Motorsports

When is Singapore Grand Prix?

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O3xSQ_0iCCBFgf00

Max Verstappen could claim his second world title this weekend as Formula One returns to the Marina Bay street circuit for the first time since 2019 for the Singapore Grand Prix .

Following his fifth win in succession at Monza two weeks ago, Verstappen’s championship lead stands at 116 points with only 164 available, meaning he will take the crown if he outscores Charles Leclerc by 22 points, Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez by 13 points, and Mercedes’ George Russell by six points.

Verstappen has won the last five races, stretching back to France in mid-July, and with 11 Grand Prix victories this season has the opportunity to break Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher’s joint-record of 13 wins in a single season.

Due to Covid, Singapore was missing from the calendar in 2020 and 2021 but returns this year. Vettel won in 2019 for Ferrari , the last time the soon-to-be retired German triumphed in F1 . Lewis Hamilton , looking for his first win of the season, is a four-time winner in Singapore.

Here is everything you need to know.

When and where is the next race?

Formula 1 returns after a two-week break to the Marina Bay street circuit for the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend.

First and second practice takes place at 11am and 2pm (BST) respecively on Friday, before third practice at 11am on Saturday and qualifying at 2pm (BST).

The race on Sunday starts at 1pm (BST).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36LJZ9_0iCCBFgf00

What has been said?

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has said it would be a “massive ask” for his team to win all the remaining races of the 2022 F1 season.

Verstappen is leading the Drivers’ Championship, 116 points ahead of second-placed Charles Leclerc, after winning the last five races in a row.

Red Bull are also running away with the Constructors’ Championship - sitting on 545 points, a mammoth 139 ahead of Ferrari, who are 35 points clear of Mercedes, despite the latter’s early-season struggles.

And despite being in such a dominant position on multiple fronts, Horner is circumspect about the rest of the campaign and the possibility of a clean sweep of race wins.

“That’s a massive ask and [there is] some huge variance of circuits,” he told Autosport . “Singapore compared to Monza, it’s got the most corners on the calendar. It’s bumpy, it’s a street track, so it’s a much different challenge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pxKcM_0iCCBFgf00

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen - 335 points

2. Charles Leclerc - 219 points

3. Sergio Perez - 210 points

4. George Russell - 203 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 187 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 168 points

7. Lando Norris - 88 points

8. Esteban Ocon - 66 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 59 points

10. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points

11. Pierre Gasly - 22 points

12. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points

13. Sebastian Vettel - 20 points

14. Daniel Ricciardo -19 points

15. Mick Schumacher - 12 points

16. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points

17. Guanyu Zhou - 6 points

18. Lance Stroll - 5 points

19. Alex Albon - 4 points

20. Nyck de Vries - 2 points

21. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points

22. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P1vWU_0iCCBFgf00

Full 2022 schedule

ROUND 17 —SINGAPORE

Marina Bay — 30-2 September/October

ROUND 18 —JAPAN

Suzuka — 7-9 October

ROUND 19 —UNITED STATES

Circuit of the Americas — 21-23 October

ROUND 20 —MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez — 28-30 October

ROUND 21 —BRAZIL

Interlagos — 11-13 November

ROUND 22 —ABU DHABI

Yas Marina — 18-20 November

