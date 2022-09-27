Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Ian – Disney World and Orlando Reopenings
As Hurricane Ian has passed and Orlando begins to recover, you can expect many businesses to be delayed in reopening. Some businesses will reopen with modified operations. We will continue to update when we can and as announcements are made.... The post Hurricane Ian – Disney World and Orlando Reopenings appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Bay News 9
Florida attractions set reopening plans after Ian
As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, many attractions and theme parks in the area announced closures. Now that the storm has passed, the attractions are starting to set plans to reopen. Here’s a list of current reopening plans, if available. Keep checking back for updates. BREVARD ZOO. Brevard Zoo plans...
allears.net
SeaWorld Orlando Extends Closure Following Hurricane Ian
We’re still seeing the impacts from Hurricane Ian in Florida after the storm made its initial landfall in the state on September 28th. Prior to its arrival, theme parks in the Orlando area, including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld, announced they would have multi-day closure. Today, SeaWorld has shared they will extend that closure.
disneydining.com
Popular Universal Coaster Flooded, Second Ride Building Damaged Due to Hurricane Ian
After days of heavy winds and rain, Hurricane Ian is finally making its way out of Florida. Both Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort have announced that they will begin phased reopenings of their theme parks — although Universal’s will be only for Resort hotel Guests — on September 30. Now, during these phased reopenings, not all experiences will be available and, at Universal, that is because some of its attractions sustained some serious damage thanks to Hurricane Ian.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort Issues September 29 Statement About Hurricane Ian
While Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to Tropical Storm Ian, it is still causing treacherous conditions in central Florida. Universal Orlando Resort remains closed today, September 29, and has issued a new statement. The statement reads:. Our thoughts go out to all those impacted by Hurricane Ian and we stand...
citysurfingorlando.com
Hurricane Ian Cancellations, Postponements, And More For Orlando and Central Florida .. #HurricaneIan
As Hurricane Ian gets nearer to Central Florida, a lot of attractions are closing, and events are being cancelled. Here is the current list of closings, postponements, cancellations and more. I’ve just listed the days of the week below, but for clarification I’m referring to: Tuesday, September 27; Wednesday, September 28; Thursday, September 29; and Friday, September 30, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com
Holiday Inn Near Disney Springs Modifying Services for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is headed toward Florida, and things are changing quickly as everyone gets prepared. Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld are all closing for the next couple of days, schools closures have been announced, and Florida is under a state of emergency. Hotels in the Orlando area have begun offering special pricing for evacuees, and we’ve also seen no availability for hotels in Disney World. Now, we’ve got an update on changes happening at a hotel near Disney World.
click orlando
How Central Florida theme parks are handling and responding after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – As the state of Florida keeps a close eye on the path of Hurricane Ian, Central Florida’s theme parks are also making changes. The storm made landfall Thursday in southwest Florida. In Central Florida, the storm brought heavy rain, winds and threats of severe flash flooding. Among the latest in a series of news conferences DeSantis has held to provide updates and remarks on Ian with emergency management personnel in tow, the governor Thursday described what large-scale recovery efforts were underway in stricken areas, primarily in South Florida at the time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVW
Day 3 for a tri-state family stranded in Florida
(WEHT) – On Wednesday night Hurricane Ian made its way to Orlando, FL, which for one tri-state meant dealing with their first hurricane. The Abell family along with other vacationers were stuck in their hotel with nervous emotions as they couldn’t fly home as Hurricane Ian approached. and when the storm finally arrived it was unlike anything the Abell family was accustomed to.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney World Status Update with Hurricane Ian
With Hurricane Ian coming closer to landfall, Floridians are hunkering down, and Disney World is watching the hurricane’s trajectory. Per the latest update on Hurricane Ian, the Walt Disney World Resort is now officially under “Hurricane Watch.” The National Hurricane Center (NHC)’s 11:00 am advisory on Hurricane Ian stated that it was still Category 3 with sustained winds of 115 mph and is still expected to become a Category 4 before landfall in Florida. To add to this, a Category 1 Storm could potentially be knocking on the door of the Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, and the rest of Central Florida come Thursday morning.
click orlando
News 6 reporter Mike DeForest meets hungry couple on International Drive during Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – While reporting live on Hurricane Ian in Orange County, News 6 reporter Mike DeForest encountered a man and woman out looking for food. International Drive, the usually bustling tourist destination, was mostly empty when the couple who said they were from Orlando asked, “Are we on TV?” then said, “We rented a room and we’re chilling out.”
Arkansas family stuck at Disney World as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen as it tracks north in the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westorlandonews.com
Here Comes Hurricane Ian: Orange County Information & Preparation
With Hurricane Ian ready to impact Orange County and all of Florida, local preparations have been under way around Orlando ahead of the storm and important information is available. The theme parks are shuttered, Orlando International Airport is closed, and Central Florida is in a weather lockdown. All of the...
Here’s when Central Florida counties will collect trash and debris after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando will begin picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30,...
click orlando
Downtown Orlando traffic light pole falls as Hurricane Ian blows through
ORLANDO, Fla. – A traffic-light pole along Orange Avenue fell to the roadway in downtown Orlando as heavy gusts and rains from Hurricane Ian struck the area. Early Thursday morning, News 6 reporter Treasure Roberts came across the pole, which had fallen and was leaning against the ground. [TRENDING:...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando hotel owner discounting rooms as Hurricane Ian evacuees head to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Central Florida hotel owner is trying to show that he cares for those evacuating coastal areas that may be impacted by Hurricane Ian, by discounting rooms as more people head to Orlando for safety. "We’re from Destin and going to Orlando," explained Saddy Andrae who traveled...
click orlando
WATCH: Heavy rain, wind rage near Orlando International Airport
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Videos taken in Orange County near Orlando International Airport shows the impact of Hurricane Ian on Central Florida after the storm made landfall earlier Wednesday in the southwest portion of the state. News 6 viewer Julia recorded video from a window on the second floor...
click orlando
WATCH: Hurricane Ian’s outer bands lash Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida counties felt the effects of the feeder bands as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday. Brevard County residents were being impacted by those bands in the afternoon. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
WDW News Today
Roads Closed Around Orlando International Airport Due to Flooding, Operations Expected to Resume Tomorrow
Commercial flight operations remain halted today at Orlando International Airport due to Hurricane Ian, now Tropical Storm Ian. The airport shared on Twitter that a damage assessment is taking place and all roads leading into the airport are closed due to flooding. Commercial operations are expected to resume sometime on...
themainstreetmouse.com
Walt Disney World Closes Due to Hurricane Ian
Michele Atwood is the Owner/Editor of The Main Street Mouse and it’s subsidiaries and author of the books “Moving to Main Street U.S.A.” “How Many Sleeps Till Disney?” and “How Many Sleeps Till Disneyland?” Michele also contributes Disney news to the Joe Kelley Morning Show on 107.3 WDBO in Orlando. She and her family made the move from Michigan to the Orlando area to pursue their Disney dreams. Michele is a life long Disney fan, and has two sons who have followed suit, each going on their first Disney trip before their first birthday’s. Part of the goal Michele has for The Main Street Mouse is not only to keep members informed, but to create somewhat of a Disney Family by relating to others through personal experiences and opinions. Also, Michele is making it a priority to share stories of inspiration and hope to other Disney Fans in an effort to share the Magic and hopefully make a difference in the lives of others.
Comments / 1