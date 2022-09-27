Read full article on original website
Related
geekwire.com
Fundamentals for Startups: From Startup Hall to Series C: How to build a unicorn that will change the world
Online only (access link to come after registration) https://comotion.uw.edu/news-events/upcoming-events/?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D161858002. Eight years after recognizing the need to completely reimagine the technical interviewing process, Karat now helps some of the world’s largest companies like Indeed, Amazon, and Intuit meet their hiring goals for software engineers. But the company isn’t stopping there — following a recent investment from tennis champion Serena Williams, Karat is now working to double the number of Black software engineers in the U.S. through its flagship purpose program Brilliant Black Minds. Hear from Karat co-founder and president Jeff Spector about the importance of mission and purpose as they work to tackle some of tech’s biggest challenges, and learn the lessons you can incorporate when building your own world-changing startup.
Engadget
Intel-owned autonomous driving tech company Mobileye files for an IPO
Intel previously said that it's using some of the funds it earns from the IPO to build new chip factories. The home security hogging all the awards. Mobileye, the self-driving tech firm that Intel had purchased for $15.3 billion back in 2017, has filed for an IPO with the Securities and Exchange Commission. When Intel first announced its plans to take Mobileye public late last year, the autonomous driving firm was expected to have a valuation of over $50 billion. Now according to Bloomberg, Intel expects Mobileye to be valued at around $30 billion, due to soaring inflation rates and poor market conditions. Regardless, it's still bound to become one of the biggest offerings in the US for 2022 if the listing takes place this year.
TechCrunch
Is investor bullishness on embedded insurtech warranted?
Having recently polled investors on all things insurtech, we were curious to know if the market remained as bullish on embedded insurance as last year — and whether it was warranted. “Personally, I remain bullish on embedded insurance,” Brewer Lane Ventures general partner Martha Notaras told TechCrunch. “Many insurance...
TechCrunch
Apply to pitch your startup at TC Sessions: Crypto
In November, TechCrunch is hosting TC Sessions: Crypto — a special event dedicated to the crypto and web3 space. The stage is filled with top VCs, industry experts – FTX’s Amy Wu, CEO of OpenSea, Devin Finzer and more! Pitch on the live stage in person, in Miami, Florida.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Insurtech investor survey, H-1B red flags, SaaS sales coaching
Between 2016 and 2022, insurtech startups received around $43 billion in funding, and despite the downturn, most of the investors that reporter Anna Heim recently surveyed said they’re still positive about the sector’s prospects:. Martha Notaras, general partner, Brewer Lane Ventures. David Wechsler, principal, OMERS Ventures. Stephen Brittain...
TechCrunch
After a series of misfires in Q3, here’s what we expect for startups in Q4
Jokes aside, we had a long list of expectations here at The Exchange, but, sadly, much of that did not come to pass. Perhaps after the last few years of go-go venture capital and startup activity, we were a bit overeager. We weren’t the only ones, of course, judging by how many founders reined in their fundraising horses until market conditions improved, which largely didn’t happen in the third quarter.
TechCrunch
VCs at Freestyle, Plexo Capital and Sequoia join Startup Battlefield judges
We have an outstanding cohort of VCs ready to hear their pitches and follow up with tough Q&As — and we’re thrilled to add three more to the slate. Did you miss the other Startup Battlefield VC judges? You can find them in groups one, two, three, four and five.
TechCrunch
The upcoming TripActions IPO has us hype
News from Insider indicates that TripActions, a unicorn in the corporate travel and expense category, has filed confidential paperwork to go public. Per the publication, the company is targeting a Q2 2023 public debut at around a $12 billion price tag. (Bloomberg’s Katie Roof, a former TechCruncher, first reported that TripActions was eyeing an IPO).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
Reflect brings data visualization to HR teams
And yet, human resources have become a key component for tech startups and innovative businesses in general. “The reason why we started Reflect is that we thought HR people needed some help,” co-founder and CEO Léopold Adam told me. The job has gotten a lot more complex with the COVID-19 pandemic, diversity, equity and inclusion objectives, mental health issues and remote work policies.
TechCrunch
Uniswap Labs eyes over $100 million in new funding
The startup is engaging with a number of investors, including Polychain and one of Singapore’s sovereign funds, to raise an equity round of $100 million to $200 million at a valuation of about $1 billion, two of the sources said, who, like others, requested anonymity sharing private information. The...
TechCrunch
Tokenization is key to linking TradFi to the blockchain
At Chainlink’s SmartCon 2022 conference, the “Bridging Traditional Finance and DeFi” panel discussed how interoperability could drive greater success for crypto in traditional markets. (Blockchain interoperability is when different chains communicate with each other. Tokenization is turning assets into digital tokens so investors could own fractional bits of the underlying asset.)
TechCrunch
Pigment raises another $65M to build the modern business planning platform
For small companies that are growing, it can replace Microsoft Excel, as it’s more secure and more solid in general. For bigger companies that already use a business planning product from Oracle or SAP, Pigment can replace these legacy platforms with something a bit more modern. The company calls...
TechCrunch
Why build a fintech any more when you can just raise €20M and white-label it to banks?
The latest is fintech SaaS provider Toqio, which has now closed €20 million in funding. We last caught up with Toqio, a fintech platform with a white-label digital finance SaaS that allows anyone to launch a new fintech product, last year when it raised $9.4 million seed round. This...
TechCrunch
VCs at Index Ventures, Serena Ventures, NEA and Volition Capital join Startup Battlefield judges
This year’s contenders will have to work hard to impress the seasoned VCs who will hear their pitches and follow up with a tough Q&A. We’re excited to announce that we’ve added a fifth tranche of judges — be sure to check out the other Startup Battlefield VCs judges in rounds one, two, three and four.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Google to sunset Stadia in January 2023, will refund hardware purchases
Today we are mostly listening to acoustic covers of songs we love (a surprise Iron and Wine cover, perhaps?), and mentally preparing ourselves for TechCrunch Disrupt. Which reminds us — did you know you can get 15% off passes with the DC discount code for being a Daily Crunch reader? Don’t say we never did anything for you, dear reader! — Christine and Haje.
TechCrunch
500 Global’s take on the rising competition among startup accelerators
The new 500 fund has a strategy similar to Y Combinator’s continuity fund, which exists for growth-stage investments and contrasts with Techstars, which recently closed an $8 million pre-seed fund for startups too early for even its own accelerator. This repositioning of 500 Global’s brand and priorities sets a...
TechCrunch
Web3 banking platform Juno raises $18 million, launches tokenized loyalty program
The one-and-a-half-year old startup has amassed over 75,000 customers in the U.S. who take their salaries (some in entirety, rest in portions) in crypto and invest consistently in digital assets each month. Customers are able to spend their crypto or cash using the startup’s Mastercard-powered debit card, make bill payments...
TechCrunch
Truepill, a digital health unicorn, conducts fourth round of layoffs in 2022
Sources say the layoff impacted around 65% of the existing staff across the engineering, human resources, design, IT and finance teams. The layoff comes around two months after its last round, which impacted about a third of the company, or 175 people. One employee, who spoke to TechCrunch on the...
TechCrunch
Astra brings on new CFO as it looks to scale launch and propulsion businesses
Martinez’s career includes a decade tenure at Google, where he held multiple roles, including head of capital markets; VP of treasury at Uber; and CFO at Virgin’s Hyperloop One. Most recently, he was CFO at home building startup Veev. Current Astra CFO Kelyn Brannon will finish out this financial quarter before Martinez takes up the position at the start of Q4.
voguebusiness.com
Fragrance manoeuvres: How Firmenich’s mega-merger will drive biotech innovation
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. A major deal to merge Swiss fragrance giant Firmenich with Dutch chemicals group Royal-DSM, creating a €40 billion conglomerate, comes at a pivotal time of change in the beauty sector. The two companies are merging to form a Swiss-Dutch global...
Comments / 0