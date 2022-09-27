ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, FL

floridaing.com

6 of the Best Restaurants in Quincy, Florida

When you think of Quincy, Florida restaurants may not be the first thing that comes to mind. But this town in the Panhandle has some great places to eat, whether you’re looking for a casual meal or a fine dining experience. Whether you’re in the mood for some Southern...
QUINCY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Is Tallahassee a safe place to live?

In the last few years, there has been a decrease in the total crime rate in Tallahassee, but this year there has been an increase in shootings alone, forcing students and residents to wonder, is it still safe?. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, there were 89 shootings with 63 injuries...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Tallahassee lost its charm

Tallahassee has witnessed significant upheaval in 2022, prompting some to wonder if the city has lost its appeal. There has been an increase in shootings near Tallahassee colleges, the closure of popular clubs and restaurants, and one of Tallahassee’s most prominent college campuses, FAMU, has been poorly portrayed in the media on several occasions.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
High School Football PRO

Tallahassee, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Mosley High School football team will have a game with Chiles High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Monticello, FL
Business
WCTV

Tallahassee church opens doors for Ian evacuees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The First Baptist Church of Tallahassee Wednesday opened their doors welcoming in a family from the Palmetto area fleeing Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 hurricane making landfall on the southwestern coast of Florida earlier Wednesday, but hundreds of miles away Ashely Juarez and her family have found shelter in the morning in downtown Tallahassee.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Hahira Honeybee Festival brings community together

HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) - Over 40 years ago, a group of ladies came together and created a fun festive event for the residents of Hahira and surrounding areas. This year, the Hahira Honeybee Festival welcomed over 250 vendors to the Hahira Train Depot and was hosted Friday and Saturday. “We...
HAHIRA, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta Habitat for Humanity

Many shoppers were the grocery store's opening day. Coffee Co. Elections Office breach investigation timeline clarified. Coffee Co. Elections Office breach investigation timeline clarified. Thomasville plans to improve its wastewater facility. Updated: 13 hours ago. The wastewater treatment plant project is projected to start in early 2023.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Warehouse burns down in Gadsden County

Joe Bullard being inducted into Black Radio Hall of Fame. Search for Hurricane Ian survivors continues, hundreds already rescued. Red Cross volunteers in the Big Bend pouring into the storm zone. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT. The Red Cross is setting up evacuation shelters offering a place...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
247Sports

Kickoff, television set for FSU at NC State

Florida State will face NC State on Saturday at 8 p.m., with the game being shown on the ACC Network. FSU is 4-1 on the season, including 2-1 against ACC opponents. They are coming off a 31-21 loss at home to Wake Forest. NC State is 4-1 on the season,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wengradio.com

I-75 CLOSED AS MYAKKA RIVER FLOODS IT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Please be advised that the Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. Due to the rising water, I-75 in both directions is now closed from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 193 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd). Motorists planning on traveling on I-75 to southwest Florida should seek an alternative route or follow the detours below.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Loranne Ausley Supporters Come Out “Shooting”

A Florida Democratic campaign committee has taken the first shot in the race for Florida Senate District 3 that pits incumbent Loranne Ausley against challenger Corey Simon. A campaign mailer that contends Simon will turn “our schools into shooting ranges” began hitting mailboxes this past week. The post card – as shown below – contains […]
FLORIDA STATE
valdostatoday.com

J.L. Newbern interim principal announced

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education has named Ms. Valica Sampson as the interim principal of J.L. Newbern Middle School. Ms. Valica Sampson was named the interim principal of J.L. Newbern Middle School on Tuesday, September 27, by the Valdosta Board of Education. Ms. Sampson has been in...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Overnight fire causes warehouse to collapse in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A two-alarm fire broke out overnight in Gadsden County, according to the fire chief in Gretna. Crews were called out to a warehouse fire in the 18000 block of Highway 90 at 12:45 Friday morning. When crews arrived at the scene, the entire building collapsed. No injuries have been reported.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Evacuees from Hurricane Ian’s path hunkered down Walmart parking lot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Evacuees from all over South Florida on the run from Hurricane Ian have found themselves right here in the Capital City. The hurricane made landfall as a category four storm, knocking electricity out for over a million Floridians, and creating a catastrophic storm surge and dangerous winds.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

