floridaing.com
6 of the Best Restaurants in Quincy, Florida
When you think of Quincy, Florida restaurants may not be the first thing that comes to mind. But this town in the Panhandle has some great places to eat, whether you’re looking for a casual meal or a fine dining experience. Whether you’re in the mood for some Southern...
thefamuanonline.com
Is Tallahassee a safe place to live?
In the last few years, there has been a decrease in the total crime rate in Tallahassee, but this year there has been an increase in shootings alone, forcing students and residents to wonder, is it still safe?. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, there were 89 shootings with 63 injuries...
thefamuanonline.com
Tallahassee lost its charm
Tallahassee has witnessed significant upheaval in 2022, prompting some to wonder if the city has lost its appeal. There has been an increase in shootings near Tallahassee colleges, the closure of popular clubs and restaurants, and one of Tallahassee’s most prominent college campuses, FAMU, has been poorly portrayed in the media on several occasions.
Tallahassee, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WCTV
Tallahassee church opens doors for Ian evacuees
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The First Baptist Church of Tallahassee Wednesday opened their doors welcoming in a family from the Palmetto area fleeing Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 hurricane making landfall on the southwestern coast of Florida earlier Wednesday, but hundreds of miles away Ashely Juarez and her family have found shelter in the morning in downtown Tallahassee.
TMH, FSU project to sustain 350 high-paying jobs
Florida State University and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare say they’re teaming up to bring a big economic boost to the area.
WALB 10
List: SWGA schools, colleges closing, altering plans ahead of Hurricane Ian
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Though southwest Georgia is now not expected to see impacts from Hurricane Ian, some southwest Georgia school districts and colleges are altering school plans out of an abundance of caution. This is a developing list. If more closings are announced, we will update this story. ABAC...
WALB 10
Hahira Honeybee Festival brings community together
HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) - Over 40 years ago, a group of ladies came together and created a fun festive event for the residents of Hahira and surrounding areas. This year, the Hahira Honeybee Festival welcomed over 250 vendors to the Hahira Train Depot and was hosted Friday and Saturday. “We...
WALB 10
Valdosta Habitat for Humanity
Many shoppers were the grocery store's opening day. Coffee Co. Elections Office breach investigation timeline clarified. Coffee Co. Elections Office breach investigation timeline clarified. Thomasville plans to improve its wastewater facility. Updated: 13 hours ago. The wastewater treatment plant project is projected to start in early 2023.
WCTV
Warehouse burns down in Gadsden County
Joe Bullard being inducted into Black Radio Hall of Fame. Search for Hurricane Ian survivors continues, hundreds already rescued. Red Cross volunteers in the Big Bend pouring into the storm zone. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT. The Red Cross is setting up evacuation shelters offering a place...
Kickoff, television set for FSU at NC State
Florida State will face NC State on Saturday at 8 p.m., with the game being shown on the ACC Network. FSU is 4-1 on the season, including 2-1 against ACC opponents. They are coming off a 31-21 loss at home to Wake Forest. NC State is 4-1 on the season,...
wengradio.com
I-75 CLOSED AS MYAKKA RIVER FLOODS IT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Please be advised that the Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. Due to the rising water, I-75 in both directions is now closed from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 193 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd). Motorists planning on traveling on I-75 to southwest Florida should seek an alternative route or follow the detours below.
Loranne Ausley Supporters Come Out “Shooting”
A Florida Democratic campaign committee has taken the first shot in the race for Florida Senate District 3 that pits incumbent Loranne Ausley against challenger Corey Simon. A campaign mailer that contends Simon will turn “our schools into shooting ranges” began hitting mailboxes this past week. The post card – as shown below – contains […]
'500-year flood': Florida begins to assess Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage
A day after in southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that the storm surge that came with it was "basically a 500-year flood event." “We’ve never seen a flood event like this,” DeSantis said during a press briefing in Tallahassee. “We’ve never seen a storm surge of this magnitude.”
valdostatoday.com
J.L. Newbern interim principal announced
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education has named Ms. Valica Sampson as the interim principal of J.L. Newbern Middle School. Ms. Valica Sampson was named the interim principal of J.L. Newbern Middle School on Tuesday, September 27, by the Valdosta Board of Education. Ms. Sampson has been in...
WCTV
Overnight fire causes warehouse to collapse in Gadsden County
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A two-alarm fire broke out overnight in Gadsden County, according to the fire chief in Gretna. Crews were called out to a warehouse fire in the 18000 block of Highway 90 at 12:45 Friday morning. When crews arrived at the scene, the entire building collapsed. No injuries have been reported.
WCTV
Former WCTV Anchor Michael Hudak Forced to Quickly Seek Refuge from Hurricane Ian
VANDERBILT BEACH, Fla. (WCTV) - A former WCTV anchor quicky went from covering Hurricane Ian to seeking refuge from it on Wednesday. Michael Hudak, who worked in Tallahassee for several years, was covering the storm for his current station WINK News in Fort Myers. Hudak tells WCTV he was assigned...
wfsu.org
Justices reject an inmate's appeal in the murder of a Florida State University grad student
The state Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an appeal by a Death Row inmate convicted in the 2010 murder of a Florida State University graduate student whose body was found in St. Johns County. Justices unanimously ruled against Quentin Marcus Truehill, one of three men accused of going on a...
WCTV
Rob’s First Alert Morning Forecast - Thursday, Sept. 29
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the latest details on Tropical Storm Ian, and how it will affect our weather closer to home. Watch the attached video for the full forecast.
WCTV
Evacuees from Hurricane Ian’s path hunkered down Walmart parking lot
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Evacuees from all over South Florida on the run from Hurricane Ian have found themselves right here in the Capital City. The hurricane made landfall as a category four storm, knocking electricity out for over a million Floridians, and creating a catastrophic storm surge and dangerous winds.
