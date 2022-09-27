Some spend crazy amounts, others line up at dawn or gather at informal swap meets -- anything to satisfy a passion that combines love of soccer, this year's World Cup in Qatar and the ever-popular pursuit of Panini soccer stickers. Chile's national team did not qualify for this year's World Cup, which opens in Qatar in November, yet Panini sold in a single month the stock it had expected to last four months, he said.

SOCCER ・ 24 MINUTES AGO