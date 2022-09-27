Read full article on original website
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Update on North Channel Beach Park in Clay Township
A second meeting to provide information and share updates on the plans for Channel Beach Park in Clay Township was recently hosted by the county parks and recreation department and representatives from the planning firm, Smith Group PMB. The project, first announced in a 2020 newsletter from St. Clair County,...
ebw.tv
Kevin Miller – Retires from St. Clair County RESA
Kevin Miller reflects on his journey from a teenage broadcaster to his time as Superintendent at RESA. He also shares why he believes the pandemic changed our local schools for the better. [Spotlight sponsored by Northstar Bank]
Voice News
Charity ride, comedy show to benefit St. Clair boy with cancer
A 100-mile parade of utility terrain vehicles and a comedy show are seeking to crush the costs of cancer for a St. Clair 7-year-old. Hudson Adamo has been selected as the beneficiary of the Sape Fall Charity Ride on Oct. 8. The ride comes only a few days after the anniversary of Adamo’s diagnosis with stage 4, high-risk neuroblastoma: Oct. 6, 2021. The second-grader has already been through five rounds of chemotherapy, surgery and six rounds of immunotherapy, partnered with additional chemotherapy. He has two back-to-back stem cell transplants upcoming.
22-year-old in 'extremely serious' condition after crushing accident involving heavy duty machinery in Commerce Twp.
A young man was taken to the hospital after an industrial accident cause him to get pinned under machinery in Oakland County on Friday morning, officials confirmed.
22-year-old rushed to hospital after caught under machinery in Commerce Township
A young man was taken to the hospital after an industrial accident cause him to get pinned under machinery in Oakland County on Friday morning, officials confirmed.
Michigan man killed in Otsego County motorcycle crash
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI – Police say alcohol may have been a factor in a fatal motorcycle crash in Northern Michigan. According to the Michigan State Police, Edward Leroy Wilson, 38, of Mancelona was riding a motorcycle on Alba Road near Franckowiak Road in Otsego County at 8:44 p.m. on Thursday.
The Oakland Press
Details emerge on Waterford Kmart site reinvention
Waterford Planning commissioners have unanimously given grocery store owner Bill Nannoshi the green light to move ahead on renovating the former Kmart on Dixie Highway. Nannoshi owns two Food Castle grocery stores in Grand Blanc and used to operate a Food Castle IGA in Waterford. He’s also the former owner of Sweetwater Bar and Grill and Sweetwater Entertainment.
Detroit News
Macomb Co. student pushes for gender-neutral homecoming court. District says no
When Shelby Dera of Harrison Township heard that she and her partner, Elma Murselovic, both seniors, were nominated for the L’Anse Creuse High School homecoming court this year, she felt great. "I was in band class and they were all cheering," said Dera, 17. "It was a whole thing....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit couple rides out Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers condo
Throughout the day, Local 4 has been in touch with a couple from Trenton who is riding out the storm in their condo in Fort Myers. Ian is the first time they’ve experienced a hurricane, and they are not entirely sure what they’re in for. David and Patricia...
2 dead after truck veers off road, crashes and erupts into flames on I-94 in Macomb County
All eastbound lanes of I-94 going through Macomb County were closed for several hours as police investigation a fiery crash that killed two people early Saturday morning.
Detroit News
9 bars and restaurants that opened in September in Metro Detroit, and 5 that closed
An underground cocktail bar in Detroit, a multi-use venue and pizzeria in Utica and a new dumpling and noodle joint for Westland are just some of businesses that made their debut in the food scene this month. Sadly, September saw a lot of closings, from popular media-darling spots that were...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers
A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
The Oakland Press
Bloomfield Hills dentist appointed to state dentistry board
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Bloomfield Hills resident Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, to the Michigan Board of Dentistry. Niazi is the owner, president, and dentist for Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, P.C. He is also the founder and director of HUDA Charitable Volunteer Clinic, and an adjunct faculty member at the University of Michigan Dental School. He has a Doctor of Dental Surgery from Northwestern University Dental School, and holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Wayne State University.
2 killed in fiery truck crash near Detroit
ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI -- A head-on crash with a freeway support column left two people dead in St. Clair Shores Saturday morning, police said. At about 2:55 a.m. Oct. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to the area of the eastbound I-94 freeway near Stephens Road in St. Clair Shores for a reported vehicle crash.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police says troopers paying 'extra attention' to I-696 traffic enforcement
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are wishing everyone a good Thursday morning. They're also wishing for drivers to obey the rules of the road as they'll be paying extra attention to traffic on I-696 in Metro Detroit on Sept. 29. A tweet posted from the state...
The Oakland Press
Dream Home: Oakland Twp. luxury home with backyard resort and infinity pool hits the market
This newly listed Oakland Township dream home hits the market on Saturday, Oct. 1. The luxurious two-story brick colonial is situated at the end of a cul-de-sac, on an acre of beautifully landscaped property with an infinity pool and pool house, according to the listing offered by Colburn McDonald & Associates, Inc. Realtors.
2 trailers stolen on same day trigger police investigation in Leelanau County
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – Police are looking for information after two trailers, one of which was emptied out and burned, were stolen in Northern Michigan. The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the thefts, which both occurred on Sept. 25. In the first incident, a trailer was taken from a construction site in the 10000 block of S. West Bay Shore Drive in Elmwood Township.
Moose dies after getting hit by vehicle in Upper Peninsula
ALGER COUNTY, MI – A moose was killed after it was hit by a vehicle in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports that the moose was hit by a vehicle on M-28 near Whitefish Road in Alger County’s Onota Township around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. Two people from Illinois sustained minor injuries.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Impact of Hurricane Ian could interrupt your weekend forecast in Metro Detroit -- What to expect
DETROIT – As I write this, Hurricane Ian is making its second landfall in two days, with the South Carolina coast bearing the brunt. As the storm progresses up the east coast, we’ll be on the fringe of its moisture shield, so expect our mostly clear skies Friday evening to become partly cloudy on Saturday.
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
