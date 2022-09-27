ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Five answers: South Carolina vs. S.C. State

The South Carolina football team was able to soundly take down S.C. State on Thursday night at Williams-Brice Stadium using a balance of drives offensively and a few turnovers to leave with a 50-10 victory. This was the final non-conference game on the easier side of the competition level, and the Gamecocks (3-2) have done exactly what they needed to against the lesser squads.
COLUMBIA, SC
BTP Pigskin Predictions: Clemson

In arguably the biggest game in NC State football history - and certainly the biggest in the program’s recent history - the 10th-ranked Wolfpack head down to South Carolina to take on the 5th-ranked Clemson Tigers in the primetime game of the week. With ESPN’s College Gameday in town to provide an even higher level of visibility than the game was already going to receive, the college football world’s eyes will be on upstate this weekend.
CLEMSON, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Orangeburg, SC
Orangeburg, SC
Orangeburg, SC
Yellow Jackets, T-Breds meet for an old-time showdown

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Aiken is playing North Augusta Thursday night. It’s also about bragging rights between players, coaches, and sometimes family. Tough non-region opponents have held South Aiken and North Augusta to a 1-5 record. Add in some wind and weather, and you’ve got yourself a grind-it-out slugfest between two regional rivals.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
Shane Beamer speaks on assistant coach stepping away from the team

Shane Beamer and South Carolina will be without offensive line coach Greg Adkins for a period of time after the coach said he’s dealing with a “minor medical issue.”. “He’s in great spirits,” Beamer said after the Gamecocks beat SC State. “I don’t think it’s going to be long-term.”
COLUMBIA, SC
Pro fishing hits big time in SC

The professional fishing business (and we’re talking about real hooks and bait, not the email kind) will soon be bringing some real economic impact to the Midlands of our state when a major tournament with teams from around the world hits the waters of Lake Murray. Mike Switzer interviews Anthony Gagliardi is an angler from Prosperity, SC who will also be one of two coaches for the USA team for the 2022 Black Bass Fishing World Championship coming Oct. 16-22, 2022.
PROSPERITY, SC
Tree falls on moving vehicle in South Carolina, driver rescued

IRMO, S.C. — Crews from the Irmo Fire District were called in after a tree fell on a woman's car while she drove along Piney Grove Road on Thursday. Windy conditions ahead of Hurricane Ian caused a large pine tree to snap and fall on the gray sedan around 3:45 p.m. After it was hit, the car continued to travel several hundred yards along Piney Grove before stopping in a yard against another tree.
IRMO, SC
Getting Down to Business: Midlands Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery

How did your business begin and how has it changed?. In 1981, Richard Davis, M.D., founded Midlands Orthopaedics with a vision to build a private surgical practice on the expertise of physicians who all completed fellowship training in a sub-specialty of orthopedics following their residencies. While fellowship training is commonplace now, it was the exception then. Orthopaedic sub-specialties include total joint replacement, sports medicine, foot and ankle, spine, trauma, hand and upper extremity (elbow to shoulder), and pediatrics. All the practice’s orthopedic surgeons have completed a fellowship in one of these sub-specialties.
COLUMBIA, SC
Coroner identifies wreck fatality

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified Tevis Odell Mobley, 28, of Prosperity, as the individual killed in a head on vehicle collision on Wednesday, September 21. According to Mater Trooper Brandon Bolt, of the S.C. Highway patrol, the collision occurred around 4:40 a.m. on S.C. Highway...
PROSPERITY, SC
South Carolina authorities on lookout for jail escapee

UNION COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are on the lookout for a man who escaped from jail on Friday night. The Union County Sheriff's Office said that it was notified around 10 p.m. that 44-year-old David Paul Strickland had escaped from the Union County Detention Center. Since then, deputies and K-9 units in the county have been tracking Strickland, who is wanted on multiple charges from both the Union County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
UNION COUNTY, SC
Barnwell native pinned colonel in U.S. Army

Rodney D. McCutcheon was pinned with the rank of Colonel in the United States Army roughly two miles away from the Red Oak Rd. home he grew up in. Surrounded by his family, friends, and the community who has known him since his youth, Colonel McCutcheon accepted his promotion at the El BAB Shrine Club in Barnwell.
BARNWELL, SC
Silver Bluff grocery store in Aiken one step closer

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A 47,500-square-foot grocery store could be built near The Village at Woodside on Silver Bluff Road. “I think we’re already inundated with supermarkets, and I really just don’t see the advantage of building one here,” Keith McCartney told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. The grocery store would serve Woodside […]
AIKEN, SC
Aiken County crews respond to the scene of a structure fire

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews responded Thursday morning to a fire at an abandoned structure on Dobson Road. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 4:34 a.m. No injuries were reported, according to a firefighter on the scene. Beech Island, Jackson and Sliver Bluff fire departments...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
ACSO looking for individual who fled car accident in Beech Island

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an individual who fled the scene of a car accident. According to authorities, the crash happened in the area of Blackstone Camp Road and Storm Branch Road in Beech Island. Investigators say that they have determined that the crashed vehicle has been […]
BEECH ISLAND, SC

