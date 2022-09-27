Read full article on original website
Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight
Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Princess Diana Was Left ‘in Tears’ Over the Decision to Send Prince William to Boarding School at Age 8
When Prince William went to boarding school at the tender age of 8, Princess Diana was supposedly left "in tears" by the decision.
Camilla Asked Kate Middleton To 'Take Charlotte Away' At Queen's Funeral
Royal fans are talking about a quick moment where Camilla, Queen Consort, seemingly lost her temper with Prince William and Kate Middleton's children. The moment happened during Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, September 19th. As members of the Royal Family gathered outside of Wellington Arch to watch as...
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Moving (Again) Into Queen Elizabeth's Former Home
Over the past few months, much has changed for Prince William and Kate Middleton. In addition to being named the new Prince and Princess of Wales in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the couple also recently moved out of Kensington Palace in London and into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. But it seems as though another major change is on the horizon for the royal duo—they're moving (again!).
Sharon Osbourne Describes Prince George & Princess Charlotte's Funeral Behavior In One Word
Anyone watching the Queen's funeral this past Monday was likely impressed by the remarkably well-behaved Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales. After all, the two oldest children of the Prince and Princess of Wales are only 9 and 7 years old, respectively. Prince Louis was not in...
Why Prince Harry Reportedly Feared Prince George
While the rift between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and William, Prince of Wales, got worse after Harry married Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, sources admit that there had been problems between the brothers before Meghan entered the picture. Royal biographer Tina Brown revealed to The Telegraph that issues started to arise after Harry retired from the military in 2015 and became a full-time working royal. It didn't take long for the duke to find it difficult playing "second banana" to William, the future king.
Supernanny Jo Frost reveals what she really thought of Prince George and Charlotte’s behaviour at the Queen’s funeral
AS the original Supernanny, Jo Frost has judged her fair share of children's behaviour. But undoubtedly none as "impeccably" behaved as Prince George and Princess Charlotte at their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday. Jo took to Instagram to share an image of George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, on...
Why Prince William and Kate Middleton Are More Important to the Monarchy Than King Charles III
As one royal expert notes, this is a "very transitional monarchy," and Prince William and Kate Middleton are now much more important than King Charles III.
Prince William Had a 5-Word Reply to Prince Harry’s Question at St. George’s Chapel, Lip Reader Says
Prince William and Prince Harry had a 10-word exchange at St. George's Chapel during Queen Elizabeth's funeral about seating for a committal service, according to a lip reader.
Why didn't Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children, Archie and Lilibet, attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral?
Why didn't Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children, Archie and Lilibet, attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral? The answer is fairly simple ... The Duke and Duchess of Sussex put on a united front with the rest of the royal family as they attended the late Queen Elizabeth's funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19th.
Prince George, 9, Sticks His Tongue Out At Photographer After The Queen’s Funeral: Photos
Ever the expressive heir to the throne, Prince George finished out the long day of his great grandmother’s funeral with a cheeky gesture. In photos you can SEE HERE, the nine year old member of the Royal Family was seen in a car following services for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19, glaring at a photographer, and then unapologetically extending his tongue from behind the safety of the vehicle’s passenger window. Next to him, younger sister Princess Charlotte, 7, stole a glance at photographers following the Westminster Abbey event, though Prince Louis, 4, wasn’t at the event — he was deemed too young for the somber occasion.
Prince William, Kate's kids George, Charlotte and Louis use new last name after Queen Elizabeth II's death
Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, three of Queen Elizabeth II's 12 great-grandchildren, have taken on a new last name in the wake of the late monarch's death. George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, are now using the last name Wales, a change from the name they've each used since birth, Cambridge.
Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis is struggling with queen's death: 'He's asking lots of questions'
Death can be a very difficult subject to grasp for young children. It's no different for Prince Louis, who is only 4 years old and is having to deal with the gravity and grief of the death of his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The Princess of Wales shared how her...
Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Walk Before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
Prince William and Princess Kate‘s eldest two children will attend Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral and walk in the procession. Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be in front of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The order of service for the Monday, September 19, funeral was released the evening...
Prince William Invites Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Sit With Kate Middleton and Kids During Queen's Funeral
Prince William made an unmistakable gesture to Prince Harry during Monday's funeral for their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at St. George's Chapel. While settling in for the committal service, William clearly waved to Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, inviting them to come and be seated with him, Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Harry responded with a quick nod before he and Meghan joined them, marking a show of unity between the brothers.
Prince William and Kate Middleton Thank Staffers Who Worked Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Prince William and Kate Middleton are showing their gratitude following Queen Elizabeth II’s death. On Thursday, the new Prince and Princess of Wales paid a visit to Windsor Guildhall, where they thanked the staff who helped with the queen’s committal service, which was held on the grounds of Windsor Castle.
Princess Charlotte, 7, arrives with Prince William & Kate Middleton before she & George, 9, walk in funeral procession
PRINCESS Charlotte has arrived with dad Prince William for the Queen’s funeral. George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, are the youngest mourners at their great-grandmother’s state funeral today and will walk in the procession behind Her Majesty's coffin. Their late inclusion is believed to be the idea of parents...
Prince William, Kate Middleton View Memorial Flowers in First Solo Outing as Prince and Princess of Wales
Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out on Thursday to view floral bouquets, balloons, and tributes of all sorts left by members of the public at Sandringham in Norfolk, England, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The outing marked the couple's first solo appearance since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales, a title given to William by his father, King Charles II, after Her Majesty died on Sept. 8.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Have a New Last Name
Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday, September 8, a number of changes big and small have taken effect within the British monarchy. Among those changes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, received new titles, becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales in addition to the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. The couple’s children, therefore, receive new titles as well.
