Best New Tracks: Smino x J. Cole, Freddie Gibbs, Kid Cudi
As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s list is led by Smino x J. Cole, Freddie Gibbs and Kid Cudi, who released the single “90 Proof” and the albums $oul $old $eparately and ENTERGALACTIC respectively. Also joining this week’s list are a variety of offerings from Honey Dijon with Channel Tres and Sadie Walker, Charlotte Dos Santos, Baby Tate, Burna Boy, Shygirl, Trippie Redd and Tee Grizzley.
Ed Sheeran Becomes a Pokémon Trainer in the Music Video for "Celestial"
Ed Sheeran may be a four-time Grammy winner with four #1 albums to match, but if he had it his way he’d probably be a Pokémon trainer. No, seriously: Sheeran is an avowed Pokémon fan who has a super-sized collection of plush Pokémon toys and recently cut “Celestial,” the theme song for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. “Celestial” recently received an official music video, and in it, Sheeran gets to live out his Pokémon dreams.
Kid Cudi Ushers in a New Era of Creativity With 'ENTERGALACTIC'
Kid Cudi has dropped off his latest record, ENTERGALACTIC. Accompanying his Netflix TV series of the same name, which also premieres today, the 15-track album clocks in at 45 minutes and features guest appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz and Don Toliver, along with production work from the likes of Steve Aoki, Dot Da Genius, Take A Daytrip, Plain Pat and more. ENTERGALACTIC marks Cudder’s first full-length album since the celebrated Man on the Moon III: The Chosen from 2020, and paints a vibrant picture of what fans can expect from his animated series.
Roddy Ricch Delivers Latest Single "Stop Breathing"
Roddy Ricch continues to deliver with his newest single, “Stop Breathing.”. Clocking in at just under two minutes, the track features production from Turbo, JestonMade and Pooh You A Fool — whose collective work includes everyone from Travis Scott to J. Cole and Migos — and arrives with an accompanying music video that sees the young rapper on the road with Post Malone for the latter’s twelve carat toothache tour. Ricch is evidently enjoying the lifestyle that comes with his success, but also shows the hard work he is required to put in to reap his rewards.
Ciara x Summer Walker Are Moving On to “Better Thangs”
Ciara and Summer Walker have joined forces for the feel-good single “Better Thangs.” The song arrives just as summer comes to a close, hearing the duo reflect on moving onwards and upwards. “Lately, I been livin’ my life / I don’t pay the hate no mind,” Ciara sings....
STAPLE Launches New Merch Collaboration With Netflix's 'Entergalactic'
The titular streetwear brand, STAPLE is launching a collaborative collection with the Netflix‘s highly-anticipated adult animated series, Entergalactic. The Kenya Barris-produced film has garnered much attention with the its star-stacked cast. Entergalactic is an original animated series from the mind of Kid Cudi and Barris. Cudi will be releasing...
Kid Cudi Says He Likely Won’t Release Another LP Following ‘Entergalactic': “I Just Don’t Have It in Me”
Today marks the momentous release of Kid Cudi’s tenth studio album Entergalactic. Cudi has consistently put out records for the past decade-plus, developing a varied and eclectic musical repertoire in the process. Over the years, Cudi has ventured into acting, fashion and is now the creator of an adult...
Kid Cudi Gets Real About How Virgil Abloh's Involvement Inspired the Fashion in 'Entergalactic'
In an exclusive clip shared to Hypebeast, Netflix dives deeper into the meaning behind the fashion choices for its upcoming, much-anticipated new animated series, Entergalactic. A project close to Kid Cudi‘s heart and a curated from the mind behind Man on the Moon, the multi-hyphenate wanted to make sure that this series was like no other animation ever seen before.
Freddie Gibbs Makes a Strong Case for Album of the Year With '$oul $old $eparately'
After a long wait, Freddie Gibbs has finally released his first solo studio album in four years, $oul $old $eparately, also affectionaly known as $$$. Clocking in at approximately 45 minutes, the 16-track record features guest appearances from Kelly Price, Offset, Moneybagg Yo, Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, Raekwon, DJ Paul, Pusha T, Musiq Souldchild and Scarface, along with production work from some of Gibbs’ frequent collaborators like Madlib, The Alchemist and James Blake, as well as KAYTRANADA, Boi-1da, DJ Dahi, Jahaan Sweet and more. $$$ is an honest, reflective and creative piece of art from the Gary, Indiana-born rapper, with its title serving as the door to Gibbs’ psyche as one of hip-hop’s most respected figures — and what exactly comes with that honored yet dangerous territory. He doesn’t take himself too seriously with this matter though, as seen in his latest rollout with the advertisements for the fictional resort and casino, allowing listeners to see, hear and appreciate both sides of the rapper.
JID Debuts Heart-Wrenching Visual for Single “Money”
Last month, JID shared a thoughtful but dark music video for his song with Kenny Mason, “Dance Now.” The rapper-singer has now returned with an official visual for another The Forever Story cut, “Money.”. The video follows two young brothers in the countryside of what’s likely Georgia,...
Quavo and Takeoff Reflect on Their Success on “Nothing Changed”
Quavo and Takeoff have continued the rollout of their forthcoming collaborative LP, Only Built For Infinity Links, with yet another new track. On “Nothing Changed,” the two rappers reflect on their success and how, despite their wealth, they remain close to their roots and continue to lead with a strong work ethic.
Steven Harrington Partners with Crocs on a Psychedelic "Quickstrike" Clog
BE@RBRICK’s, stacking chairs, skateparks, statues — you can add Crocs to Steven Harrington’s universe of collaborations. The Los Angeles-based artist recently took to Instagram to announce the limited capsule, dubbed “Quickstrike.”. While some Croc collabs feature a pared back approach, Harrington opts to drench this iteration...
HYPEBEAST Magazine Returns With "The Frontiers Issue" Featuring Cover Star NIGO
Following a time of pause since 2020, HYPEBEAST magazine makes its return to publishing with issue 30, The Frontiers Issue. Featuring a special edition cover with NIGO, the publication ventures upon a world far different than it was before – a place of multiple realities that are somehow both intensified and dismantled with every passing moment.
Rick Owens SS23 "EDFU" Saw a Master at Work
A Rick Owens show is always a moment to stop and appreciated, and nothing less was expected for his Spring/Summer 2023 runway at Paris Fashion Week. Often exploring gory cues submerged in sexual motifs alongside kinks and gothic glamor, the Dark Lord himself never disappoints and has held his ground as one of the most anticipated designers on display season after season for over a decade. For Fall/Winter 2022, Rick Owens injected the hallowed halls of Paris’ Palais de Tokyo with eerie smog and the scent of his debut Aesop collaboration, harking back to memories of his Catholic school education channeled via asymmetrical design themes that looked as if they were struck by Dracula.
Ye to Show YEEZY SEASON 9 at Paris Fashion Week
If you’ve been keeping a close eye on Paris Fashion Week, you might have seen that Ye just walked in Balenciaga’s Summer 2022 collection, “The Mud Show.” But, keener ears may have heard the murmurs of a YEEZY show, and it has been confirmed: YEEZY SEASON 9 arrives tomorrow in Paris.
Laura and Deanna Fanning for Kiko Kostadinov Prepares to Dominate SS23
Twin sister design duo Laura and Deanna Fanning are the masterminds behind Kiko Kostadinov‘s womenswear, and increasingly becoming influential figures in Kostadinov’s footwear and accessories world. The house’s Trivia bag has become a bit of a viral sensation, with everyone from fashion editors to Iris Law and Bella Hadid carrying one as of late, while teasers online have seen the duo step into the world of collaboration heavier than ever with the Kiko Kostadinov x HYSTERIC GLAMOUR x ASICS preview. These moments seem to inform the overarching taste level of Kiko Kostadinov’s output — you can rest assured menswear will follow the Fanning sisters’ path. Now, as part of Paris Fashion Week, the duo has presented their collection for Spring/Summer 2023.
Isabel Marant SS23 Was a Throwback to Her '90s Debut
Since launching her eponymous label in 1994, Isabel Marant has embarked on a journey to create her ideal Marant personality — bold yet summoned by hints of grunge and bohemian chic. The designer’s laidback approach is constantly at the fore, and season after season, Marant proves effortlessly cool style is here to stay.
Kevin Abstract Steps Behind the Lens for Holiday’s New “MELTDOWN” Lookbook
Always on the verge of creativity and distinguished visuals, Kevin Abstract has built a name for himself – in and out of music – when it comes to aesthetics. As he continues to push the envelope forward for the next generation, he’s stepped behind the lens for Holiday’s new “MELTDOWN” Lookbook, delivering a fiery glimpse into partner Nick Holiday’s brand offerings for Fall/Winter 2022.
Tom Holland's Spider-Man Rumored to Appear in 'Deadpool 3'
Following news of Wolverine’s return and actors Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds delivering another teaser, reports are now noting the possibility of Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man appearing in Deadpool 3. The latest rumors build on the news of the upcoming sequel from Marvel Studios including Jackman returning as the mutant Wolverine.
Issey Miyake SS23 Brought Tears of Joy to Paris
On August 9, 2022, the legendary Japanese designer Issey Miyake died. The fashion world was in mourning, and still is in many ways as we approached Paris Fashion Week (and the fashion month) with high hopes to see the late designer put on yet another magical display, but that hasn’t stopped Miyake’s team from beautifully honoring his legacy and craft. As WWD reported, Paris is excited about the return of Japanese designers, as often it is names such as Miyake, Rei Kawakubo of COMME des GARÇONS, Jun Takahashi’s UNDERCOVER and so on that bring the creativity, the allure, and the conceptual to Paris Fashion Week.
