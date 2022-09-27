Read full article on original website
BBC
Prince William makes online safety plea after Molly Russell verdict
Prince William says online safety for young people should be "a prerequisite, not an afterthought" after an inquest into 14-year-old Molly Russell's death. A coroner concluded that the teenager from London died from an act of self-harm while suffering depression and the negative effects of online content. Molly's father Ian...
BBC
Bishop's suspension stands after failed Church appeal
Scotland's first female bishop has failed in a bid to have her suspension over bullying allegations over-turned. The Scottish Episcopal Church's bishops voted by three to two that Anne Dyer should stand back from the Aberdeen and Orkney diocese while complaints are investigated. The Church said the suspension did not...
BBC
Black and Asian infected blood victims feel let down, inquiry told
Some African and Asian patients who were given contaminated blood transfusions in the 1970s and 80s feel they have been "let down" compared with people who were born in the UK, an inquiry has heard. The infected blood inquiry has heard evidence about three witnesses from Kenya and Pakistan. All...
BBC
Train strike: Worst rail disruption of year as workers walk out
More than 50,000 workers are taking part in a strike resulting in the worst rail disruption of the year so far. Members of four unions are staging a 24-hour walkout in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It means only 11% of usual train services are running, with...
BBC
Mark Mardell reveals he has Parkinson's disease
Former BBC presenter Mark Mardell has revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. The former Europe and North America editor shared the news on the podcast Beeb Watch, telling ex-colleague Roger Bolton he was "fine and dandy" but his voice was "rather strange and weak". "I'm getting used to...
BBC
Faridkot: An Indian maharaja and a 'mystery' will
In September, India's Supreme Court brought the curtain down on a three-decade-old royal family feud over the ownership of properties worth more than 200bn rupees ($2.4bn; £2.3bn). BBC Punjabi's Arvind Chhabra reports on the twists and turns of the case. The dispute erupted after the death of Harinder Singh...
