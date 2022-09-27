Read full article on original website
INDIANA POLICE CHARGE ONE PERSON CONNECTED TO INCIDENT ON SUNDAY
Indiana Borough Police have charged a man in connection with an incident on Sunday when a gun was brandished during an argument. Police say in a news release that charges of terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, and simple assault were filed against 22-year-old Robert Earnest Jones of Tarentum in connection with the investigation early Sunday morning in the 200 block of South 7th Street.
POLICE REPORTS: DRUNK AND DISORDERLY CONDUCT CASES IN INDIANA
Indiana borough police have released some reports about drunk and disorderly behavior going on over the past two days. In the early morning hours of September 29th, police officers arrested Jarrett Parker of Pocono Summit on a charge of public drunkenness after he was found in a highly intoxicated state in the 200 block of South 7th Street. A citation was filed through District Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
POLICE LOOKING FOR FOUR IN TERRORISTIC THREATS INCIDENT ON SUNDAY
Indiana Borough Police are looking for the people responsible for an incident involving terroristic threats. Police Chief Justin Schawl said in a news release that that the investigation has been going on since Sunday, September 25th at about 1:00 AM. At that time, it was reported that someone displayed a handgun during a verbal argument outside a home in the 200 block of South 7th Street as the result of being told to leave the property. No one was hurt in the incident, and the handgun did not attract the attention of others in the immediate area.
DA: 'Distress' call leads authorities to investigation at Johnstown-area home
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — An investigation is underway involving a Johnstown home in the Prospect area of the city. Investigators were seen Thursday at a house along the 300 block of Ebensburg Road. Officials say police were called to the home after receiving a call from a “distressed person”...
INDIANA BOROUGH, STATE POLICE READY FOR IUP HOMECOMING WEEKEND
Last night, IUP’s Homecoming weekend got into full swing with the Homecoming Hip-Hop concert, and so far, no major incidents have been reported. This weekend is expected to be a busy one for local law enforcement agencies. Increased police presences are expected from both Indiana Borough and State Police, along with assistance from some surrounding areas. This includes the presence of the State Police Mounted Unit.
Student in custody, teacher taken to hospital after assault at Pittsburgh school
PITTSBURGH — A source tells Channel 11 that a student attacked a teacher inside Oliver Citywide Academy Thursday, leading to an assault investigation by Pittsburgh police. Pittsburgh Public Schools confirmed a student was in custody and a staff member was transported to a hospital after an incident at the school, a special education center in the city’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood that serves students in grades 3-12.
Police Release Information on Old Longview Elementary Shot Multiple Times
NORTH MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police released information on an incident of criminal mischief to the Old Longview Elementary School. Police say an unknown actor(s) shot at the Old Longview Elementary School four times sometime between 7:00 p.m. on September 18 and 12:00 a.m. on September 21.
Police detail investigation, arrest in Day 2 of Geistown homicide trial
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Tuesday was day two of the trial for a Johnstown man accused of stabbing a woman to death last year in his Geistown apartment. Joshua Gorgone is accused of killing Denise Williams, whom he met on Facebook Marketplace to sell a refrigerator. Tuesday’s testimony focused...
MAN ARRESTED AFTER TRYING TO FLEE TRAFFIC STOP IN INDIANA BOROUGH
State Police arrested an individual who was wanted on a warrant after the individual led police on a brief foot chase. According to the I-ACT report issued this morning, a trooper assigned to the Homecoming Beat was on patrol and pulled over a vehicle in the North 6th Street area in Indiana Borough. The front-seat passenger, identified as a 30-year-old man from Philadelphia, was found to have an active arrest warrant from Norristown out for him on a failure to appear regarding a weapons violation. During the traffic stop, the suspect started to run from the scene. Several troopers pursued the suspect, and troopers had to use a taser to subdue the man. When the suspect was searched, a small amount of marijuana was found on his person.
Houtzdale man, 4 dogs send PA trooper to hospital: ‘Serious injuries’
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Houtzdale man is facing numerous charges after he and his four dogs reportedly sent a Pennsylvania state trooper to the hospital with serious injuries, according to state police. According to the report, police were called to a home on Ida Street in Woodward Township Sept. 27 at around 9 […]
explore venango
State Police Calls: Oil City Toddler a Victim of Harassment
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. State Police are investigating the alleged harassment of a 4-year-old Oil City boy. The incident(s) occurred in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County, between September 16 and September 18. Police said the harassment involved physical contact. No further details were released. The investigation is...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Seek Information on Commercial Burglary in Punxsy Area
YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred recently in Young Township, Jefferson County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, the burglary occurred at BFG Manufacturing along Universal Drive sometime between August 25 and September 6. Police said unknown person(s)...
PSP: Houtzdale man accused of attacking, 'seriously injuring' trooper
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Clearfield County say a Houtzdale man is behind bars after being accused of assaulting a state trooper. Authorities say George Suhoney, 45, faces charges of aggravated assault, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. Investigators say on Tuesday,...
Vandergrift police seek public's help in identifying man who they say illegally dumped a TV in Kennedy Park
Vandergrift police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they said illegally dumped a big screen TV Wednesday in Kennedy Park. Chief Joe Caporali said surveillance footage obtained from Kennedy Park recorded a man getting out of what appears to be a dark Jeep Grand Cherokee with a large television.
State police locate missing Indiana County woman
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police have located a missing Indiana County woman.Police had previously reported that Paula May Erickson was last seen in the area of West Indiana Street in Homer City Borough on Tuesday around 6:15 p.m.An update was provided by police, saying that she had been found.
Jury convicts Johnstown man accused of stabbing woman during Facebook Marketplace sale
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Wednesday, a Cambria County jury convicted a Johnstown man accused of stabbing a woman dozens of times following an alleged argument during a Facebook Marketplace sale last April. Joshua Gorgone was found guilty on all the charges he faced, including criminal homicide, robbery/theft, abuse...
POLICE SEARCHING FOR MISSING ENDANGERED HOMER CITY WOMAN
UPDATE: State Police issued a news release early this morning saying that Paula May Erickson was found at 11:45 PM Wednesday safe and sound. Troopers thank all the agencies that assisted in the search and the news media and members of the public for their help. From Pennsylvania State Police.
Will Investigators Ever Solve the Patrick Ryan Murder?
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The last time anyone saw Patrick Ryan alive was in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 14, 2005. He was having a drink at the Captain Loomis Bar on Main Street in Clarion. He held a yard sale at the house he rented on Wood Street a few hours before.
Multiple Pittsburgh Police cruisers set on fire at training facility
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Multiple Pittsburgh Police cruisers were left burnt and charred overnight after being set on fire.The incident occurred just after 2:30 a.m. at the Pittsburgh Police training facility along North Lincoln Avenue on the city's North Side.Police tell KDKA that the incident is considered suspicious.No other details surrounding the incident have been made available.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
PEACEFUL PRO-LIFE RALLY TO BE HELD IN INDIANA ON SUNDAY
A peaceful pro-life rally is scheduled for Sunday in Downtown Indiana. The Life Chain rally will be held from 2-3 PM on October 2nd at the corner of 8th and Philadelphia Streets. The annual rally is celebrating it’s 30th anniversary in Downtown Indiana, and local organizer Irene Kopczyk said that the rally is about spreading the pro-life message in a peaceful way.
