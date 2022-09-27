ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
INDIANA POLICE CHARGE ONE PERSON CONNECTED TO INCIDENT ON SUNDAY

Indiana Borough Police have charged a man in connection with an incident on Sunday when a gun was brandished during an argument. Police say in a news release that charges of terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, and simple assault were filed against 22-year-old Robert Earnest Jones of Tarentum in connection with the investigation early Sunday morning in the 200 block of South 7th Street.
wdadradio.com

POLICE REPORTS: DRUNK AND DISORDERLY CONDUCT CASES IN INDIANA

Indiana borough police have released some reports about drunk and disorderly behavior going on over the past two days. In the early morning hours of September 29th, police officers arrested Jarrett Parker of Pocono Summit on a charge of public drunkenness after he was found in a highly intoxicated state in the 200 block of South 7th Street. A citation was filed through District Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
wdadradio.com

POLICE LOOKING FOR FOUR IN TERRORISTIC THREATS INCIDENT ON SUNDAY

Indiana Borough Police are looking for the people responsible for an incident involving terroristic threats. Police Chief Justin Schawl said in a news release that that the investigation has been going on since Sunday, September 25th at about 1:00 AM. At that time, it was reported that someone displayed a handgun during a verbal argument outside a home in the 200 block of South 7th Street as the result of being told to leave the property. No one was hurt in the incident, and the handgun did not attract the attention of others in the immediate area.
wdadradio.com

INDIANA BOROUGH, STATE POLICE READY FOR IUP HOMECOMING WEEKEND

Last night, IUP’s Homecoming weekend got into full swing with the Homecoming Hip-Hop concert, and so far, no major incidents have been reported. This weekend is expected to be a busy one for local law enforcement agencies. Increased police presences are expected from both Indiana Borough and State Police, along with assistance from some surrounding areas. This includes the presence of the State Police Mounted Unit.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Student in custody, teacher taken to hospital after assault at Pittsburgh school

PITTSBURGH — A source tells Channel 11 that a student attacked a teacher inside Oliver Citywide Academy Thursday, leading to an assault investigation by Pittsburgh police. Pittsburgh Public Schools confirmed a student was in custody and a staff member was transported to a hospital after an incident at the school, a special education center in the city’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood that serves students in grades 3-12.
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Release Information on Old Longview Elementary Shot Multiple Times

NORTH MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police released information on an incident of criminal mischief to the Old Longview Elementary School. Police say an unknown actor(s) shot at the Old Longview Elementary School four times sometime between 7:00 p.m. on September 18 and 12:00 a.m. on September 21.
wdadradio.com

MAN ARRESTED AFTER TRYING TO FLEE TRAFFIC STOP IN INDIANA BOROUGH

State Police arrested an individual who was wanted on a warrant after the individual led police on a brief foot chase. According to the I-ACT report issued this morning, a trooper assigned to the Homecoming Beat was on patrol and pulled over a vehicle in the North 6th Street area in Indiana Borough. The front-seat passenger, identified as a 30-year-old man from Philadelphia, was found to have an active arrest warrant from Norristown out for him on a failure to appear regarding a weapons violation. During the traffic stop, the suspect started to run from the scene. Several troopers pursued the suspect, and troopers had to use a taser to subdue the man. When the suspect was searched, a small amount of marijuana was found on his person.
explore venango

State Police Calls: Oil City Toddler a Victim of Harassment

Area state police responded to the following incidents:. State Police are investigating the alleged harassment of a 4-year-old Oil City boy. The incident(s) occurred in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County, between September 16 and September 18. Police said the harassment involved physical contact. No further details were released. The investigation is...
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Seek Information on Commercial Burglary in Punxsy Area

YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred recently in Young Township, Jefferson County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, the burglary occurred at BFG Manufacturing along Universal Drive sometime between August 25 and September 6. Police said unknown person(s)...
WJAC TV

PSP: Houtzdale man accused of attacking, 'seriously injuring' trooper

Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Clearfield County say a Houtzdale man is behind bars after being accused of assaulting a state trooper. Authorities say George Suhoney, 45, faces charges of aggravated assault, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. Investigators say on Tuesday,...
CBS Pittsburgh

State police locate missing Indiana County woman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police have located a missing Indiana County woman.Police had previously reported that Paula May Erickson was last seen in the area of West Indiana Street in Homer City Borough on Tuesday around 6:15 p.m.An update was provided by police, saying that she had been found. 
wdadradio.com

POLICE SEARCHING FOR MISSING ENDANGERED HOMER CITY WOMAN

UPDATE: State Police issued a news release early this morning saying that Paula May Erickson was found at 11:45 PM Wednesday safe and sound. Troopers thank all the agencies that assisted in the search and the news media and members of the public for their help. From Pennsylvania State Police.
explore venango

Will Investigators Ever Solve the Patrick Ryan Murder?

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The last time anyone saw Patrick Ryan alive was in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 14, 2005. He was having a drink at the Captain Loomis Bar on Main Street in Clarion. He held a yard sale at the house he rented on Wood Street a few hours before.
CBS Pittsburgh

Multiple Pittsburgh Police cruisers set on fire at training facility

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Multiple Pittsburgh Police cruisers were left burnt and charred overnight after being set on fire.The incident occurred just after 2:30 a.m. at the Pittsburgh Police training facility along North Lincoln Avenue on the city's North Side.Police tell KDKA that the incident is considered suspicious.No other details surrounding the incident have been made available.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.   
wdadradio.com

PEACEFUL PRO-LIFE RALLY TO BE HELD IN INDIANA ON SUNDAY

A peaceful pro-life rally is scheduled for Sunday in Downtown Indiana. The Life Chain rally will be held from 2-3 PM on October 2nd at the corner of 8th and Philadelphia Streets. The annual rally is celebrating it’s 30th anniversary in Downtown Indiana, and local organizer Irene Kopczyk said that the rally is about spreading the pro-life message in a peaceful way.
