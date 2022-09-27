Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,513,633,000 after purchasing an additional 310,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after acquiring an additional 828,789 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,018,423,000 after acquiring an additional 34,821 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,156,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,371,664,000 after acquiring an additional 58,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,195,392,000 after acquiring an additional 297,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

