
Circor International's Earnings: A Preview
Circor International CIR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-09-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Circor International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31. Circor International bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Comments / 0