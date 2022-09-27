ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAMS Mindfulness Program to Offer Online Meditation Courses

Sept. 30, 2022 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Mindfulness Program is offering online courses to the public during October and November that teach introductory skills for meditation and Mindfulness. Three courses are being offered this fall. Each course lasts four weeks, with...
UAMS-Sponsored Health & Wellness Expo Draws Hundreds

Sept. 30, 2022 | The Annual Health & Wellness Expo, held Sept. 24 at the Statehouse Convention Center in downtown Little Rock, drew nearly 500 Arkansans for the half-day event. The annual event, sponsored by UAMS Health and presented by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, offered free health screenings and 30-minute presentations...
UAMS Presents Virtual Family Medicine Conference, Tobacco & Disease Symposium October 25-28

Sept. 29, 2022 | LITTLE ROCK — The 26th Annual Family Medicine Update with Tobacco & Disease Symposium at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) will offer up to 18 hours of online continuing education October 25–28 for primary care physicians, doctors of osteopathic medicine, advanced practice registered nurses, registered nurses, pharmacists, physician assistants, physical therapists, respiratory therapists, certified health educators and dietitians.
