Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
West Virginia officials engage in war of words over Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Some of West Virginia’s top officials are in the midst of a war of words over Amendment 2. Republican Gov. Jim Justice and Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy have been hosting a series of “community conversation” events at locations around the state in order to convince voters to reject the proposed constitutional amendment in the upcoming general election.
WVNews
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida's death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state's southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
WVNews
Businesses in North Central West Virginia preparing for the holiday season
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Although October has just begun, consumers might have noticed that Christmas items have hit the shelves at some retailers. This is just part of the early preparations that businesses are doing ahead of the holiday season.
WVNews
Delaware State defense holds off Robert Morris, 14-9
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Coleon Williams recovered a fumbled Robert Morris punt in the end zone, allowing Delaware State to hold off the Colonials for a 14-9 non-conference win Saturday night. Defenses were dominant on both sides. Robert Morris was held to just 240 total yards; Delaware State managed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Watkins, Hayek power Villanova to 45-20 romp over Maine
Connor Watkins threw four touchdown passes to Jaaron Hayek and Villanova breezed to a 45-20 victory over Maine on Saturday. Villanova (3-2, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association), ranked 14th in the FCS coaches poll, grabbed a 10-0 lead on Matthew Mercurio's 39-yard field goal and Jalen Jackson's 5-yard touchdown run.
Comments / 0