Thrillist
Butter Prices Continue to Soar Due to Ongoing Supply Shortage
Butter is our lifeblood, our saving grace. When all else fails, butter is there for us to spread on toast, toss into mashed potatoes, shower on our movie popcorn, or use to whip up a cake. But this essential ingredient is starting to cost a pretty penny, and right before its biggest time to shine, the holiday baking season.
Supply Chain Shortages: 15 Things to Buy Now Before Prices Rise
It’s a cliche to say hindsight is 20/20, but as shortages and supply chain issues continue, it definitely feels valid for shoppers. If only we could go back and tell our pre-pandemic selves to buy extra hand sanitizer and toilet paper. Certainly, some supply chain shortages and disruptions caused...
Meet a 28-year-old working one of America's fastest-growing jobs that lets him travel on the company's dime and be part of the nation's shift to green energy
Ken details the pros and cons of one of America's fastest-growing jobs: a wind turbine technician. Travel is nice, but his schedule isn't consistent.
World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly
A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
NBC Los Angeles
U.S. Farms Waste a Lot of Water — But This Irrigation Tech Could Help
The western U.S. is experiencing the driest two decades in at least 1,200 years. The megadrought has particularly affected agriculture, which takes up about 70% of the world's fresh water, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. But improvements in irrigation efficiency and the integration of technology could help turn the tide in managing an increasingly scarce resource.
Gizmodo
Nord Pipeline Explosion May Have Caused Single Biggest Methane Leak in History
The war between Europe and Russia may be responsible for a new horror: a shockingly large release of damaging greenhouse gas. Earlier this week, three leaks in two natural gas pipelines, the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, in the Baltic Sea between Sweden and Poland were discovered by officials, with monitoring stations logging big spikes in methane from the leaks. On Thursday, Swedish officials said that they have found a fourth leak in the pipelines, which run between Russia and Germany. Seismologists say that explosions and drops of pressure were logged in the area, leading several European officials to suggest the breaches may be an act of sabotage against European energy stability, possibly from Russia. Russia on Thursday denied responsibility.
After 90 years, German bakery to close as energy costs soar
COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — For 90 years, Engelbert Schlechtrimen’s family has been baking wheat rolls, rye bread and chocolate cakes in this western German city. Next month, they will turn off the ovens for good, because they can no longer afford rising energy prices resulting from Russia’s war in Ukraine.
What if carbon border taxes applied to all carbon – fossil fuels, too?
The European Union is embarking on an experiment that will expand its climate policies to imports for the first time. It’s called a carbon border adjustment, and it aims to level the playing field for the EU’s domestic producers by taxing energy-intensive imports like steel and cement that are high in greenhouse gas emissions but aren’t already covered by climate policies in their home countries. If the border adjustment works as planned, it could encourage the spread of climate policies around the world. But the EU plan, as well as most attempts to evaluate the impact of such policies, is...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Nestlé invests €100m in Spanish coffee facility
The investment will increase Nestlé’s instant coffee and coffee capsule production | Photo credit: Nestlé. Swiss food and beverage giant Nestlé has announced it will invest €100m ($97m) to increase production capacity at its Girona coffee factory in Spain. The investment, spread over the next three...
Popculture
Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination
Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
New Building Materials Plant in Dubuque Looking for Employees
Coming later this fall, a new construction material supplier is set to open its doors in Dubuque. It will operate as a full-service lumber yard with the goal of providing contractors and residents with framing lumber, doors, windows, siding, and other materials necessary to finishing projects big or small. The...
Nord Stream gas leaks may be biggest ever, with warning of ‘large climate risk’
Scientists fear methane erupting from the burst Nord Stream pipelines into the Baltic Sea could be one of the worst natural gas leaks ever and pose significant climate risks. Neither of the two breached Nord Stream pipelines, which run between Russia and Germany, was operational, but both contained natural gas. This mostly consists of methane – a greenhouse gas that is the biggest cause of climate heating after carbon dioxide.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Opportunities for Recycling and Waste Management Businesses to Help Combat Food Waste
Public policy and regulations have a major role to play in preventing food waste and ensuring that all food waste is treated in the most efficient environmental manner. Technology will also play a role in encouraging less waste and ensuring advanced food waste treatment solutions. Food waste is a massive...
allthatsinteresting.com
Scientists In Germany Blasted Cheap Plastics With Lasers — And Turned Them Into ‘Nanodiamonds’
Inspired by "nanodiamonds" found on ice giants like Uranus and Neptune, this new research could help to greatly reduce plastic pollution and transform plastics in the ocean. Scientists at Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf in Germany recently blasted cheap plastic with ultrapowerful lasers, and in the process created incredibly tiny “nanodiamonds” and confirmed the existence of a new, exotic type of water.
Non-profit helps under-represented Latin youth in Northeast Ohio
One nonprofit is giving the underrepresented Latin youth an equal opportunity. Esperana provides educational services like tutoring, academic support and career path guidance.
Farmers are facing a new wave of climate challenges — the 2023 Farm Bill must help them
Farmers in this country have never had it easy. I think back to my grandmother, a tough immigrant from Slovakia who settled in the Midwest and endured hard conditions as a tenant farmer in Illinois and Wisconsin. Battling through the Depression, there were periods without water and without electricity. Once, she watched her farm burn down. Still, she and countless other small farmers toiled to make it work, and we — everybody who relies on our food system — are their beneficiaries.
The Ranch to Unveil New Retreat Location in Hudson Valley
The Ranch, known for its mental and physical fitness retreats, is expanding with a new location in Hudson Valley, set to open in summer 2023. Hudson Valley is no stranger to the luxury wellness space, as Auberge Resorts Collection opened its Wildflower Farms property there this month. The Ranch, founded by husband and wife duo Alex and Sue Glasscock, launched in 2010 with its Malibu, California location with the intention of creating a wellness space where guests could truly immerse themselves. The retreat offerings have expanded to include The Ranch Private, The Ranch 9.0 and The Ranch Italy at Palazzo Fiuggi....
Aviation International News
4Air To Offer Carbon Offsetting to ACA Members
The Air Charter Association (ACA) has partnered with 4Air to offer member companies sustainability support including carbon offsetting. The agreement between the two organizations enables members to immediately begin offsetting emissions. Specifically, ACA members will have four offsetting options that start at the entry level and can be expanded as...
beefmagazine.com
U.S. beef industry’s better genetics reduce carbon emissions
“General genetic improvement in the North American beef herd is doing a good job of improving emissions intensity. Improving profitability and production efficiency through genetic selection is doing a good job for the carbon footprint of beef,” explained John Crowley, a consultant with AbacusBio Ltd. Crowley was a featured speaker during the 2022 Beef Improvement Federation (BIF) Symposium June 2 in Las Cruces, N.M.
protocol.com
The next generation of refrigerants is on the way
In a rare display of bipartisan climate action, the Senate ratified the Kigali Amendment last week. The U.S. joins 137 other nations in the global effort to curb the use of hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs. Now the race is on to replace them for climate tech startups and traditional HVAC and refrigeration companies alike.
