ocscanner.news
BARNEGAT: POLE DOWN BLOCKING ROADWAY
Emergency personnel was on the scene of a pole down at 8th and Highland. The pole is blocking the road and Barnegat Public Works has been requested to the scene. Use caution if driving in the area. My last month’s Online earning was $14689 just by doing an easy job...
Person matching description of missing Sayreville man seen near Old Bridge
A person matching the description of a missing Sayreville man who has autism was seen walking near Old Bridge Thursday, according to officials.
ocscanner.news
SAYREVILLE: JONATHAN MISAK MISSING AUTISTIC MAN FOUND TODAY AFTER MISSING SIX DAYS
Local, county and state police along with many citizens have spent the last six days searching wooded areas in Sayreville and Old Bridge for a 29 year old missing autistic man Jonathan Misak. Jonathan left his home at the Main Street Townhomes complex last Sunday after an argument and never returned home. There was sightings of Jonathan on security cameras so an organized search party of volunteers worked with authorities and just over three hours into their search this morning he has been found safe.
'Devastating': 5 alarm fire damages Ewing Township Senior and Community Center
A fire inside a community center in Mercer County, New Jersey reached five alarms before firefighters were able to get it under control Friday morning.
ocscanner.news
SAYREVILLE: SEEKING VOLUNTEERS FOR SEARCH PARTY TO FIND MISSING AUTISTIC MAN
Kristen Misak is organizing a search party for tomorrow morning. If you can give any time to help, I am sure the family and authorities would greatly appreciate it. Sunday is one week since Jonathan went missing. Let’s help get Jonathan home to the love and safety of his family and the warmth and comfort of home.
Missing NJ man with dementia found dead, cops say
The body of a man with dementia who had wandered off from a vehicle along a state highway has been found dead, according to officials. New Jersey State Police on Friday confirmed that the body of Roy Osmundsen, 54, was located. NJSP had released an alert on Thursday about Osmundsen's disappearance.
‘Intentional’ fire set near reporter’s home in Lakewood, NJ
Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire near the yard of a reporter Wednesday night, the second reported fire in Lakewood this week. The fire, which burned in a circular fashion, was first reported around 9:10 p.m. on Sims Avenue and extinguished by firefighters, according to Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr.
ocscanner.news
BARNEGAT: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH INVOLVING OVERTURNED VEHICLE
Emergency personnel was at the scene of a motor vehicle crash at North Main and Bayshore. The accident involves an overturned vehicle. We have no additional information available at this time.
NJ traffic: Another ramp to close on Garden State Parkway at Exit 105
TINTON FALLS — A ramp at Exit 105 on the Garden State Parkway will close to traffic on Tuesday as part of a $17 million project. The ramp to the southbound Parkway is scheduled to be closed at 10 p.m. and stay closed until May 15, 2023. The lone ramp carries traffic from Route 36 to the outer lanes of the Parkway.
Serious Crash Reported On Jersey Shore
A serious crash was reported along Route 9 on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 on Rouite 9 south of Bay Parkway in Ocean Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. There were injuries in the crash,, the...
SPCA asks for public’s assistance after 100 cats found abandoned in Freehold home
The Monmouth County SPCA is asking for the public’s assistance after nearly 100 cats were found at an abandoned home earlier this year.
Work on a $97M solution to one of N.J.’s worst bottlenecks will begin in 2023
Driving Route 17 between Interstate 80 and Route 4 can be described in two words, nasty and frustrating. It’s a busy section between Maywood and Paramus that maddeningly narrows to two lanes in each direction. One driver described it as a “nightmare parade of brake lights in both directions,...
ocscanner.news
POINT PLEASANT: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED CAR HANGING ON GUARDRAIL ON BRIDGE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on the Veterans Memorial Bridge on Rt 88. There is an overturned vehicle involved which is also hanging over the guardrail. We have no further details at this time, however, should additional information become available, we will update our page. Rate:
thelakewoodscoop.com
This Lakewood Family Is Desperate For Your Help
[Submitted] I have seen 1st hand what they are enduring. The father is unable to work due to medical issues.The mother is trying to earn as much money as possible, but can’t make up for her husband’s lost income. Their home is in jeopardy of foreclosure. The utility bills are in collection. They had a significant leak in their bathroom which caused major damage to the kitchen ceiling, flooring,and cabinets.
shorebeat.com
State Announces Weeks of Part-Time Lane Closures on Route 37 Bridge
New Jersey Department of Transportation officials on Friday announced lane closures for the next few weeks on the Route 37 J. Stanley Tunney Bridge, which carries westbound traffic from the barrier island to the mainland, for deck repairs in Toms River, Ocean County. Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3...
Man shot in the head outside bar dies days later, authorities say
A man shot in the head early Saturday outside of a closed bar in Gloucester County has died of his injuries, authorities confirmed Wednesday. Charges already filed against the alleged gunman were upgraded Wednesday to include murder, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office. Walter J. Gilliano, 25, of...
2 NJ police officer brothers arrested for drunken fight in Md.
Two New Jersey police officers who are brothers were arrested after they allegedly got into a drunken brawl in Maryland last month.
ocscanner.news
NJ STATE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THESE THIEVES
State Police Seek Assistance with Theft Investigation. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation of a theft that occurred in Upper Township, Cape May County. On Tuesday, July 26, a suspect removed patio furniture from the Seaville Acme and departed the scene in...
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
ocscanner.news
NEPTUNE: BICYCLIST STRUCK BY CAR SUFFERING HEAD INJURY
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on Route 66 near the Mavis Tire Shop where a bicyclist was struck by a car and is suffering from a head injury. No other details are available at this time.
