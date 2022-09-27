ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Alanis Morisette, Travis Barker, Miley Cyrus among star-studded lineup for Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles

Some of rock music’s biggest names will gather at the Kia Forum Tuesday night to honor the life and legacy of late Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Travis Barker, Miley Cyrus, Alanis Morissette, Gene Simmons, Joan Jett and more will take to the stage for the second of two tribute shows to the 11-time Grammy winner. More than 50 artists in total are taking part.

The show is being called a “cathartic, six-hour celebration focusing on the theme of “family.”

“The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts ticket and merchandise sales will benefit charities chosen by the Hawkins family: Music Support and MusiCares ,” according to the band’s website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xk6yT_0iCCMhxQ00
foofighters.com

The first concert took place on Sept. 3 at Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom.

Tuesday night’s show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Tickets are sold out, but the concert will be livestreamed over Paramount+.

Hawkins died while on tour in Colombia in March. He was 50 years old.

He leaves behind a son and two daughters.

