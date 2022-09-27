ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Ariens Nordic Center showing major progress

BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – The Ariens Nordic Center has been under construction for some time now with the goal of becoming a world-class facility and on Friday, Ariens Co. hosted an open house to highlight the progress being made. With plans to open in December of 2022, the Ariens...
BRILLION, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘This place has been my life’: Seymour bar goes up for sale

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Petticoat Junction in Seymour has hit the market, as the establishment announced it was recently put up for sale. In a post on Petticoat Junction’s Facebook page, the establishment has been put up for sale. The post goes into detail about everyone who helped throughout the years.
SEYMOUR, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Windigo Fest: Wisconsin largest Halloween Festival kicks off today in Manitowoc

(WFRV) – Wisconsin’s largest Halloween Festival kicks off today and Local 5 Live gives viewers a front row seat. For all things Halloween, you’ll want to head to Manitowoc starting tonight for Windigo Fest!. Windigo Fest is happening today – Sunday at the Manitowoc Expo Grounds. For...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Appleton, WI
Appleton, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Appleton, WI
Entertainment
wearegreenbay.com

Old Sears building under demolition, big plans for future

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling around the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue, you’ll have noticed the old Sears building is no longer standing. Demolition is underway to pave the way for new businesses, such as drive-thru banks, restaurants, and coffee shops. “They...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Red Cross volunteers travel to Florida for Hurricane Ian relief

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A group of volunteers will soon drive to Florida to assist communities damaged by Hurricane Ian. “We’re driving the Green Bay emergency response vehicle down to Florida. Once we get down there, we will receive an assignment and will be going into one of the communities in Florida that has been devastated by the hurricane,” said Lynn Marquardt, a Red Cross volunteer.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Connect on shared experiences’: HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital hosts picnic for former NICU patients and families

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital hosted a picnic for former patients and their families in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The picnic also honored the unit’s medical heroes, past and present, who have provided life-saving care to the community’s tiniest and youngest patients for over 50 years.
ALLOUEZ, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Era#Electric Lighting#Christmas Lights
wearegreenbay.com

Pet Saver: Scout

Meet Scout, a 1-year-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!. He is 75lbs of love and youthful energy. Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adoption fee has been reduced to $75 to help him find his match!
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Warmer night tonight; patchy fog chances again

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Calm winds and clear skies allow for a few areas of patchy frost to develop tonight, primarily in Shawano, Outagamie, and Waupaca counties. Areas of patchy, dense fog will move in as well from Door County through the Fox Cities and down into Marquette county.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
wearegreenbay.com

Final Brown County Frogger event focuses on yielding to pedestrians

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The third and final countywide ‘Frogger’ is just around the corner and pairs perfectly with National Pedestrian Safety Month in October. Frogger is a Crosswalk Education and Enforcement event and is part of the Yield to Your Neighbor campaign that is put on by a local nonprofit, Wello, which partners with law enforcement and municipal leaders to promote safety across local communities.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Sheboygan Police: South Business Drive reopened to motorists

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department has given an update regarding the crash on South Business Drive. According to officers, the road is open to motorists. No further details were provided. Sheboygan PD investigates crash, asks drivers to avoid S. Business Dr. THURSDAY, 9/29/2022, 6:15 p.m. SHEBOYGAN,...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Sheboygan Police identify victim in deadly motorcycle accident

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department has released the name of the 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man that died in a motorcycle crash on Thursday. Police identified Todd A. Hitsman as the driver of the motorcycle and report that he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels visits Brown Co.

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels was in the Village of Allouez on Friday visiting the Green Bay Correctional Institution. Joined by the sheriffs from Brown and Oconto County alongside State Representative David Steffen, Michels said current Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has done nothing after a 2019 report found the Allouez facility was in dangerous disrepair.
ALLOUEZ, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Winneconne Police take Kimberly teacher into custody

WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Winneconne Police has taken a 24-year-old former teacher into custody on at least one felony charge. According to a Facebook post, officers are anticipating several other charges will be referred to the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office, pending the outcome of their investigation.
WINNECONNE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy