Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine declares full control of Lyman; European leaders refuse to recognise annexed territories
Key city in east of country ‘fully cleared’ of Russian forces, says Zelenskiy; European leaders call annexation ‘blatant’ violation of international law
5 signs the world is headed for a recession
(CNN) — Around the world, markets are flashing warning signs that the global economy is teetering on a cliff’s edge. The question of a recession is no longer if, but when. Over the past week, the pulse of those flashing red lights quickened as markets grappled with the reality — once speculative, now certain — […] The post 5 signs the world is headed for a recession appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
‘We want no more hatred’: leftwing ex-president Lula on verge of comeback in Brazil
Brazil’s leftwing former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva appeared on the verge of a startling political comeback on Sunday as more than 156 million Brazilians took part in the country’s most important election in decades. As the veteran ex-president cast his vote in Brazil’s industrial heartlands...
Comments / 0