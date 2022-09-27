A 100-mile parade of utility terrain vehicles and a comedy show are seeking to crush the costs of cancer for a St. Clair 7-year-old. Hudson Adamo has been selected as the beneficiary of the Sape Fall Charity Ride on Oct. 8. The ride comes only a few days after the anniversary of Adamo’s diagnosis with stage 4, high-risk neuroblastoma: Oct. 6, 2021. The second-grader has already been through five rounds of chemotherapy, surgery and six rounds of immunotherapy, partnered with additional chemotherapy. He has two back-to-back stem cell transplants upcoming.

SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO