Detroit Evening Report: Detroit Economic Club hosting Gretchen Whitmer, Tudor Dixon at MotorCity Casino
The Detroit Economic Club is hosting 2022 Michigan gubernatorial candidates Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican opponent Tudor Dixon next month. The event will be at MotorCity Casino Hotel on October 21 from 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. This will be the same format used at the club during the 2018 race between Whitmer and her then-opponent Bill Schuette.
Essential Cooking: Accessing Michigan’s agricultural diversity with Abby Olitzky
Abby Olitzky on seasonal cooking in Michigan. Accessing the diverse produce grown in the Ann Arbor area. In 2012, six months after meeting her future husband Steve over wine and cheese in San Francisco, Abby Olitzky made plans to move to Detroit and start a restaurant together. “It’s now been...
Panel discussion to explore equity in Detroit parks
A panel discussion and presentation on equity in the Detroit Parks system takes place this weekend. “Just Place: Race, Parks and Public Spaces in Detroit” will explore the racial history, policies and practices that have limited Black participation in parks. The panel will take place in New Center Park on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 1 until 3 p.m.
The Social Loft creates a co-working community in Hamtramck
Sisters Aliyah, Taqwa, and Laila Mahdi were looking for an all women’s space to work during the pandemic. There weren’t any. They pooled their resources together to create The Social Loft, a co-working space in Hamtramck. Aliyah Mahdi usually checks people in as they come to register for...
Cass Corridor project honors influential Black female art entrepreneurs
Josephine Harreld-Love co-founded an educational arts center for youth known as Your Heritage House in 1969. Dell Pryor opened her first art gallery in 1975 and went on to run the Cass Corridor staple, Dell Pryor Gallery. Now, Malika Pryor – Harreld-Love’s cousin and Pryor’s granddaughter – is honoring their...
Detroit’s Thanksgiving parade marches into 96th year
It’s not even Halloween yet, but preparations are already underway for America’s Thanksgiving Parade on Woodward Ave. in Detroit. “We have to get the floats built, and then of course we put on all these other events.” — Parade Co. CEO Tony Michaels talks about planning the parade.
