Gertrude Stein’s 1914 book, Tender Buttons﻿, begins, “A carafe, that is a blind glass.” She goes on to depict chairs, cushions, and other domestic items and spaces in this experimental, admittedly perplexing prose. The book is often read as a metaphor for sexual intimacy — including hints of her relationship with Alice B. Toklas — and as a treatise on queer domesticity. Art dealer Jacqueline Sullivan took Stein’s book as an invitation to conduct a similar exercise: to scrutinize the objects we surround ourselves with until they become unfamiliar and surprising. “Thinking about a chair or glass or these really banal things in an almost alien way was interesting to me,” she says. Stein’s poetry, bewildering as it is, “makes you excited and curious” and inspired “Substance in a Cushion,” the inaugural exhibition at Sullivan’s eponymous Tribeca gallery, which opened this week on the fourth floor of 52 Walker.

