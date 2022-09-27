Carrie Pfeiffer, 50, of Zeeland, died Thursday, September 29, 2022. Carrie was born in Zeeland, Michigan, on May 19, 1972, to James and Mary Lou (Funk) Pfeiffer. Carrie attended Zeeland Schools and graduated from Zeeland High School in 1992. She was a faithful member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and she also enjoyed worshiping at Real Life Fellowship. She was preceded in death by her mother Mary Lou Pfeiffer in 2009.

ZEELAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO