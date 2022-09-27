ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MI

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Update on North Channel Beach Park in Clay Township

A second meeting to provide information and share updates on the plans for Channel Beach Park in Clay Township was recently hosted by the county parks and recreation department and representatives from the planning firm, Smith Group PMB. The project, first announced in a 2020 newsletter from St. Clair County,...
CLAY TOWNSHIP, MI
Voice News

Charity ride, comedy show to benefit St. Clair boy with cancer

A 100-mile parade of utility terrain vehicles and a comedy show are seeking to crush the costs of cancer for a St. Clair 7-year-old. Hudson Adamo has been selected as the beneficiary of the Sape Fall Charity Ride on Oct. 8. The ride comes only a few days after the anniversary of Adamo’s diagnosis with stage 4, high-risk neuroblastoma: Oct. 6, 2021. The second-grader has already been through five rounds of chemotherapy, surgery and six rounds of immunotherapy, partnered with additional chemotherapy. He has two back-to-back stem cell transplants upcoming.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Details emerge on Waterford Kmart site reinvention

Waterford Planning commissioners have unanimously given grocery store owner Bill Nannoshi the green light to move ahead on renovating the former Kmart on Dixie Highway. Nannoshi owns two Food Castle grocery stores in Grand Blanc and used to operate a Food Castle IGA in Waterford. He’s also the former owner of Sweetwater Bar and Grill and Sweetwater Entertainment.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers

A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
FORT MYERS, FL
The Oakland Press

Bloomfield Hills dentist appointed to state dentistry board

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Bloomfield Hills resident Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, to the Michigan Board of Dentistry. Niazi is the owner, president, and dentist for Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, P.C. He is also the founder and director of HUDA Charitable Volunteer Clinic, and an adjunct faculty member at the University of Michigan Dental School. He has a Doctor of Dental Surgery from Northwestern University Dental School, and holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Wayne State University.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

2 killed in fiery truck crash near Detroit

ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI -- A head-on crash with a freeway support column left two people dead in St. Clair Shores Saturday morning, police said. At about 2:55 a.m. Oct. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to the area of the eastbound I-94 freeway near Stephens Road in St. Clair Shores for a reported vehicle crash.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
The Saginaw News

2 trailers stolen on same day trigger police investigation in Leelanau County

LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – Police are looking for information after two trailers, one of which was emptied out and burned, were stolen in Northern Michigan. The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the thefts, which both occurred on Sept. 25. In the first incident, a trailer was taken from a construction site in the 10000 block of S. West Bay Shore Drive in Elmwood Township.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI

