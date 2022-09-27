Read full article on original website
Related
UN, abuse survivor groups seek Vatican investigation of Belo
The United Nations and advocacy groups for survivors of clergy sexual abuse are urging Pope Francis to authorize a full investigation into Nobel Peace Prize-winning Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo
In Latin America, World Cup stickers are a quadrennial craze
Some spend crazy amounts, others line up at dawn or gather at informal swap meets -- anything to satisfy a passion that combines love of soccer, this year's World Cup in Qatar and the ever-popular pursuit of Panini soccer stickers. Chile's national team did not qualify for this year's World Cup, which opens in Qatar in November, yet Panini sold in a single month the stock it had expected to last four months, he said.
Comments / 0