Fayetteville, NC

MU Classes Cancelled/Offices Closed for Friday

Dear Members of the Methodist University Community,. All on-campus classes and events scheduled for Friday, Sept. 30, at Methodist University have been cancelled and all offices are closed. Online classes will occur as normal, and the Green & Gold Dining Hall will be open for brunch (10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.) and...
MU Continues to Monitor Tropical Storm Ian

Dear Members of the Methodist University Community,. As you may be aware, the most recent forecast for Tropical Storm Ian shows the storm impacting our area late tonight through early Saturday. Safety for our MU community will always be our No. 1 priority and we continue to monitor the storm’s progress very carefully. Always be sure to check the homepage of Methodist.edu – and the ALERTUS safety app – for urgent/emergency information and continue to monitor your MU email for additional communications (including potential schedule adjustments).
