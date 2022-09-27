Dear Members of the Methodist University Community,. As you may be aware, the most recent forecast for Tropical Storm Ian shows the storm impacting our area late tonight through early Saturday. Safety for our MU community will always be our No. 1 priority and we continue to monitor the storm’s progress very carefully. Always be sure to check the homepage of Methodist.edu – and the ALERTUS safety app – for urgent/emergency information and continue to monitor your MU email for additional communications (including potential schedule adjustments).

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO