ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocscanner.news

BARNEGAT: POLE DOWN BLOCKING ROADWAY

Emergency personnel was on the scene of a pole down at 8th and Highland. The pole is blocking the road and Barnegat Public Works has been requested to the scene. Use caution if driving in the area. My last month’s Online earning was $14689 just by doing an easy job...
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

SAYREVILLE: JONATHAN MISAK MISSING AUTISTIC MAN FOUND TODAY AFTER MISSING SIX DAYS

Local, county and state police along with many citizens have spent the last six days searching wooded areas in Sayreville and Old Bridge for a 29 year old missing autistic man Jonathan Misak. Jonathan left his home at the Main Street Townhomes complex last Sunday after an argument and never returned home. There was sightings of Jonathan on security cameras so an organized search party of volunteers worked with authorities and just over three hours into their search this morning he has been found safe.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
City
Manchester Township, NJ
Lakewood Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Missing NJ man with dementia found dead, cops say

The body of a man with dementia who had wandered off from a vehicle along a state highway has been found dead, according to officials. New Jersey State Police on Friday confirmed that the body of Roy Osmundsen, 54, was located. NJSP had released an alert on Thursday about Osmundsen's disappearance.
VINELAND, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Medical Emergencies#Brick#Manchester Ems
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Jersey Shore

A serious crash was reported along Route 9 on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 on Rouite 9 south of Bay Parkway in Ocean Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. There were injuries in the crash,, the...
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thelakewoodscoop.com

This Lakewood Family Is Desperate For Your Help

[Submitted] I have seen 1st hand what they are enduring. The father is unable to work due to medical issues.The mother is trying to earn as much money as possible, but can’t make up for her husband’s lost income. Their home is in jeopardy of foreclosure. The utility bills are in collection. They had a significant leak in their bathroom which caused major damage to the kitchen ceiling, flooring,and cabinets.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
shorebeat.com

State Announces Weeks of Part-Time Lane Closures on Route 37 Bridge

New Jersey Department of Transportation officials on Friday announced lane closures for the next few weeks on the Route 37 J. Stanley Tunney Bridge, which carries westbound traffic from the barrier island to the mainland, for deck repairs in Toms River, Ocean County. Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

NJ STATE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THESE THIEVES

State Police Seek Assistance with Theft Investigation. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation of a theft that occurred in Upper Township, Cape May County. On Tuesday, July 26, a suspect removed patio furniture from the Seaville Acme and departed the scene in...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy