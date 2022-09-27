Read full article on original website
Tennessee Titans OLB Bud Dupree leaves Colts game, questionable to return with hip injury
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree left Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts with a hip injury and is questionable to return, according to the team. Dupree returned to practice this week after suffering a hip injury in Week 2 at Buffalo and missing last week's win over the Raiders. He started Sunday's game and recovered a Matt Ryan fumble on the game's first drive before leaving the game. It was not immediately clear when Dupree was...
