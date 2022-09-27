ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 1

Related
wdet.org

Panel discussion to explore equity in Detroit parks

A panel discussion and presentation on equity in the Detroit Parks system takes place this weekend. “Just Place: Race, Parks and Public Spaces in Detroit” will explore the racial history, policies and practices that have limited Black participation in parks. The panel will take place in New Center Park on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 1 until 3 p.m.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

The Social Loft creates a co-working community in Hamtramck

Sisters Aliyah, Taqwa, and Laila Mahdi were looking for an all women’s space to work during the pandemic. There weren’t any. They pooled their resources together to create The Social Loft, a co-working space in Hamtramck. Aliyah Mahdi usually checks people in as they come to register for...
HAMTRAMCK, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Flint, MI
Business
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Government
wdet.org

Cass Corridor project honors influential Black female art entrepreneurs

Josephine Harreld-Love co-founded an educational arts center for youth known as Your Heritage House in 1969. Dell Pryor opened her first art gallery in 1975 and went on to run the Cass Corridor staple, Dell Pryor Gallery. Now, Malika Pryor – Harreld-Love’s cousin and Pryor’s granddaughter – is honoring their...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit’s Thanksgiving parade marches into 96th year

It’s not even Halloween yet, but preparations are already underway for America’s Thanksgiving Parade on Woodward Ave. in Detroit. “We have to get the floats built, and then of course we put on all these other events.” — Parade Co. CEO Tony Michaels talks about planning the parade.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy