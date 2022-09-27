Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Kim Kardashian Thinks Pete Davidson’s Emmys Outfit Was His Way of Sending Kanye West a Subtle Message? The Kardashians Star Allegedly Wants Ex-boyfriend to Take the High Road, Avoid Drama
Pete Davidson recently graced the Emmys, and several fans noticed that his outfit resembled Kanye West's style. Following the awards show, there were whispers that even the comedian's ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian saw the similarities. Kim Kardashian Wants Pete Davidson To Take The High Road Amid Kanye West Feud. click to...
Kim Kardashian Says Having All the Kardashian Kids in One School Is 'So Fun': 'They're So Close'
Going to school is a family affair for the Kardashian crew!. Speaking on Live! With Kelly and Ryan about her morning routine, Kim Kardashian, 41, said "it's madhouse chaos" getting her three oldest kids ready for school, where they attend alongside their cousins. "I do carpool every single day, that's...
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Look into Son's Birth as She Puts Tristan Thompson 'Trauma' Behind Her
Khloé Kardashian is focusing on better days ahead — and with a new little one by her side!. In Thursday's season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, Khloé gave fans the first look inside the birth of her son, who arrived months after her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal first surfaced.
Kim Kardashian Models Rhinestone Two-Piece She Wore to Sister Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding
Kim Kardashian is reliving a major fashion moment!. The Kardashians star, 41, shared a series of photos of herself wearing a two-piece that included a jeweled bustier and matching hot pants. She paired the look, posted to Instagram Tuesday evening, with black heels and an oversized black coat with billowy...
Kim Kardashian Says She Received a 'Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society." "I mean, when I was with...
Julia Fox says she broke up with Kanye West at the 'first red flag' after realizing he was dealing with 'unresolved issues'
Julia Fox said that she ended her relationship with Kanye West at the first "red flag." Fox said West had "unresolved issues" while they were dating and she didn't have "bandwidth" for them. West and Fox dated for approximately a month at the beginning of the year.
New couple alert? Kanye West rumored to be DATING Candice Swanepoel after Kim Kardashian's ex shares snap of model wearing his YZY glasses
Kanye West is rumored to be dating supermodel Candice Swanepoel. The romance rumors have swirled after the rapper shared a photo of Swanepoel wearing his futuristic YZY SHDZ YR 3022 for Gap sunglasses. The image, from his new ad campaign, was posted to Ye's social media accounts amid multiple reports...
Kelly Ripa Tells Kim Kardashian That She Needs to Date a 'Titan' Next
Now that Kim Kardashian is officially single, everyone is ready to set the 41-year-old reality star up on a date. However, she is hitting the brakes on any romance for now because she’s putting herself first. Kim is so firm on being alone right now that when she was asked on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday who she sees herself with in the future, her response was a confident, “Absolutely no one.” Co-host Kelly Ripa thought it was best that the SKIMS founder “stay off dating apps” and aim higher when it comes to her choice of men the...
Kim Kardashian mocked after struggling to walk up stairs in Dolce & Gabbana dress: ‘Exhausted watching this’
Kim Kardashian has been mocked by fans after struggling to walk up a flight of stairs in her Dolce & Gabbana dress. The 41-year-old reality star attended Milan Fashion Week over the weekend for the debut of her collection, “Ciao Kim,” for Dolce & Gabbana. For the official Dolce & Gabbana afterparty, she wore a floor-length silver sequin dress, which featured criss-cross ties on the sides and front. She completed the look with silver jewellery, a purse, and silver stiletto heels, while her blonde hair was in an updo.
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Fans want Khloé Kardashian to date Michele Morrone after flirty snap surfaces
Khloé Kardashian’s fans are trying to play matchmaker for her following her split from her on-again, off-again ex, Tristan Thompson. The reality star was photographed getting cozy with “365 Days” actor Michele Morrone at Milan Fashion Week over the weekend – and fans are now basically begging them to date.
Teenager, 19, plans to marry and have children with her 48-year-old 'soulmate' who gets mistaken for her DAD 'all the time'
An Australian teenager has opened up about her relationship with a man 29 years her senior and the cruel comments the couple have received. Jorja McMahon, who is just 19 years old, and 48-year-old Graham got into a relationship three months ago when she was 'in a hard living situation and in a bad headspace'.
Kim Kardashian Announced As Latest Brand Ambassador For Stuart Weitzman's 'Iconic & Timeless' Fall Campaign — Shop Now
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. To no one's surprise, Kim Kardashian has launched another iconic partnership. On Tuesday, September 20, luxury shoe brand Stuart Weitzman announced The...
Kim Kardashian Has to Take Her Top Off to Text When Wearing Built-In Gloves: 'It's a Real Issue'
Kim Kardashian knows that fashion is not all functional. During an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, which aired on Sept. 26, the reality television star opened up about the great lengths she'll go to for her avant-garde style, especially when it comes to her one-piece Balenciaga looks. "First...
Kardashian fans slam Kourtney as ‘so rude’ for shocking treatment of staff member on new episode
Kardashian fans have slammed Kourtney after her "rude" treatment of a staff member on the new episode of the Hulu series. The incident happened within the first few minutes of The Kardashians' second episode of season two. Kourtney, 43, is seen sitting on her bedroom floor with her assistant Liz...
ETOnline.com
Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel Are Dating, 'They've Connected Over Fashion,' Source Says
Kanye "Ye" West is spending time with another famous model. A source tells ET that the 45-year-old rapper is dating 33-year-old Candice Swanepoel. "Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new," the source says. "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
Khloé Kardashian shows off 4-year-old Chicago West’s makeup skills
Chicago West may take over mom Kim Kardashian’s beauty empire one day. Khloé Kardashian showed off her 4-year-old niece’s makeup skills in a series of sweet Instagram snaps on Monday, writing that the tot was “creative directing” her glam while doing her lipstick. “Jet lag is kicking in” Khloé, who welcomed her second child with Tristan Thompson via surrogate in July, wrote over a video of her praising Chi, saying, “You’re so good at this.” After lining Aunt Koko’s lips, Chicago moved on to eyeshadow, lipstick and blush. Khloé, 38, and Chicago have clearly been bonding over the past weekend, when they trekked to...
Britney Spears’ Bizarre, Unfiltered Rant Singles Out Jennifer Lopez, Leaving Fans Confused
Update: As of September 29, 2022, the posts referenced below, which appeared on Britney Spears’s Instagram account, have been deleted. We thought the dissolution of Britney Spears’ conservatorship would bring some peace for the pop star princess. But after she recently was accused of fat-shaming Christina Aguilera’s backup dancers, the “Toxic” singer seems to be making up for lost time by making her voice a lot louder than any recording studio could ever hold—and it’s all on Instagram.
See the Kardashians’ most ‘boring’ rooms from Khloe’s ‘bland’ kitchen to Kim’s all-white foyer
WITH years of conflict, controversies and celebrations, the roller coaster reality members that make up The Kardashians are a colorful bunch. So it comes as a surprise to many fans that their personal tastes seem to be so bland. Take Kim Kardashian for example, whose personal clothing line, SKIMS, and...
Popculture
Kim Kardashian Rocks Bleached Eyebrows and Jockstrap in New Cover Shoot
Kim Kardashian is a blonde again, and not just because of her hair. The Kardashians star bleached her eyebrows for a new Interview Magazine cover photoshoot. She also showed off a jockstrap, posing in a way that may bring back memories of her famous 2014 Paper Magazine cover. Kardashian, 41,...
