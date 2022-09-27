Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Air Jordan 6 "Black/Metallic Silver"
Jordan Brand has been locked in on the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 2 this year, however, the Air Jordan 6 has continued to receive love with looks such as the “Red Oreo” and university-themed “Georgetown.” Now, Jordan Brand has opted for some throwback influence with a new “Black/Metallic Silver” look drawing inspiration from the Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Chrome” and Defining Moments Pack’s (DMP) Air Jordan 6 colorway which originally released in 2006 and was recently re-released in 2020.
sneakernews.com
The Nike LeBron 20 And Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas” Headline This Week’s Best Releases
Nike, Jordan Brand, and many of the sneaker industry’s best have come together to usher in the first days of October, ensuring the month starts us off in high spirits. A drove of releases are helping us countdown to the spookiest time of the year, starting with the Mountain Research x Reebok Beatnik, the Dunk Low “Magma Orange,” and the Yellow Air Max 1. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “UNC,” among other inline styles, follows towards the middle of the week, releasing alongside more notable drops like the restock of the Tom Sach x Nike GPS “Archive” and the debut of the Nike LeBron 20 “Time Machine.” And then further in — past the Palace x New Balance 580 and Cuts & Slices x adidas Forum Hi — we’ll finally land on the Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas,” arguably one of the most exciting releases of the Jumpman’s Fall 2022 line-up.
sneakernews.com
adidas Yeezy To Release Laceless Version Of The Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN
It’s highly likely that Ye’s relationship with adidas hasn’t gotten any better since his televised interview. Regardless, new releases are still continuing to surface; and as revealed on-foot by none other than Pusha T, a laceless version of the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN will be hitting the shelves relatively soon.
hypebeast.com
Take a Closer Look at the Air Jordan 5 "UNC"
Jordan Brand has shown love to the Air Jordan 5 throughout 2022 with collaborations and new colorways from start to finish. Glancing at early 2023 plans, this looks to remain true as University of North Carolina colors will grace the model for the first time. Once again, the iconic color palette is used by the brand, which is only fitting considering the school serves as Michael Jordan’s alma matter.
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk High "Purple/Black"
Since global popularity hit Nike’s Dunk silhouettes in 2020, highs and lows have been blasted on shelves in every colorway imaginable. However, the Swoosh sees no signs of hitting the breaks as it prepares to launch a slew of pairs to keep you locked and loaded for the fall season. Tan suede recently hit the basketball silhouette, while recognizable “Panda” tones returned with a worn-out makeover.
“Skin, underwear, spacious,” was designer Yasuko Furuta’s signature three-word dictum this season. Her mantras often raise more questions than they answer. You’d be forgiven for anticipating something unexpectedly racy from Furuta after reading it. But that wouldn’t be her style. Instead, the additional skin on show was a hint of a bicep seen through the slashed sleeves of a tailored jacket, or a halter-neck top cut from shirting fabric and twisted to reveal just a little bit more shoulder. The underwear details, meanwhile, came in the form of lace and cotton bustiers that peeked out from behind low-cut tops. Furuta’s interpretation of the ongoing skin-baring trend was about celebrating sensuality rather than anything overtly risqué.
Refinery29
Savage X Fenty Debuts Loungewear Collection — With Help From Gossip Girl’s Jordan Alexander
Last week, Savage X Fenty launched its newest loungewear collection, Xssentials, and the line is everything you’ll need this fall. From soft fabrics to bold vibrant color options, the intimates brand not only wants us to feel sexy but comfortable and cozy within. RUN, don’t walk to get your hands on this collection.
EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian Barker to Release Collections With Boohoo as Sustainability Ambassador, Unveiling the First During NYFW
Kourtney Kardashian Barker has teamed with Boohoo. The television personality and founder of Poosh has been named the fast-fashion e-tailer’s sustainability ambassador; she’ll release two capsule collections. The first, a 45-piece line, will be unveiled during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13 at a see now, buy now presentation.More from WWDTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. Concert"The Kardashians" Premiere Red Carpet: PHOTOSPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW Runway “When Boohoo first approached me to collaborate on a line, I was concerned about the effects of the fast-fashion industry on our planet,” Barker said in a...
Hypebae
Bella Hadid’s Sexy Braided Ponytail Gives Her an Instant Face Lift
Bella Hadid is one of the only people who could make a braided ponytail look sleek and chic. The supermodel was one of the attendees at Beyoncé‘s birthday bash and gave the classic daytime braided style an effortless evening appeal. Hadid’s expensive brunette tresses were stretched back into a slicked-back ponytail giving her an instantaneous snatched facelift, with her ends plaited down to meet the hip. To create an editorial look in modelesque fashion, her hair was split into two sections, coordinating a matching swinging braid for mega whip action.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 "Hide N Sneak" Slated For 2023: First Look
Tinker Hatfield's iconic Air Jordan 3 is a shoe that stands the test of time. It has always been extremely popular, and over the last few decades, it has received a plethora of incredible colorways and offerings. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that Jumpman would come through with some new Air Jordan 3s in 2023. We have been made aware of numerous teasers, and now, there is even an Air Jordan 3 set to drop in kids' sizes only.
Simone Biles Reminds Us She's a Bride-to-Be in a White Cutout Corset
Simone Biles is giving us every reason to look forward to her wedding to Jonathan Owens, posting a recent shot from date night featuring her in a striking corset top. The halter silhouette comes with crisscross straps at the front, which extend from the bust across the neckline and are affixed to a sharply boned mesh bodice.
hypebeast.com
Take a Detailed Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Graffiti"
Believed to be a sample pair, we now have a detailed look at the Off-White™ x. Air Force 1 Mid “Graffiti.” Joining Virgil Abloh‘s still ongoing collaboration lineup with Nike/Jordan Brand, the upcoming take offers a bold design on the classic sneaker. The Off-White™ x Nike...
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
Kim Kardashian Models Thigh-High Boots in Bodysuit For First Stuart Weitzman Campaign
Kim Kardashian stars in Stuart Weitzman’s fall ’22 campaign, launched today. The reality star and entrepreneur was announced as the brand’s newest ambassador earlier this month. In the ad, titled “Stand Strong,” Kardashian can been seen posing in the newest iterations of the brand’s boots, including a...
hypebeast.com
Detailed Look at the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 "F&F Yellow"
Since showing off his first collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand in 2017 with an unreleased Jordan Trunner and his first Air Force 1 Low colorway, Travis Scott quickly established himself as a major presence in the world of sneakers. Countless releases have taken place in the last five years with the Air Jordan 6 being one of the many silhouettes La Flame has outfitted. First, he brought a military green to the classic sneaker and followed up two years later with a “British Khaki” colorway. However, one look that slipped between the cracks is an unreleased bright yellow makeover.
hypebeast.com
Detailed Look at the Nike Air Ship "Pine Green"
Since reintroduced the Air Ship back in 2020 through its “New Beginnings” Pack, the silhouette has extended its catalog at a rather steady pace. We recently saw James Whitner and his team over at A Ma Maniére reimagine the model and push out a limited amount of pairs, and now it’s being brought back to our attention for its upcoming “Pine Green” colorway.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Green" Coming In 2023: First Look
There have been some amazing Air Jordan 3 colorways over the years. It is a shoe that came out back in 1988 and over the last 34 years, it has continued to receive dope offerings that have made fans excited. In 2022, the shoe has received plenty of cool models, and this is a trend that is going to continue well into 2023, much to the delight of sneakerheads everywhere.
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases Upcoming AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low Collection
Yoon Ahn and ‘s relationship dates back to 2018, and since then, the two parties have converged to create striking collaborative apparel collections, as well as sneaker team-ups involving the Air Max 180, Dunk Highs and more. In the coming months, AMBUSH and the Swoosh are set to reprise their partnership with the release of a new capsule centered around the Air Force 1 Low, and we’ve captured an early look at the pairs.
hypebeast.com
The Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe "Archive" Dropped at Kohl's
When Tom Sachs and produced the General Purpose Shoe through their collaborative NikeCraft label, Sachs made it clear that his goal with the silhouette — often referred to as the GPS — was accessibility. He implored consumers not to pay resell for the GPS as it would be “restocked” and “perennial,” and ran memorable ad campaigns that playfully derided his own design as “boring,” while also stating that creativity was “the enemy.” Sachs jumped through a lot of hoops to ensure that the GPS was a shoe of the people, and his biggest effort yet was stocking large quantities of it at a retailer that’s about as far from the standard definition of sneakerhead “cool” as you can imagine: Kohl’s, who, yesterday, announced that the shoes were available at a select number of their stores.
Megan Thee Stallion Performed in a Bold Cutout Bodysuit and Corset Belt
Megan Thee Stallion remained loyal to her stage uniform for her performance at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival. The "Ungrateful" singer took the stage in a shimmering lavender bodysuit boasting a prominent chest cutout, which allowed for a glimpse at the purple bra she wore underneath. Choosing to forgo statement jewelry, Megan opted for a pair of sparkly studs instead. She layered a corset belt in a matching metallic lavender shade and connected her garters to knee-high zippered socks, fashioned in the same leather material. To finish, a pair of brown fishnet tights and white sneakers kept the look practical and cool. The 27-year-old star matched her eyeshadow to the purple palette and parted her dark, wavy hair in a side part.
