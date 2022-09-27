Read full article on original website
Related
DANIEL PATRICK KEOGH, 70
Dr. Daniel Patrick “Dan” Keogh of Indiana passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the age of 70. He was born to Wilmot J. and Margaret Mary McElroy Keogh in Norwalk, CT on July 31, 1952. Dan spent his early life with his parents and brothers in Río Piedras, Puerto Rico where his father was an executive of Westinghouse South America.
PEACEFUL PRO-LIFE RALLY TO BE HELD IN INDIANA ON SUNDAY
A peaceful pro-life rally is scheduled for Sunday in Downtown Indiana. The Life Chain rally will be held from 2-3 PM on October 2nd at the corner of 8th and Philadelphia Streets. The annual rally is celebrating it’s 30th anniversary in Downtown Indiana, and local organizer Irene Kopczyk said that the rally is about spreading the pro-life message in a peaceful way.
HURRICANE IAN IMPACTS FELT ON NATIONAL AVERAGE GAS PRICE
The national gas price average continues to go up in the wake of Hurricane Ian, but the state’s gas price average continues to go down. The national average is now $3.80 a gallon, which is an increase of less than a cent over the last 24 hours, but it is up ten cents from last week and down only two cents from last month at this time. Experts with Triple-A report that gasoline distribution could be limited in areas that were impacted by Hurricane Ian. Total gas stocks went down by 2.4 million barrels to 212.2 million, while gas demand has increased from 8.32 million barrels a day to 8.83 million barrels a day.
SHETLER ASKS FOR BOND AS TRIAL NEARS
The attorney for Ray Shetler Jr. has filed a petition for nominal bond for his client, based on Rule 600 of the Pennsylvania Rules of Criminal Procedure. Rule 600 demands that a trial for any criminal defendant must be held within 365 days of incarceration, except for delays caused by the defendant. It also stipulates that a defendant is eligible for nominal bond if incarcerated for more than 180 days before trial.
FAYE E. (NICHOLSON) ANTOLIK, 74
Faye E. (Nicholson) Antolik, 74, of Blairsville, PA (Brenizer) passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Greensburg, PA. The daughter of George and Margaret (Piper) Nicholson, she was born December 28, 1947, in Indiana, PA. Surviving is her son, Richard Troy Antolik (Tina)...
MARGARET “DIANNE” (ROUSER) BROOKE, 62
Margaret “Dianne”(Rouser) Brooke, 62, of Clarksburg, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Born February 4, 1960, in Washington, DC, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Betty Jane (Warder) Rouser. Dianne was a graduate of Oxon Hill Senior High School....
JUDITH “JUDY” SIMPSON, 75
Judith “Judy” Simpson, 75, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at her home. A daughter of the late H. Frank and Sara Martha (Shearer) Cribbs, she was born May 3, 1947, in Indiana. Judy was a 1965 graduate of Elderton High School. She dedicated her life...
PENNS MANOR STAYS UNBEATEN; INDIANA HAMMERS KISKI AREA
The Penns Manor Comets remained the only team in the Heritage Conference without a loss after beating Northern Cambria, 40-14, at Pat Corrigan Field on Friday night. Todd Marino had the call on U92.5 FM. Here’s his recap. In Vandergrift, Indiana routed Kiski Area, 47-28, in a WPIAL Class...
TORTORELLA: NO EXTRA SPICE NEEDED FOR IUP/SLIPPERY ROCK
Two of the top football programs in the PSAC clash tomorrow as IUP and Slippery Rock tangle in the Crimson Hawks’ Homecoming game. Bother teams are undefeated. IUP is 3-0 and Slippery Rock is 4-0. IUP coach Paul Tortorella says this is a game that needs no big buildup.
WEEK SIX HAS PLENTY OF DRAMA FOR HERITAGE CONFERENCE TEAMS
Week Six of the high school football season arrives with some key matchups in the Heritage Conference in a pivotal weekend and with four radio games on our Renda Broadcasting radio stations and two on Renda Digital TV. On WCCS tonight, 3-2 Homer-Center welcomes 3-2 Portage to Memorial Stadium. Homer...
POLICE REPORTS: DRUNK AND DISORDERLY CONDUCT CASES IN INDIANA
Indiana borough police have released some reports about drunk and disorderly behavior going on over the past two days. In the early morning hours of September 29th, police officers arrested Jarrett Parker of Pocono Summit on a charge of public drunkenness after he was found in a highly intoxicated state in the 200 block of South 7th Street. A citation was filed through District Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
SATURDAY’S FIRE CALLS INCLUDE THREE ACCIDENTS
It was a rather busy Saturday for first responders and Sunday started with a couple of calls for firefighters as well. Indiana County 911 lists dispatches Saturday for the Armagh/East Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Company very early in the morning for an accident on Plant Road in East Wheatfield Township; a call at 3:44 PM for Indiana firefighters along with Citizens Ambulance for a crash on Lenz Road in White Township; for Clymer firefighters for utility lines down on Allen Bridge Road in Rayne Township at 6:35 PM; an automatic fire alarm answered by Indiana firefighters on Anthony Run Road in Armstrong Township; then two calls for vehicle accidents for Rossiter’s firefighters: On Dug Hill Road in Canoe Township at 7:35 PM and on Smyerstown Road in Jefferson County at 2:19 this morning.
INDIANA POLICE CHARGE ONE PERSON CONNECTED TO INCIDENT ON SUNDAY
Indiana Borough Police have charged a man in connection with an incident on Sunday when a gun was brandished during an argument. Police say in a news release that charges of terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, and simple assault were filed against 22-year-old Robert Earnest Jones of Tarentum in connection with the investigation early Sunday morning in the 200 block of South 7th Street.
ONE INJURY REPORTED IN REAR-END COLLISION IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP
At least one person was injured in a rear-end collision that happened along Route 22 in Burrell Township. Indiana County 911 reported that Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments, Citizen’s Ambulance and State Police were dispatched to the eastbound lanes of Route 22 near Palmerton Road near Pine Ridge State Park at 9:38 PM. Black Lick fire officials say that a passenger vehicle had rear-ended a tractor-trailer truck and that there were people possibly trapped. When crews got there, they saw no entrapment but they did find one person with unspecified injuries.
MAN ARRESTED AFTER TRYING TO FLEE TRAFFIC STOP IN INDIANA BOROUGH
State Police arrested an individual who was wanted on a warrant after the individual led police on a brief foot chase. According to the I-ACT report issued this morning, a trooper assigned to the Homecoming beat was on patrol and pulled over a vehicle in the North 6th Street area in Indiana Borough. The front-seat passenger, identified as a 30-year-old man from Philadelphia, was found to have an active arrest warrant from Norristown out for him on a failure to appear regarding a weapons violation. During the traffic stop, the suspect started to run from the scene. Several troopers pursued the suspect, and troopers had to use a taser to subdue the man. When the suspect was searched, a small amount of marijuana was found on his person.
PUJOLS HITS 701 AS PIRATES FALL TO CARDINALS
Albert Pujols hit his 701st homer of his career as the Pirates fell to the St. Louis Cardinals last night. You can listen to the recap below. The Pirates and the Cardinals play again tonight. We will not have the game on WCCS due to our commitment to Pitt Football.
CORAL MAN CHARGED WITH STEALING CUSTOM LICENSE PLATES FROM DEALERSHIP
State police have filed charges of theft in an incident at a Burrell Township car dealership from earlier this year, but in this case, the suspect did not steal a car. State police have filed charges against 30-year-old Cody Koren of Coral connected with the thefts that happened between April 30th and August 10th of this year. Police say Koren was in the employ of Tri-Star Automotive’s auto detailing division at the time of the incidents. He allegedly stole 570 Tri-Star custom front license plates from the dealership and then sold them as scrap to Integral Scrap and Recycling in Indiana PA. The value of the stolen material came to $934.80 worth of metal.
