Johnson City man found guilty of negligent homicide in infant daughter’s death
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A jury convicted Paul Beard in connection to his daughter’s death on Friday, but found him guilty of lesser charges than the state was pursuing. According to Carter County Criminal Court records, the jury found Beard guilty of two counts of criminally negligent homicide rather than the first-degree murder charges filed […]
Kingsport Times-News
Camper fire claims Sullivan County teen
BRISTOL — A West Ridge High School student died on Saturday in a camper fire in the Akard community near Bristol. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Andy Seabolt said 14-year-old Gracie McBryant was found dead in the camper at an Ayrshire Road home.
Sheriff: 2 charged after allegedly selling alcohol and tobacco to a person under 21 in undercover operation
Two women are facing charges after they allegedly sold alcohol and tobacco to a person under 21 years old acting on behalf of law enforcement, according to a release from the Greene County Sheriff's Department.
West Ridge High School mourns student who died Saturday morning
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the information received in a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Ridge community is mourning the loss of one of its students. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Gracie McBryant, 14, passed […]
Kingsport Times-News
Scott County man arrested following chase into Tennessee
GATE CITY — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office worked in cooperation with other agencies to arrest a man who was the subject of numerous reckless driving complaints after he reportedly struck a police car during a chase. According to a release from the department, SCSO officers responded Thursday...
Mom of overdose victim: ‘He’s gone because somebody decided to make more money’
MT. CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Josh Russell was hoping he could get free of drug addiction for good when he went home from a stint in jail late last year. He got a job, hung out with his parents and sister and was working hard to try and lose weight. But on Feb. 7, Marsha […]
Kingsport Times-News
Hampton man faces felony drug charges
Jason S. Hartman, 47 of Hampton, was arrested Thursday after Investigators discovered a large amount marijuana during a traffic stop. Hartman was stopped by Investigators for speeding on Greenwood Drive in Jonesborough, according to a press release. Investigators could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from Hartman' vehicle, and after searching found nearly 300 grams of marijuana.
supertalk929.com
Bristol Tennessee police investigating Volunteer Parkway hit-and-run
A hit-and-run investigation began Friday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck near the Bristol Motor Speedway campus. Police said the collision occurred at the Old Thomas Bridge Road intersection of Volunteer Parkway in the vicinity of Raceway Condominiums just before 9:30 resulting in the female victim suffering serious injury.
JCPD: Man tried to steal same car part twice before pointing gun at neighbors, arrested later on meth charges
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two allegedly failed attempts to steal a catalytic converter led to a man pointing a gun at people and ultimately resulted in his arrest, Johnson City police state. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Joshua White, of Elizabethton, was arrested on Thursday morning on two […]
Eliza Fletcher autopsy report released
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Eliza Fletcher died due to a gunshot wound to the back of the head and blunt force injury to the head, according to an autopsy report obtained Thursday. Her manner of death was judged as a homicide by a forensic pathologist with the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center. The report was […]
993thex.com
Two Arrested On Weapon And Drug Charges, After Police Locate Stolen Vehicle
Locating a stolen vehicle leads Johnson City Police to arrest two east Tennessee residents on several felony charges including firearms and drug offenses. Joshua A White of Elizabethton and Kristen D. Davis of Johnson City are jailed after police located a stolen vehicle at 118 Guy Street in Johnson City. The two were found in a shed on the property and taken into custody. White is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony and drug charges. Davis is being held on possession of meth and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are sold.
elizabethton.com
Threat investigation underway at Happy Valley High School, charges pending
Deputies and investigators of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office responded to Happy Valley High School Thursday afternoon after school administrators received a report that a student had made threats to harm other students. The incident was reported around 12:45 p.m. and Happy Valley High School was placed into a...
Pursuit starting in Weber City ends in Tennessee crash
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Scott County and Weber City authorities ended up chasing a suspect into Tennessee after attempting to arrest him on warrants related to a missing juvenile. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, an officer responded to a home on Yuma Road on Thursday where they found a juvenile who had […]
993thex.com
Man Abducts, Kidnaps, Rapes Female, With One Year Old Child Present
A man is in custody and scheduled for arraignment in Washington County, Tennessee on ten separate charges including carjacking, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated rape. According to Johnson City Police, the female victim and her one year old child were abducted Tuesday afternoon on West Market Street. Police say the suspect, Christopher Wayne Bennett made threats of having a knife, forced the victim to drive to an abandoned house, where he sexually assaulted her and then left the victim and her child and fled in her vehicle. Following an investigation, Bennett was located on video cameras and was apprehended. Bennett is being held on a 121 thousand five hundred dollars bond.
SCSO: Armed man & body found inside Sullivan County home
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police are investigating after a body was found in a Kingsport residence last week, and officials say an armed man was found inside with the remains. According to Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Captain Andy Seabolt, deputies were dispatched to a house on Horseshoe Drive on Sept. 19 in reference […]
wcyb.com
Suspicious death investigation underway in Sullivan County
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a man in Kingsport. Police responded to a residence on Horseshoe Drive in Kingsport after receiving a 911 hang-up call on September 19. Deputies say while they were attempting to contact someone inside, they were met with someone pointing a gun at them. That person has been identified as Corey Vaughn, 37, of Kingsport.
Kingsport Times-News
Man sentenced for area identity theft
Yanier Tellez, 32, currently of Tampa, Florida, was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for conspiracy and identity theft charges by the Honorable Clifton L. Corker, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Greeneville on Thursday. Tellez, a citizen of Cuba, previously pleaded...
Johnson City police searching for person after vehicle break-ins
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities on Thursday asked for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted for questioning following several vehicle break-ins. Johnson City officials said the break-ins are occurring “in various parts of the city” and encourage people not to leave valuables in their vehicles and to keep vehicles locked. Anyone with […]
‘Listen to the voice inside your head’: Staying vigilant could save your life
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — When it comes to reducing your risk of becoming a victim of a crime, first and foremost Washington County, Tennessee Chief Deputy John Rose said victims are never to blame. However, there are ways he said people can help reduce their risks. Rose likes to use driving as an analogy […]
Two inmates taken to hospital after NECX fight
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two inmates required hospital care after a fight in Northeast Correctional Complex on Monday, state officials say. According to Robert Reburn with the Tennessee Department of Corrections, a fight left two inmates of the prison with “non-life threatening” injuries. Another two inmates were also reported to be involved in the […]
