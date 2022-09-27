ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

West Virginia officials engage in war of words over Amendment 2

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Some of West Virginia’s top officials are in the midst of a war of words over Amendment 2. Republican Gov. Jim Justice and Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy have been hosting a series of “community conversation” events at locations around the state in order to convince voters to reject the proposed constitutional amendment in the upcoming general election.
POLITICS
WVNews

Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida's death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state's southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
FLORIDA STATE
WVNews

Delaware State defense holds off Robert Morris, 14-9

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Coleon Williams recovered a fumbled Robert Morris punt in the end zone, allowing Delaware State to hold off the Colonials for a 14-9 non-conference win Saturday night. Defenses were dominant on both sides. Robert Morris was held to just 240 total yards; Delaware State managed...
DOVER, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
California State
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Education
Local
California Government
WVNews

Watkins, Hayek power Villanova to 45-20 romp over Maine

Connor Watkins threw four touchdown passes to Jaaron Hayek and Villanova breezed to a 45-20 victory over Maine on Saturday. Villanova (3-2, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association), ranked 14th in the FCS coaches poll, grabbed a 10-0 lead on Matthew Mercurio's 39-yard field goal and Jalen Jackson's 5-yard touchdown run.
ORONO, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy