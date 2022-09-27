ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday

Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
CNN

See where Tropical Storm Ian is headed

Floridians are bracing for Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to rapidly intensify and become a hurricane. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Ian.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico

Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Hurricane Ian – live update: Florida cities under water, many stranded and 1.3m without power in monster storm

Hurricane Ian has roared ashore in southwest Florida, making landfall at 3.05pm (local time) on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with winds of 155mph.Public officials urged residents who had failed to heed evacuation orders in vulnerable, low-lying areas to shelter in place as forecasters warned of “unsurvivable” storm surges of up to 18 feet in places. Destructive waves slammed into the southwest coast from Englewood to Bonita Beach including Charlotte Harbor, near the town of Punta Gorda, north of Fort Myers. As Ian plods across Florida in the next 24 hours, it is expected to drop 12...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Hurricanes#National Weather Service#Coastal Flooding#Hurricane Ian#The Weather Channel
Primetimer

WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
The Independent

Florida man swims inside house as Hurricane Ian storm surge brings devastating floods

A man swam through a flooded house in Naples Park, Florida, as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state on Wednesday, 28 September.The storm made landfall as a Category 4, just shy of a monstrous Category 5, packing winds of 155mph.Ian’s eyewall brought surging ocean waters onshore in the state, as residents were told that there was no longer time to evacuate and instead urged to shelter in place.“This is going to be a nasty two days,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Florida homes flooded as residents brace for ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane IanHurricane Ian makes landfall with warnings of 'unsurvivable' storm surgesSurfers try to ‘catch’ big waves as Hurricane Ian set to hit Florida
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Watch moment Hurricane Ian storm surge floods Florida island

Dramatic time-lapse footage from a traffic camera shows the moment a storm surge flooded a road in Sanibel Island, Florida, as Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm in the state today, 28 September.Eight million people were in the bullseye of the storm, which had strengthened to just shy of a monstrous Category 5 status, packing winds of 155mph.Florida governor Ron DeSantis has told people to prepare for a "nasty two days."Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Overturns Planes at Florida Airport

Planes at a local Florida airport were reportedly overturned as Hurricane Ian begins moving into the Sunshine State. According to CBS News, at least one tornado, caused by the effects of Hurricane Ian, went through North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines. The storm flipped several planes and then made its way to Pines Boulevard.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?

As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy