Whyte is launching what they describe as a "gravity race eMTB" and "the ultimate Super E-Enduro race bike". It's called the e-180 Works MX. It's the first e-bike we've seen available to buy with Bosch's brand-new "race-specific" and snappily-named Performance Line CX Race Limited Edition Motor. This drive unit offers more punchy assistance (up to 400% of rider input compared to 340% in the regular motor) and a more aggressive overrun (the time the motor keeps spinning after you stop pedalling) to help get up and over obstacles. It weighs 150 g less than the regular motor too.

BICYCLES ・ 3 DAYS AGO