Grand Rapids Business Journal
Building momentum: Deck maker eyes $50M in sales
A local home improvement company is experiencing rapid growth while using an innovative construction material and creating opportunities for young people in the trades. Green Shield Home Improvement, a composite deck builder based out of Grand Rapids, reached $20 million in sales this year after $1 million in sales in 2020. Driving this growth is 29-year-old Adam Rought, an owner and founding member of the company.
Detroit News
Mammoth Michigan EV battery plant brings hopes, challenges to Big Rapids
Big Rapids ― Matt Compton interrupted his reading of “Fire & Blood,” an epic fantasy by George R.R. Martin, to discuss what may become an epic reality for a city that lost a quarter of its population in the past decade ― the construction of a mammoth battery parts plant.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
The critical need for facilities management
If you’re a homeowner in Michigan, you probably know how important it is to winterize your house by cleaning out gutters and disconnecting garden hoses. Similarly, taking proper care of commercial facilities throughout the year is essential to providing a comfortable and healthy environment for tenants and visitors. This is the role of facilities management — my personal and professional passion and something that is critical for all businesses.
go955.com
Senator Stabenow announces $5 Million in funding to expand mental health and addiction services in West Michigan
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKZO AM/FM) — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) announced on Friday, September 30 announced that five locations across West Michigan will receive $5,000,000 in funding to expand mental health and addiction services. The funding builds on Senator Stabenow’s effort to transform the way mental health and addiction...
MDOT Continues Resurfacing Project on M-115, Backups Expected
You may have noticed more construction along M-115, and that’s because MDOT is working on a resurfacing project they started in mid-September. MDOT says the project is about 3 miles long, starting at the U.S. 131 interchange all the way down to the Osceola County line. MDOT expects the...
Two hospitalized after motorcycle collides with car in West Michigan
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Two people were injured after a collision between a motorcycle and car, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded to a 9:46 p.m. report of an injury crash Saturday, Oct. 1, on Butternut Drive at West Mae Rose Drive in Holland Township.
Lawsuit claims city shouldn’t have given away Muskegon Lake public access
MUSKEGON, MI – The owner of Muskegon’s downtown commercial port has sued the city, alleging it essentially gave away public property on Muskegon Lake that had public easement restrictions. The city in December 2021 transferred the property, which includes a driveway and public walkway along the lake, to...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Change-Ups: Tucker joins Arbor Circle
Chelsea Tucker joined Holland-based Arbor Circle as its child welfare director. Tucker leads the organization’s work in foster care and adoption, as well as the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Ottawa County program. She comes to the role with five years of experience leading the foster care program at Arbor Circle, as well as several years of experience in foster care case management. Arbor Circle serves thousands of children, adults and families each year in several counties across West Michigan through a wide variety of programs.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Tinney Automotive to open new Greenville dealership
A $1.6 million Greenville car dealership is set to open Monday. Tinney Automotive will hold a ribbon cutting for its new 10,000-square-foot Greenville car dealership at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. The site is adjacent to the group’s previous facility at 11249 Carson City Road in Greenville. The new...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
New mental health treatment debuts in West Michigan
Hope Network and Network180 are partnering to open a peer respite program offering a new option for people needing support for mental health or substance use. Still Waters Peer Respite Program is the first of its kind in West Michigan, the second peer respite program in the state and one of 42 such programs across the U.S.
UpNorthLive.com
Two-vehicle crash in Mecosta County results in injury
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A two-vehicle crash resulted in one woman being transported to a hospital for her injuries, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred at 10:24 a.m. on Saturday, on the US 131 northbound ramp in Big Rapids Township, the sheriff's office said. A...
Can You Fly Out of Gerald R. Ford International Airport With Edibles?
Every once in awhile, no matter how much we love it in West Michigan, we hop on a plane and skip town. It could be a business trip, or a weekend getaway. Maybe you're planning a trip out of town to see your family for the Holidays. No matter the...
Cadillac Man Donates $100k for Proposed Pickleball Court
A man in Cadillac has made it his goal to give his money away and make others smile. Cliff Sjogren, 94, donated $100,00 to the city of Cadillac to put up a pickleball court along Lake Cadillac. Cliff said he and his wife went on a vacation in Arizona 10...
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
Gas prices spike in Michigan
Drivers in West Michigan are seeing a big jump in gas prices on Monday morning. Prices have been rising for six straight days after declining for nearly 100 days in a row.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Ford Airport welcomes new HR director
Gerald R. Ford International Airport recently hired Heather Day, a former Wayne County Airport Authority employee, as its new human resources director to help develop employee-related initiatives. “I am honored to join the Ford International Airport at a time of tremendous growth,” Day said. “I look forward to working with...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Company executives face sentencing for pollution violation
LANSING – An Ottawa County electroplating company and two of its top officers have pleaded guilty to violating the federal Clean Water Act by discharging wastewater with excessive amounts of zinc. After an Environmental Protection Agency investigation, a grand jury charged ASP Plating Co. of Grand Haven and its...
Muskegon Air Show to return after 16-year hiatus
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon Air Show will return after a 16-year hiatus, officials said Thursday. 'Wings Over Muskegon', produced in conjunction with the Yankee Air Museum, the Muskegon County Airport and its professional management company, will return July 6, 2023 with a four-day 'aviation extravaganza' to follow.
Grocery bill break: Meijer to offer SNAP discounts
People who rely on the federal Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program could soon get a break on their shopping bill at Meijer.
Michigan attorney general joins activists in Grand Rapids to advocate for Proposal 3
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — State Rep. David LaGrand and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a group of activists at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids to voice their support of the Reproductive Freedom For All ballot proposal ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. If the proposal passes, it...
