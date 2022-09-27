Read full article on original website
Garth Brooks Wraps Up ‘The Garth Channel’ After 6 Years
After six years of curating his own channel on SiriusXM, Garth Brooks will soon sign off of the airwaves. The Garth Channel will air its last piece of programming on Oct. 1 at midnight. It not a sign of troubled waters, but rather the end of a chapter in the...
Vince Gill Once Missed His Opry Debut to Play Guitar for His Daughter’s School Talent Show
Stars like Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood and Chris Stapleton all turned out to honor Vince Gill during a CMT Giants special dedicated to the Country Music Hall of Famer, but one of the most meaningful performances of the night came from his daughter, Jenny. When she took the stage, Jenny...
Cole Swindell Keeps His Streak of Multi-Week No. 1 Songs With ‘She Had Me at Heads Carolina’
Cole Swindell is extending his stay at the top of the country music charts with "She Had Me at Heads Carolina," which is now in its second consecutive week atop the Billboard Country Airplay chart. It's the third consecutive single for Swindell that has been a multi-week chart-topper, following "Single...
Luke Combs, Carly Pearce, Kane Brown Among 2022 CMT Artists of the Year Honorees
CMT revealed honorees for this year's CMT Artists of the Year Awards on Wednesday (Sept. 21). Five country artists will be recognized for their achievements in country music in the past year. This year's event will feature three first-time recipients, with Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson and Walker Hayes each being...
Carrie Underwood Shares First Glimpse of ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour
Carrie Underwood's much-anticipated Denim & Rhinestones Tour begins on Oct. 15, and rehearsals for the 43-city trek are well underway. The superstar gave a small glimpse into rehearsals and the upcoming tour with a photo shared to social media on Thursday (Sept. 22). The black-and-white, panoramic picture shows Underwood and her band in a large rehearsal space.
Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]
Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
Luke Bryan Gets Booed in Iowa, Turns It Into a Joke at Blake Shelton’s Expense [Watch]
Luke Bryan has a passionate, devoted fanbase that's usually game to play along with all of his onstage hijinks, but apparently, even fans as loving as Bryan's have their limits. The country superstar issued some fighting words during a stop on his Farm Tour in Boone, Iowa, on Friday (Sept....
Miranda Lambert ‘Promised’ Husband Brendan McLoughlin He Could Come Onstage in Las Vegas
Miranda Lambert kicked off her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency on Friday night (Sept. 23), but she's still got plenty of surprises up her sleeve for the shows ahead: And one of them just might be an appearance from her fan-favorite husband, Brendan McLoughlin. McLoughlin's been known to enjoy sharing...
Trace Adkins Thinks Blake Shelton Should Be Cast as His ‘Stupid Younger Brother’ on ‘Monarch’
New Fox series Monarch -- which stars Trace Adkins opposite Susan Sarandon -- already features a number of high profile country cameos, with the likes of Shania Twain, Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker and Martina McBride all making appearances in the first season. Plus, the show's theme song, "The Card You Gamble," was recorded by country-leaning singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith.
Vince Gill Sings Captivating ‘I Gave You Everything I Had’ at ‘CMT Giants’ Special [Watch]
Country music showed up in force at CMT Giants: Vince Gill, which aired on Friday, Sept. 16. The Country Music Hall of Famer was honored with stories and performances from his family and standouts in the industry. The night could not be complete, however, without the man himself taking the stage.
Caitlin Rose Takes the Reins at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in ‘Nobody’s Sweetheart’ Music Video [WATCH]
Acclaimed Nashville singer-songwriter Caitlin Rose heads to the stables in her new music video for "Nobody's Sweetheart." Released today (Sept. 28), the fresh track serves as the latest preview of Rose's highly-awaited new record Cazimi, due out Nov. 18 via Missing Pierce Records. Co-written with accomplished songwriter and producer Daniel Tashian, "Nobody's Sweetheart" finds Rose trying to accept the cards she's been dealt. She embraces herself and the life she's cultivated wholly, rejecting the societal norms and expectations others may have.
Carly Pearce Is Writing Songs About the ‘Hard’ Experience of Learning to Love Again After Divorce
As Carly Pearce looks ahead to her next album cycle, she's facing a daunting task: The prospect of following up an album that, so far, has given her the biggest moments of her career. That project is 29: Written in Stone, a body of work that Pearce first released as...
Remembering Doug Supernaw: A Look Back at His Biggest Hits
Born Sept. 26, 1960, Doug Supernaw first formed a connection with country music during his youth. His mother's love of the genre introduced him to greats like George Jones, whom Supernaw would later reference as a lasting influence on his career. The Texas native made his way to Nashville in...
Wynonna Judd Thinks Ahead to Touring Without Naomi: ‘I’m Gonna Be Angry Because She’s Not There’
In her first televised interview since Naomi Judd's death in late April, Wynonna Judd contemplates the fast-approaching eventuality of getting on stage for The Judds' final tour without her mom. "As I walk out on stage that first night, I'll probably say something like, 'It's not supposed to be like...
Kimberly Williams-Paisley Tees Up Fifth-Annual Dance Party to End ALZ
Nashville will be dancing the night away at this year's Dance Party to End ALZ, hosted by Kimberly Williams-Paisley and her siblings, Ashley Williams and Jay Williams. The fifth-annual event will benefit the Alzheimer's Association and will feature a star-studded lineup of performances. Williams-Paisley's husband Brad Paisley is set to...
Carly Pearce Invites a Talented Young Fan Onstage to Sing ‘What He Didn’t Do’ [Watch]
At a recent tour stop, Carly Pearce met a young fan named Paisley who is at the beginning of her own musical career — and she's got the recordings to prove it. Paisley gave Pearce a CD of music, featuring covers of Pearce's songs as well as the budding singer's own original material.
The Tallest Man on Earth Reimagines Hank Williams’ ‘Lost Highway’ for New Covers Album [LISTEN]
Swedish singer-songwriter Kristian Matsson — better known by his stage name The Tallest Man on Earth — is set to release a brand new covers album. On Sept. 23, Matsson will share Too Late For Edelweiss via ANTI Records, which features 10 reinterpretations of tracks from Ralph Stanley, The Beatles, Lucinda Williams and many more.
Carrie Underwood Has a Special Oklahoma Connection to Vince Gill
Years before Carrie Underwood cemented herself as one of the biggest stars in mainstream country, she found some of her earliest musical inspiration from fellow Oklahoma native Vince Gill. Before taking the stage to close out this year's CMT Giants special — a two-hour celebration of Gill's over four-decade-long career...
‘The Voice': Nashville-Based Country Singer Tanner Fussell Nails a Travis Tritt Ballad [Watch]
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello were back on Tuesday night (Sept. 27) for the next round of blind auditions as part of Season 22 of The Voice, and one singer scored a major victory with a Travis Tritt cover. So far, each coach has managed to...
Top 25 Pam Tillis Songs
When Pam Tillis entered the world on July 24, 1957, she was born into a family of country music royalty. Her father, Mel Tillis, burst onto the scene in the late 1950s and went onto release some of the most pivotal country tracks of the 1970s, including "Coca-Cola Cowboy" and "Good Woman Blues." Pam spent her childhood surrounded by music, and even sang on the Grand Ole Opry stage at the tender age of eight. Inspired by her father's legacy, Pam was determined to make her own mark on the music industry.
