A Design Gallery With Literary Roots Opens in Tribeca
Gertrude Stein’s 1914 book, Tender Buttons, begins, “A carafe, that is a blind glass.” She goes on to depict chairs, cushions, and other domestic items and spaces in this experimental, admittedly perplexing prose. The book is often read as a metaphor for sexual intimacy — including hints of her relationship with Alice B. Toklas — and as a treatise on queer domesticity. Art dealer Jacqueline Sullivan took Stein’s book as an invitation to conduct a similar exercise: to scrutinize the objects we surround ourselves with until they become unfamiliar and surprising. “Thinking about a chair or glass or these really banal things in an almost alien way was interesting to me,” she says. Stein’s poetry, bewildering as it is, “makes you excited and curious” and inspired “Substance in a Cushion,” the inaugural exhibition at Sullivan’s eponymous Tribeca gallery, which opened this week on the fourth floor of 52 Walker.
Kim Kardashian’s $355 Bathroom Vanity Set Is Brutalist Muji
Kim Kardashian, who’s made a killing selling shapewear and $575 skin-care kits, is now extending her monochromatic empire to home goods. Come October 6, she’ll offer a concrete vanity set from her brand SKKN. “I love concrete and gray tones, it feels really Zen to me,” Kardashian tells Architectural Digest. “The material and monochromatic design are important for my mental wellness.” If you have $355 to spare, you, too, can buy into the healing potential of Kardashian koncrete.
Marc Chagall’s Teeny Upstate Cabin, Untouched Since 1970
This past Tuesday, the artist Marc Chagall’s studio — a two-bedroom Catskills cabin — was listed for just $240,000. The Russian French modernist lived in High Falls from April 1946 to August 1948, and, according to Rik Rydant, a history buff who helped organize the 2011 exhibition “Chagall in High Falls” at Wired Gallery in High Falls, Chagall created over 90 pieces during his time in the house. That same show also included documents revealing details of his local life, including family photos taken by Belgian photographer Charles Leirens and an FBI file on the artist — he was closely surveilled due to his leftist politics.
