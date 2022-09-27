Candy corn recalled over allergy alert
AUBURN, Mass. ( WXIN ) — Those who like candy corn should be on the lookout for a recall due to an allergy alert.
Arcade Snacks is recalling its 15-ounce packages of candy corn because egg is not listed as an allergen. People who have egg allergies run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they eat the candy.Tailgate in a bag: Brach’s debuts hot dog, hamburger-flavored candy corn
The candy was sold in 15-ounce clear plastic containers marked with UPC 0 18586 00114 4 and a “best by” date of March 8, 2023, on the label on the back panel. It was distributed in Massachusetts and Connecticut at the following locations:
- Johnson Roadside Farm Market in Swansea, Massachusetts
- Donelan’s Supermarkets in Massachusetts
- Fieldstone Farm Market in Marion, Massachusetts
- Foodies in Massachusetts
- Windfall Market in Falmouth, Massachusetts
- Highland Park Market in Glastonbury, Connecticut
Anyone with the recalled candy is urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact the company at 1-508-832-6300 Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET.
