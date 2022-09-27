After a long wait, Freddie Gibbs has finally released his first solo studio album in four years, $oul $old $eparately, also affectionaly known as $$$. Clocking in at approximately 45 minutes, the 16-track record features guest appearances from Kelly Price, Offset, Moneybagg Yo, Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, Raekwon, DJ Paul, Pusha T, Musiq Souldchild and Scarface, along with production work from some of Gibbs’ frequent collaborators like Madlib, The Alchemist and James Blake, as well as KAYTRANADA, Boi-1da, DJ Dahi, Jahaan Sweet and more. $$$ is an honest, reflective and creative piece of art from the Gary, Indiana-born rapper, with its title serving as the door to Gibbs’ psyche as one of hip-hop’s most respected figures — and what exactly comes with that honored yet dangerous territory. He doesn’t take himself too seriously with this matter though, as seen in his latest rollout with the advertisements for the fictional resort and casino, allowing listeners to see, hear and appreciate both sides of the rapper.

