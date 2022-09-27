ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Building momentum: Deck maker eyes $50M in sales

A local home improvement company is experiencing rapid growth while using an innovative construction material and creating opportunities for young people in the trades. Green Shield Home Improvement, a composite deck builder based out of Grand Rapids, reached $20 million in sales this year after $1 million in sales in 2020. Driving this growth is 29-year-old Adam Rought, an owner and founding member of the company.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

The critical need for facilities management

If you’re a homeowner in Michigan, you probably know how important it is to winterize your house by cleaning out gutters and disconnecting garden hoses. Similarly, taking proper care of commercial facilities throughout the year is essential to providing a comfortable and healthy environment for tenants and visitors. This is the role of facilities management — my personal and professional passion and something that is critical for all businesses.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Business
Mecosta County, MI
Business
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Big Rapids, MI
Cars
City
Grand Rapids, MI
County
Mecosta County, MI
Big Rapids, MI
Business
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Change-Ups: Tucker joins Arbor Circle

Chelsea Tucker joined Holland-based Arbor Circle as its child welfare director. Tucker leads the organization’s work in foster care and adoption, as well as the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Ottawa County program. She comes to the role with five years of experience leading the foster care program at Arbor Circle, as well as several years of experience in foster care case management. Arbor Circle serves thousands of children, adults and families each year in several counties across West Michigan through a wide variety of programs.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Plant#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Gotion Inc#The Right Place#Chinese#Crain#Detroit Business
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Tinney Automotive to open new Greenville dealership

A $1.6 million Greenville car dealership is set to open Monday. Tinney Automotive will hold a ribbon cutting for its new 10,000-square-foot Greenville car dealership at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. The site is adjacent to the group’s previous facility at 11249 Carson City Road in Greenville. The new...
GREENVILLE, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

New mental health treatment debuts in West Michigan

Hope Network and Network180 are partnering to open a peer respite program offering a new option for people needing support for mental health or substance use. Still Waters Peer Respite Program is the first of its kind in West Michigan, the second peer respite program in the state and one of 42 such programs across the U.S.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Two-vehicle crash in Mecosta County results in injury

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A two-vehicle crash resulted in one woman being transported to a hospital for her injuries, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred at 10:24 a.m. on Saturday, on the US 131 northbound ramp in Big Rapids Township, the sheriff's office said. A...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Jobs
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Ford Airport welcomes new HR director

Gerald R. Ford International Airport recently hired Heather Day, a former Wayne County Airport Authority employee, as its new human resources director to help develop employee-related initiatives. “I am honored to join the Ford International Airport at a time of tremendous growth,” Day said. “I look forward to working with...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Company executives face sentencing for pollution violation

LANSING – An Ottawa County electroplating company and two of its top officers have pleaded guilty to violating the federal Clean Water Act by discharging wastewater with excessive amounts of zinc. After an Environmental Protection Agency investigation, a grand jury charged ASP Plating Co. of Grand Haven and its...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon Air Show to return after 16-year hiatus

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon Air Show will return after a 16-year hiatus, officials said Thursday. 'Wings Over Muskegon', produced in conjunction with the Yankee Air Museum, the Muskegon County Airport and its professional management company, will return July 6, 2023 with a four-day 'aviation extravaganza' to follow.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy