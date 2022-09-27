ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

West Virginia's technical schools bouncing back from COVID

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After an overall drop in participation during the worst of COVID, career and technical education programs are showing signs of bouncing back this year. “We currently have probably 100 more students in the building than we had during the last couple COVID years. I...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Fall fun awaits in North Central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Folks looking for some fall fun have plenty of options in North Central West Virginia and beyond. In Clarksburg, several events will be held during October to celebrate fall and Halloween.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

CJ Donaldson cleared to return with team after injury at Texas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia freshman running back sensation CJ Donaldson suffered a frightening head or neck injury in the middle of the third quarter of a 38-20 loss to Texas and after taking a knee to the head as he was tackled and was taken from the field in a neck brace and strapped onto a cart.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garrett County, MD
Government
City
Oakland, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Garrett County, MD
Society
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
County
Garrett County, MD
WVNews

Harrison joins MVB Mortgage/Intercoastal Mortgage lending team

MORGANTOWN — MVB Mortgage/Intercoastal Mortgage recently welcomed Mark Harrison II to the lending team. As a loan officer, Harrison provides an experience that exceeds expectations by challenging himself daily to enhance his client’s knowledge and understanding of the mortgage process.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Huggins: West Virginia basketball schedule full of tough opponents

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Make no doubt that it didn’t take long for Bob Huggins, upon gathering his new West Virginia basketball team around him for their first meeting, emphasized one point that should be the driving force to bring them together and push them through what will be another demanding preseason camp.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Property transfers

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Ashley Firman to Robert L. Talkington, parcel in Sardis District, $10,000.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Card to Worthy connections lead Texas over WVU 38-20

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Hudson Card passed for three touchdowns, including two to Xavier Worthy, to lead Texas to a 38-20 win over West Virginia on Saturday night. Card, who has started three straight games but may be replaced next week week if freshman Quinn Ewers returns from a clavicle injury, finished with 303 yards passing.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childhood Home#Public Health Emergency
WVNews

Poor grades for WVU in Big 12 loss at Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas jumped out to a 28-0 first-half lead and didn’t look back from there in defeating West Virginia 38-20 at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday night. WVU (2-3) gets a little break in its schedule now, as its next game will be Thursday, Oct. 13 against Baylor (3-2) at Mountaineer Field.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Texas vs. West Virginia | Highlights | CFB ON FOX

Check out the full highlights for the Texas Longhorns vs. West Virginia Mountaineers. Texas QB Hudson Card threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns in the Longhorns’ 38-20 win. #CFBonFOX #CFB #texaslonghorns. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content....
AUSTIN, TX
WVNews

Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Longhorns

AUSTIN, Texas -- Photos from West Virginia's decisive 38-20 loss to Texas. The Mountaineers are now 0-2 in the Big 12 and face a long road to get back to respectability. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WVNews

WATCH: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Longhorns Highlights, Interviews

AUSTIN, Texas -- Highlights and postgame interviews from West Virginia's 38-20 loss to Texas. The Mountaineers were outplayed in all phases of the game in the first half, and trailed 28-7 at the break. Check out the full highlights for the Texas Longhorns vs. West Virginia Mountaineers. Texas QB Hudson...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy