Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
More NC Black parents turn to homeschoolingThe Triangle Tribune
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGoldsboro, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Raleigh festival celebrates 10 yearsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
jocoreport.com
Rose Marie Conley
Newton Grove, NC: Mrs. Rose Marie “Bobbi” Conley, age 79, of Newton Grove, NC passed away September 29, 2022 at Johnston Health in Smithfield, NC. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. Mrs. Conley was born on December 3, 1942 in Anson County, NC to the...
jocoreport.com
William Kenneth Morgan
Benson, NC: Mr. William Kenneth Morgan, age 77, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at his residence. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Monday, October 3, 2022 at Stones Creek Advent Christian Church, 343 Wood’s Crossroads Road, Benson, NC 27504. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Scott Johnson will officiate.
jocoreport.com
New Riverwood Middle Principal Comes Home To Johnston County
Monica Sawyer moved to Smithfield when she was 10 years old. As an only child growing up in rural eastern North Carolina, she promised herself that as soon as she graduated from Smithfield-Selma High she would move away and never return. Four years ago, she happily ate those words and...
jocoreport.com
Elsie Holmes Weddings
SELMA – Elsie Holmes Weddings, age 94, of North Pollock St. in Selma died Thursday, September 29, 2022 in Little River, SC. She was born May 7, 1928 in Johnston County to the late Jasper Henry and Bertie McLamb Holmes. She was the widow of Robert Ira Weddings, who died 2007 and she was preceded in death by a great great-grandson, Buddy Wagoner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jocoreport.com
Operation Green Light For Veterans
JOHNSTON COUNTY – In preparation for the upcoming Veterans Day, Johnston County Commissioners have adopted a Resolution in support of Operation Green Light for Veterans, from October 1 through Veterans Day, November 11, 2022. Operation Green Light is a time to salute and honor the service and sacrifice of...
jocoreport.com
Generator Powering Johnston County Home Blamed For Carbon Monoxide Death
CLAYTON – A Johnston County man died Saturday morning from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning. It happened on Trenburg Place near Clayton. The neighborhood lost power around 7:00pm Friday. A 65 year-old man was reportedly running a propane-powered generator in his garage to power his home. Around 4:00am Saturday, the...
jocoreport.com
Fast Food Employee Embezzled Money, JCSO Says
CLEVELAND – A fast food employee is accused of stealing a large sum of money from his employer. Management at KFC – Taco Bell at 5330 NC Highway 42 West in the Cleveland community reported September 14, approximately $10,000 in cash was missing. An employee, Michael Jamal Myatt,...
jocoreport.com
US 301 Head On Crash Seriously Injures Driver
SMITHFIELD – One driver was seriously injured and another driver arrested for suspicious of impaired driving following a head on crash around 6:00am Saturday. The accident was reported in the 3500 block of US 301 South in front of the former Holt Lake BBQ restaurant. Initial reports indicate the...
RELATED PEOPLE
jocoreport.com
Police Investigate Illegally Parked Van, Locate Narcotics
CLAYTON – Two people were arrested on multiple drug offenses August 21st after a Clayton police officer, on routine patrol, noticed an illegally parked Chrysler van in the Walmart parking lot. After speaking with the occupants in the van, the officer reportedly noticed drug paraphernalia in plain sight on...
jocoreport.com
Driver Arrested Following Early Morning High Speed Chase
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A driver led law enforcement officers on a lengthy chase Saturday morning through southern Johnston County. It started when Johnston County deputies responded to Interstate 95 to locate an erratic driver reported by a 911 caller. When officers attempted to pull over the Ford pickup, the driver refused to stop.
jocoreport.com
Garner Firemen’s Festival Modified Due To Expected Inclement Weather
Garner Fire-Rescue will be holding a modified Firemen’s Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Station 1, located at the corner of Main and Benson streets in Downtown Garner. Due to the weather forecast, the outdoor activities (including the parade) have been canceled. There...
jocoreport.com
Man Charged With Embezzling Over $100,000 From 91 Year-Old Victim
KENLY – An investigation by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has led to the arrest of a Kenly man on embezzlement and exploitation charges. Robert Alan Moore, age 64, of Scott Road was arrested September 26 following a three month investigation. Authorities allege Moore stole more than $100,000...
IN THIS ARTICLE
jocoreport.com
Police Identify Driver Killed In Single Car Accident
CLAYTON – Clayton Police are investigating a single car accident Friday afternoon. It happened around 4:00pm on Covered Bridge Road near Brookhill Drive. Police said a 2001 Chevy Malibu ran off the road and struck a tree. The car sustained heavy damage. The driver, Morgan Justine Stough, age 24,...
jocoreport.com
Goldsboro Widening Project Requires Temporary Detour
GOLDSBORO – The ongoing widening of North William Street will require a monthlong detour for drivers headed south onto U.S. 117. The detour tentatively will start Saturday, October 1. With rain in Saturday’s forecast, however, the N.C. Department of Transportation contractor may push back the closure and detour to start Sunday, October 2 or Monday, October 3, when it’s dry again.
Comments / 0