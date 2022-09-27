This Restaurant Serves The Best Pancakes In Missouri

Photo: Getty Images

Nothing says breakfast and brunch quite like a hearty plate of fluffy, stacked pancakes topped with fruit, syrup, and anything you can imagine. A mountain of pancakes in the morning can cure the worst of the blues, but who says they can't also make a great dinner? Though making pancakes is fun and easy to do from the comfort of your own kitchen, sometimes you just don't feel like cooking. Many restaurants throughout the state serve delicious pancakes, but only one serves them better than all of the rest.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That , the best pancakes in Missouri can be found at The Bruncheonette. You can find this one-stop pancake shop in Joplin. Eat This Not That recommended that first timers try the classic buttermilk pancakes topped with fried pulled pork.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best pancakes in the entire state :

"Brunch is a big deal, and at The Bruncheonette they are dishing out pulled pork pancakes, which honestly sound like heaven on a plate. Three buttermilk pancakes are topped with butter-fried pulled pork for a sweet and savory combo that will satisfy you until dinner."