Read full article on original website
Related
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday
Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
NASA releases live pictures of Hurricane Ian from ISS
Hurricane Ian is heading toward Cuba, potentially strengthening into a Category 3 in the next few hours. Floridians are advised to stock up on supplies in anticipation of the storm’s damage. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
See where Tropical Storm Ian is headed
Floridians are bracing for Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to rapidly intensify and become a hurricane. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Ian.
WATCH: Crazy Drone Video Shows 50-Foot Waves and Dangerous Winds Inside Hurricane Fiona
Thanks to new sail drone footage, we’re quickly learning why Hurricane Fiona is shaping up to be the strongest storm of the Atlantic basin season. Recently, researchers sent a drone to the heart of the storm to capture video evidence of what occurred inside the powerful cyclone. On Thursday,...
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico
Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
Hurricane Ian – live update: Florida cities under water, many stranded and 1.3m without power in monster storm
Hurricane Ian has roared ashore in southwest Florida, making landfall at 3.05pm (local time) on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with winds of 155mph.Public officials urged residents who had failed to heed evacuation orders in vulnerable, low-lying areas to shelter in place as forecasters warned of “unsurvivable” storm surges of up to 18 feet in places. Destructive waves slammed into the southwest coast from Englewood to Bonita Beach including Charlotte Harbor, near the town of Punta Gorda, north of Fort Myers. As Ian plods across Florida in the next 24 hours, it is expected to drop 12...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
MSNBC
‘There's no beach left’: Naples hit by major storm surge as Hurricane Ian bears down
MSNBC’s Ali Velshi joins Andrea Mitchell from Naples, Florida to report on the catastrophic storm surge the city is experiencing. “There's debris all over the place. It's entirely flooded,” says Velshi. “There’s no beach left in Naples.” He warns the city is "not even close to the worst of it yet." Sept. 28, 2022.
Hurricane Ian: House Filmed Floating Down Naples, Florida Street in Dangerous Storm Surge
Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall in Florida and the Sunshine State is already suffering unbelievable damage at the hands of the ever-strengthening storm. One of the most intense hurricanes on record to hit Florida, Ian has produced a catastrophic storm surge along with winds exceeding 150 mph and flooding rainfall.
41 Surreal Pictures And Videos Showing The Unreal Devastation Left Behind By Hurricane Ian
"I’ve been speaking with people this morning who told me they’re just trying to find a way to get out."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida man swims inside house as Hurricane Ian storm surge brings devastating floods
A man swam through a flooded house in Naples Park, Florida, as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state on Wednesday, 28 September.The storm made landfall as a Category 4, just shy of a monstrous Category 5, packing winds of 155mph.Ian’s eyewall brought surging ocean waters onshore in the state, as residents were told that there was no longer time to evacuate and instead urged to shelter in place.“This is going to be a nasty two days,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Florida homes flooded as residents brace for ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane IanHurricane Ian makes landfall with warnings of 'unsurvivable' storm surgesSurfers try to ‘catch’ big waves as Hurricane Ian set to hit Florida
Watch moment Hurricane Ian storm surge floods Florida island
Dramatic time-lapse footage from a traffic camera shows the moment a storm surge flooded a road in Sanibel Island, Florida, as Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm in the state today, 28 September.Eight million people were in the bullseye of the storm, which had strengthened to just shy of a monstrous Category 5 status, packing winds of 155mph.Florida governor Ron DeSantis has told people to prepare for a "nasty two days."Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
See the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Ian
Forecasts project that Tropical Storm Ian will strengthen and hit Florida as a hurricane.
Wild video shows shark thrashing in surge waters of Hurricane Ian as storm bombards Florida
A SHARK has been filmed swimming in the rising flood waters of Hurricane Ian. A video shared on Twitter Wednesday captured the creature as it thrashed against the surge waters off Fort Myers while Florida gets bombarded by the deadly 155mph storm. The shark's fins can be seen flipping out...
Hurricane Ian Overturns Planes at Florida Airport
Planes at a local Florida airport were reportedly overturned as Hurricane Ian begins moving into the Sunshine State. According to CBS News, at least one tornado, caused by the effects of Hurricane Ian, went through North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines. The storm flipped several planes and then made its way to Pines Boulevard.
Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?
As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
Drone video shows destruction in Sanibel Island, now cut off from Florida's mainland
Sanibel Island, a small community near Fort Myers, Florida, is connected to the mainland by a causeway, parts of which just got washed away by Hurricane Ian. Holly Smith, mayor of Sanibel, joins CNN’s John Berman to discuss.
Photos and videos show the destruction Hurricane Ian is causing on the ground in Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon, and the storm has already caused major flooding in Fort Myers.
Comments / 0