bikepacking.com
Friday Debrief: Short Cranks, New Ti Bars, Italy Dreams, and More…
We started “The Debrief” on our YouTube channel last year as a way of highlighting the week’s news and things that caught our attention on the website, in the conversation, and elsewhere around the community. To take this a step further, we’re posting a weekly Debrief here on the site to highlight all of those things and more, including upcoming events and interesting things our readers shared in the comments. Check out this week’s findings below.
Pinkbike.com
Whyte's E-180 Works Offers Bosch's "Race Only" Motor To Anyone
Whyte is launching what they describe as a "gravity race eMTB" and "the ultimate Super E-Enduro race bike". It's called the e-180 Works MX. It's the first e-bike we've seen available to buy with Bosch's brand-new "race-specific" and snappily-named Performance Line CX Race Limited Edition Motor. This drive unit offers more punchy assistance (up to 400% of rider input compared to 340% in the regular motor) and a more aggressive overrun (the time the motor keeps spinning after you stop pedalling) to help get up and over obstacles. It weighs 150 g less than the regular motor too.
Autoblog
2023 Subaru Forester pricing rises, still has a CD player(!)
With a major refresh last year, Subaru has decided it's not making any further changes whatsoever to the 2023 Forester. Well, except for the inevitable upward price adjustment. The base Forester now starts at $27,620, a $1,300 increase over the 2022 model. That base model comes standard with Subaru's EyeSight...
Pinkbike.com
Video: 3 Minutes of (Mostly) Slow-Motion Goodness from the US Open Best Whip
The Fox US Open MTB had a wide slate of events, but perhaps the most spectator friendly was the Red Bull Best Whip contest. Taking place right at the base of the DH track and the Ramshead main event venue, the new jumps by Powder Horn Trail Company drew the crowds like a wild river calls home salmon. With a hiatus of several years, energy was high as everyone seemed more than ready to encourage the riders and celebrate some stylish air.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Flo Payet Rips Late-Season Laps at Châtel Bike Park
When you fall asleep at night, do you dream of bike park laps? Flo Payet does, that's for sure!. Catch the big man in action rippin' some late-season laps on his Gambler in Bike Park Châtel.
A list of 10 incredible six-cylinder engines
Because straight-sixes are longer than V8s of the same capacity, they are more difficult to package, which limits the layout’s prevalence. Having just one bank of cylinders makes them technically straightforward.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Young Shredders Hit the Whistler Bike Park
Fast approaching Crankworx Cairns got us reminiscing on the good times we had at Crankworx Whistler with this crew of little shredders. Watch what happens when you get them all together in the bike park - SPOILER ALERT - they aren't sticking to the green trails. Shop the rad Pinkbike...
'Best kept secret of fitness': Mobile video games like Pikmin get kids to exercise outdoors
Technology use is up, unstructured playtime is down and the time kids spend outside decreases every year. Can mobile video games change that?
Pinkbike.com
CyclingTips' Ronan McLaughlin Breaks Record by Riding 230km in 5 Hours 14 Minutes
Yeah, yeah, it's not MTB, but Ronan McLaughlin from our sister site CyclingTips just broke a 60-year-old record for riding between Derry and Dublin that's too wild not to share. I'm not sure what's more impressive, the inhuman effort of holding an average of 43km/h, or the ability to ride a time trial bike for five hours. Massive congrats Ronan!
Pinkbike.com
Video: The Life of Ike on a Bike - A Documentary ft. Ike Klaassen
Ike is a young shredder who loves going fast and riding big jumps! With a motocross background he was able to get used to high speeds from a young age. Having a bike park on his family farm in Stellenbosch, South Africa, he’s been lucky enough to ride everyday and progress his skills as the trails have evolved.
Pinkbike.com
Pinkbike.com
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Ride At Night?
It's seven in the evening. Belly full, I've just sat down on the sofa and I'm looking forward to watching some TV and going to bed. Then my phone rings. My friend and colleague Tom reminds me that I've agreed to go on a night ride with him and Barney Marsh, a fellow science nerd and journalist at Singletrack, who's visiting Bristol for one night only.
Pinkbike.com
Industry Digest: Liteville Aquisition, Peloton's $1.2 billion Operating Loss & More
What's going on in the cycling industry this month? Industry Digest is a peek behind the curtain and showcases articles from our sister site, Bicycle Retailer and Industry News. In each installment, you might find patents, mergers, financial reports and industry gossip. New owners of Pearl Izumi reduce staff, plan...
Ford Accused Of Using Cheap Steel On Super Duty Trucks
A class action lawsuit brought on by owners of Ford Super Duty trucks is accusing the automaker of fraudulent concealment, among other things, pertaining to the crash integrity of their vehicles. Attorneys from Hagens Berman say they have proof that Ford has used increasingly weaker steel and materials in the roof of Super Duty trucks built between 1999 and 2016.
Pinkbike.com
Rider & Industry Results from the Trophy of Nations 2022
The first races of the weekend are complete, check out who took home the honours from the Rider and Industry Trophy races. Remember to check back tomorrow for live updates and results from the big race with some of the world's best riders competing in the Trophy of Nations. Rider...
Pinkbike.com
Hunt Releases New 'Proven' XC & Enduro Carbon Wheels
Hunt have certainly been busy. The wheel manufacturer has in recent years transitioned into bike sales with the Privateer brand, sponsoring world tour road teams and now brings out their Proven models - their carbon rimmed, top tier off-road wheels. The wheels have been in development for the past two...
torquenews.com
Toyota RAV4's Younger Brother Has Been Updated and Is Now a Plug-in Hybrid
Toyota RAV4's young brother, Toyota Harrier just got some good news. The local RAV4-related SUV debuts electrified powertrain. Let's see what's under the hood. Toyota Harrier is a compact SUV that the brand sells locally in Japan, and you may not know that it's already completed four generations. The last one was presented in 2020 and this would be its first facelift. The highlight is the new plug-in hybrid powertrain .
Pinkbike.com
Must Watch: Tommy G Brings Freeride Sends & Big Style in 'Mine Line'
Thomas Genon aka Tommy G, known for one of the best styles in mountain biking is on his way to his 9th consecutive Red Bull Rampage. Tommy showcases his proven track record for creating artistic content in his latest video project, Mine Line. Here he uses his unique riding style to pay homage to his heritage. In the heart of his Belgian roots, Mine Line sees Tommy showing his gratitude for his great-grandfather in a way only he could!
Pinkbike.com
Video: Autumn Riding in the South of England with Jay Williamson
Over 10 years since the last time Jay Williamson filmed with fellow SW local and good friend Jacob Gibbins they linked up again to film Jay shred his local hill Gawton Gravity Hub in some Autumn muck. Jay on Instagram - instagram.com/jaywilliamson93.
Pinkbike.com
Video: A Week In The Life with Conor MacFarlane
CONOR MACFARLANE SHARES WHAT LIFE AS A “PRO” REALLY MEANS IN HIS LATEST FILM ‘A WEEK IN THE LIFE ‘. "People just see what you put online and your life looks great, they don't necessarily realise what goes into getting that photo" – Conor MacFarlane. Life...
