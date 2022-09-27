ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winfield, KS

Man critically injured in south Wichita hit and run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been critically injured after being hit by a car in south Wichita in the early morning of Sunday, Oct. 2. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), the crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. on E. Lincoln St, just west of Interstate 135. The WPD says when officers […]
Man killed after being hit by train in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been killed after being hit by a train in south Wichita on the early morning of Saturday, Oct. 1. According to Wichita Police Department (WPD) Sergeant Christopher Mains, the department received two calls regarding the crash. Mains said the first call came in from Burlington Northern Santa Fe […]
New details released in Club Rodeo incident, over $110K worth of damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Aug. 11, a driver at Club Rodeo damaged multiple cars, hurt at least three people, and caused damage to the club. According to new information released by the Sedgwick County Sherriff’s Office (SCSO), the incident caused over $110,000 in damage. According to the SCSO, deputies were dispatched to a report […]
68 dogs seized from Sumner County home due to mistreatment

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly 70 dogs were seized from a Conway Springs home and a man was arrested last week after deputies from the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department observed the dogs in poor health, suffering from malnourishment and traumatic injuries. The owner of the home, Samuel Roman, was...
Citizen holds suspect at gunpoint in west Wichita crash, stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested 38-year-old Julian Gonzalez Thursday for attempted murder after a stabbing and alleged intentional car crash this week left four people injured, including a 30-year-old man. Officers responded to a crash and a disturbance around 6:15 p.m. at Murdock and West Street. There, several...
4-year-old boy dies in farm accident in Wisconsin

PERU, Wis. (KAKE) - A 4-year-old boy has died after being run over by a farm vehicle in Wisconsin, authorities say. Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said dispatch received a call Wednesday evening regarding a child who as struck by a skid steer in the town of Peru. Emergency crews and a medical helicopter responded at the scene.
Fatality accident reported north of Newkirk

NEWKIRK — The northbound lane of Highway 77, north of Newkirk, is closed as officials investigate a fatality accident that was reported at 10:58 a.m. today. Newkirk fire chief Adam Longcrier said first responders were notified of an accident involving a semi and a vehicle in front of First Council Casino.
Crime Stoppers: Central Wichita garage break-in caught on camera

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police hope you can help identify a thief who stole a very expensive bike. It was just after midnight on August 11 when home security cameras caught a thief breaking into a garage in central Wichita and stealing a bike. "It's a pretty nice bike,...
Wichita man in wheelchair killed after being hit by truck

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man in a wheelchair was killed after being hit by a truck on Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), at 7:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to an injury at the intersection of Broadway and MacArthur. Upon arrival, officers say they located 68-year-old Charlie Jones, of Wichita, […]
Man sentenced to more than 20 years in deadly cutting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 24-year-old Pittsburg man faces more than 20 years in prison in connection with a fight that turned deadly in early 2020. A Sedgwick County District Court judge sentenced Morgan Prager to 242 months in prison following Prager’s murder conviction in the death of 19-year-old Vincent Venturella.
Woman sought in connection with 2020 deadly shooting arrested for murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Records from the Sedgwick County Jail show a woman wanted in connection with an August 2020 deadly shooting at the Baby Dolls club in north Wichita is in custody. Booking details with the jail show first-degree murder among the arresting charges against 31-year-old Autumn Shanequa Metcalf.
Wichita man dies after south side collision

Police are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian incident that killed a Wichita man early Tuesday. Officers said a man in a motorized wheelchair was going north on Broadway when he was hit by an eastbound pickup at MacArthur. That happened around 7:30 a.m Tuesday. 68-year-old Charlie Jones was taken to a hospital,...
