Brooklyn, NY

Kyrie Irving unhappy with stigma surrounding vaccination status

By Josh Matthews
 4 days ago
Star guard Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets missed a lot of games over the last season due to choosing to stay unvaccinated, he opens up about how he is upset that it’s now become a stigma against his career.

Irving discussed how it was a “tough pill to swallow” that he and the franchise couldn’t reach an extension agreement. Irving continued by saying, “[I] didn’t appreciate how me being unvaccinated all of a sudden came to be a stigma within my career that I don’t want to play.”

He also talked about what it was like to see his friend, Kevin Durant, request a trade from the organization. “You’re watching your best friend go through now the other side of the media storm that comes with this trade request, and being in the middle was kind of like a [expletive],” said Irving.

Irving claims that he, “gave up four years, 100-something million, deciding to be unvaccinated.”

