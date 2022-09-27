ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Formula One to increase number of sprint races to six for 2023 season

By Pa Sport Staff
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vhIUo_0iCCBJDZ00

Six sprint races have been confirmed for the Formula One calendar from the 2023 season.

The new campaign is set to open in Bahrain on March 5 and close in Abu Dhabi on November 26 following the most races ever staged in a single season – two more than the record-equalling 22 this year.

The FIA announced on Tuesday there would be double the number of sprint events from three, the venues for which will be confirmed in due course.

Silverstone, Monza and Interlagos, Brazil played host to the first trio of sprint events in 2021, with Imola , the Red Bull Ring in Austria and Interlagos again selected for 2022.

F1 president Stefano Domenicali said: “The sprint provides action across three days with the drivers all fighting for something right from the start on Friday through to the main event on Sunday, adding more drama and excitement to the weekend.

“The feedback from the fans, teams, promoters, and partners has been very positive and the format is adding a new dimension to Formula 1, and we all want to ensure its success in the future.”

Sprint sessions were introduced during 2021 as an addition to the usual weekend format which saw qualifying shifted to Friday and an extra 100km race slotting into Saturday’s schedule which then set the grid for the Grand Prix on Sunday.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem added: “The confirmation that six race weekends featuring sprints will take place from the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship season onwards is another example of the continued growth and prosperity at the highest level of motor sport.

“Sprint sessions provide an exciting dynamic to the race weekend format and have proven to be popular over the past two seasons.

“I am sure that this positive trend will continue and am pleased that the World Motor Sport Council has today given its approval for them to go ahead.”

