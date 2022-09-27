ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Candy corn recalled over allergy alert

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JKW27_0iCCGctt00

AUBURN, Mass. ( WXIN ) — Those who like candy corn should be on the lookout for a recall due to an allergy alert.

Arcade Snacks is recalling its 15-ounce packages of candy corn because egg is not listed as an allergen. People who have egg allergies run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they eat the candy.

64 meat products recalled over listeria threat

The candy was sold in 15-ounce clear plastic containers marked with UPC 0 18586 00114 4 and a “best by” date of March 8, 2023, on the label on the back panel. It was distributed in Massachusetts and Connecticut at the following locations:

  • Johnson Roadside Farm Market in Swansea, Massachusetts
  • Donelan’s Supermarkets in Massachusetts
  • Fieldstone Farm Market in Marion, Massachusetts
  • Foodies in Massachusetts
  • Windfall Market in Falmouth, Massachusetts
  • Highland Park Market in Glastonbury, Connecticut
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZzBl_0iCCGctt00
(FDA)

Anyone with the recalled candy is urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact the company at 1-508-832-6300 Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Education in Electric: Chicago Drives Electric event debuts

OAK BROOK, Ill. — This weekend, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is hosting its first-ever Chicago Drives Electric event in Oakbrook Terrace.  It’s a sort-of auto show aimed at educating the public about electric vehicles.  Purchase an electric vehicle is encouraged by both the state of Illinois, which is offering rebates, and the federal government, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago response agencies helping with Hurricane Ian relief efforts

 CHICAGO — As Floridians begin to deal with the destruction Hurricane Ian left in its wake, teams in Chicago have been working around the clock to help.   Team Rubicon, based out of an old firehouse in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood, has 40 people on two teams that are coordinating relief efforts in Florida and […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Falmouth, MA
Health
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Marion, MA
Health
City
Glastonbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
City
Swansea, MA
City
Falmouth, MA
Marion, MA
Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
Glastonbury, CT
Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Falmouth, MA
Lifestyle
City
Marion, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candy Corn#Meat Products#Food Drink#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#Upc#Massachusetts Foodies#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
WGN News

WGN News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy