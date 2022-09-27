Read full article on original website
Related
Five answers: South Carolina vs. S.C. State
The South Carolina football team was able to soundly take down S.C. State on Thursday night at Williams-Brice Stadium using a balance of drives offensively and a few turnovers to leave with a 50-10 victory. This was the final non-conference game on the easier side of the competition level, and the Gamecocks (3-2) have done exactly what they needed to against the lesser squads.
2024 WR Mazeo Bennett Announces Decision Date
The widely sought after wideout out of Greenville, SC, has been a South Carolina Gamecock target for some time now, and seems ready to make his college decision.
backingthepack.com
BTP Pigskin Predictions: Clemson
In arguably the biggest game in NC State football history - and certainly the biggest in the program’s recent history - the 10th-ranked Wolfpack head down to South Carolina to take on the 5th-ranked Clemson Tigers in the primetime game of the week. With ESPN’s College Gameday in town to provide an even higher level of visibility than the game was already going to receive, the college football world’s eyes will be on upstate this weekend.
SC State shoots self in foot vs. South Carolina
South Carolina State showed flashes against the SEC’s South Carolina, but ultimately couldn’t get out of its own way with turnovers. The post SC State shoots self in foot vs. South Carolina appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRDW-TV
Yellow Jackets, T-Breds meet for an old-time showdown
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Aiken is playing North Augusta Thursday night. It’s also about bragging rights between players, coaches, and sometimes family. Tough non-region opponents have held South Aiken and North Augusta to a 1-5 record. Add in some wind and weather, and you’ve got yourself a grind-it-out slugfest between two regional rivals.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer speaks on assistant coach stepping away from the team
Shane Beamer and South Carolina will be without offensive line coach Greg Adkins for a period of time after the coach said he’s dealing with a “minor medical issue.”. “He’s in great spirits,” Beamer said after the Gamecocks beat SC State. “I don’t think it’s going to be long-term.”
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Charlotte star quarterback Andrew Rawls died in a freak skydiving accident
Andrew Rawls played Quarterback on the 2002 Independence High School Football team which went on to become the State Champions in North Carolina. He was a very solid quarterback and an avid skydiver. Unfortunately, the 35-year-old Rawls died in a skydiving accident on September 24, 2022 in Chester County, South...
Ian latest updates | SC Governor says 'be smart, don't be a statistic'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ian is back up to hurricane strength as it gets ready to come ashore along the South Carolina coast, the first hurricane to make landfall since 2016. The state is expected to be dealing with its direct impacts all throughout Friday and perhaps into early Saturday morning.
RELATED PEOPLE
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Pro fishing hits big time in SC
The professional fishing business (and we’re talking about real hooks and bait, not the email kind) will soon be bringing some real economic impact to the Midlands of our state when a major tournament with teams from around the world hits the waters of Lake Murray. Mike Switzer interviews Anthony Gagliardi is an angler from Prosperity, SC who will also be one of two coaches for the USA team for the 2022 Black Bass Fishing World Championship coming Oct. 16-22, 2022.
WMAZ
Tree falls on moving vehicle in South Carolina, driver rescued
IRMO, S.C. — Crews from the Irmo Fire District were called in after a tree fell on a woman's car while she drove along Piney Grove Road on Thursday. Windy conditions ahead of Hurricane Ian caused a large pine tree to snap and fall on the gray sedan around 3:45 p.m. After it was hit, the car continued to travel several hundred yards along Piney Grove before stopping in a yard against another tree.
columbiametro.com
Getting Down to Business: Midlands Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery
How did your business begin and how has it changed?. In 1981, Richard Davis, M.D., founded Midlands Orthopaedics with a vision to build a private surgical practice on the expertise of physicians who all completed fellowship training in a sub-specialty of orthopedics following their residencies. While fellowship training is commonplace now, it was the exception then. Orthopaedic sub-specialties include total joint replacement, sports medicine, foot and ankle, spine, trauma, hand and upper extremity (elbow to shoulder), and pediatrics. All the practice’s orthopedic surgeons have completed a fellowship in one of these sub-specialties.
Coroner identifies wreck fatality
NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified Tevis Odell Mobley, 28, of Prosperity, as the individual killed in a head on vehicle collision on Wednesday, September 21. According to Mater Trooper Brandon Bolt, of the S.C. Highway patrol, the collision occurred around 4:40 a.m. on S.C. Highway...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLTX.com
South Carolina authorities on lookout for jail escapee
UNION COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are on the lookout for a man who escaped from jail on Friday night. The Union County Sheriff's Office said that it was notified around 10 p.m. that 44-year-old David Paul Strickland had escaped from the Union County Detention Center. Since then, deputies and K-9 units in the county have been tracking Strickland, who is wanted on multiple charges from both the Union County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Barnwell native pinned colonel in U.S. Army
Rodney D. McCutcheon was pinned with the rank of Colonel in the United States Army roughly two miles away from the Red Oak Rd. home he grew up in. Surrounded by his family, friends, and the community who has known him since his youth, Colonel McCutcheon accepted his promotion at the El BAB Shrine Club in Barnwell.
The Post and Courier
The estate where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh died is under contract. Is that creepy?
ISLANDTON — In a ditch opposite the entrance to the Murdaughs' gated rural estate, a smattering of trash speaks to the intense interest the place has inspired. A Pepsi can, a tall boy, a crushed Wendy's cup, the popped lens from a pair of sunglasses, a broken reflector: all suggest people milling about, taking pictures, looking.
Nancy Hansen: Longtime resident finds 'full and rewarding' life in Aiken
She's known to hundreds of local residents as a fitness instructor, and sharp-eyed theater enthusiasts may also know Nancy Gamba Hansen for her various roles – on both sides of the curtain – with Aiken Community Theatre. Her academic background is actually in library science, and while the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Taste of the Town: Olde Edgefield Grille serves modern food in historic home
Old Edgefield Grille serves modern food in the chandelier-lit rooms of a 1909 Victorian home. A short walk from the town square, it is a handy destination for a polite lunch. In the evening, a visit feels more deluxe, secluded and romantic. For an amorous date or a marriage proposal, this could be the place.
Silver Bluff grocery store in Aiken one step closer
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A 47,500-square-foot grocery store could be built near The Village at Woodside on Silver Bluff Road. “I think we’re already inundated with supermarkets, and I really just don’t see the advantage of building one here,” Keith McCartney told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. The grocery store would serve Woodside […]
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to the scene of a structure fire
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews responded Thursday morning to a fire at an abandoned structure on Dobson Road. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 4:34 a.m. No injuries were reported, according to a firefighter on the scene. Beech Island, Jackson and Sliver Bluff fire departments...
ACSO looking for individual who fled car accident in Beech Island
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an individual who fled the scene of a car accident. According to authorities, the crash happened in the area of Blackstone Camp Road and Storm Branch Road in Beech Island. Investigators say that they have determined that the crashed vehicle has been […]
Comments / 0