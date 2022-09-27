ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Boot

Garth Brooks Wraps Up ‘The Garth Channel’ After 6 Years

After six years of curating his own channel on SiriusXM, Garth Brooks will soon sign off of the airwaves. The Garth Channel will air its last piece of programming on Oct. 1 at midnight. It not a sign of troubled waters, but rather the end of a chapter in the...
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Shares First Glimpse of ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour

Carrie Underwood's much-anticipated Denim & Rhinestones Tour begins on Oct. 15, and rehearsals for the 43-city trek are well underway. The superstar gave a small glimpse into rehearsals and the upcoming tour with a photo shared to social media on Thursday (Sept. 22). The black-and-white, panoramic picture shows Underwood and her band in a large rehearsal space.
The Boot

Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]

Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
The Boot

Trace Adkins Thinks Blake Shelton Should Be Cast as His ‘Stupid Younger Brother’ on ‘Monarch’

New Fox series Monarch -- which stars Trace Adkins opposite Susan Sarandon -- already features a number of high profile country cameos, with the likes of Shania Twain, Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker and Martina McBride all making appearances in the first season. Plus, the show's theme song, "The Card You Gamble," was recorded by country-leaning singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith.
The Boot

Caitlin Rose Takes the Reins at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in ‘Nobody’s Sweetheart’ Music Video [WATCH]

Acclaimed Nashville singer-songwriter Caitlin Rose heads to the stables in her new music video for "Nobody's Sweetheart." Released today (Sept. 28), the fresh track serves as the latest preview of Rose's highly-awaited new record Cazimi, due out Nov. 18 via Missing Pierce Records. Co-written with accomplished songwriter and producer Daniel Tashian, "Nobody's Sweetheart" finds Rose trying to accept the cards she's been dealt. She embraces herself and the life she's cultivated wholly, rejecting the societal norms and expectations others may have.
The Boot

Remembering Doug Supernaw: A Look Back at His Biggest Hits

Born Sept. 26, 1960, Doug Supernaw first formed a connection with country music during his youth. His mother's love of the genre introduced him to greats like George Jones, whom Supernaw would later reference as a lasting influence on his career. The Texas native made his way to Nashville in...
The Boot

Kimberly Williams-Paisley Tees Up Fifth-Annual Dance Party to End ALZ

Nashville will be dancing the night away at this year's Dance Party to End ALZ, hosted by Kimberly Williams-Paisley and her siblings, Ashley Williams and Jay Williams. The fifth-annual event will benefit the Alzheimer's Association and will feature a star-studded lineup of performances. Williams-Paisley's husband Brad Paisley is set to...
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Has a Special Oklahoma Connection to Vince Gill

Years before Carrie Underwood cemented herself as one of the biggest stars in mainstream country, she found some of her earliest musical inspiration from fellow Oklahoma native Vince Gill. Before taking the stage to close out this year's CMT Giants special — a two-hour celebration of Gill's over four-decade-long career...
The Boot

Top 25 Pam Tillis Songs

When Pam Tillis entered the world on July 24, 1957, she was born into a family of country music royalty. Her father, Mel Tillis, burst onto the scene in the late 1950s and went onto release some of the most pivotal country tracks of the 1970s, including "Coca-Cola Cowboy" and "Good Woman Blues." Pam spent her childhood surrounded by music, and even sang on the Grand Ole Opry stage at the tender age of eight. Inspired by her father's legacy, Pam was determined to make her own mark on the music industry.
