UNC Kenan-Flagler celebrates groundbreaking for Steven D. Bell Hall
UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School continues its tradition of educational innovation with a transformative $150-million project. With a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Steven D. Bell Hall, UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School entered a new era. Steven D. Bell ’67, the building’s namesake, and Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase & Co. chairman and...
A message from the chancellor: Building a more resilient North Carolina
I hope everyone is staying safe today as Hurricane Ian passes through our state, and the extent of its destruction is unknown. Our thoughts are with all who have been severely affected by this and other recent storms, including those in Florida, Puerto Rico, Cuba and the Dominican Republic who are facing a long and difficult recovery.
Kryston receives inaugural environmental justice graduate research award from UNC Institute for the Environment
Promote Healthy People, Healthy Planet and Improve Care for All, Environmental Sciences and Engineering News, Environmental Sciences and Engineering Recognitions and Awards, Environmental Sciences and Engineering Student News, North Carolina News. September 29, 2022. Amy Kryston, a graduate student at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health, has been...
Latinx Heritage Month underscores the value of inclusivity as it provides a time for reflection and celebration
Growing up in Clinton, North Carolina, Nayeli Jaramillo-Plata ’24 often translated for her Mexican immigrant parents. She remembers those as some of the first experiences in which she really felt like a storyteller. The experiences also reminded her of the responsibility and challenges of being a first-generation kid, as...
Alert Carolina – UNC at Chapel Hill: Adverse Conditions: The University will move to Condition 1 at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30
Based on forecasted impacts of Hurricane Ian, the University will move to Condition 1 (Reduced Operations- Classes are NOT cancelled) at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, and stay in Condition 1 until 11:59 on Friday, Sept. 30. If a change in operating conditions is extended beyond 11:59 on Friday, Sept. 30, those changes will be communicated no later than 8 p.m. on Friday.
FedEx Executive Chairman Frederick W. Smith Calls for Restoring U.S. Leadership in Global Trade Agreements
Frederick W. Smith, founder and executive chairman of FedEx Corporation, joins Barbara Stephenson, vice provost for global affairs and former U.S. ambassador, for a fireside chat at the FedEx Global Education Center’s 15th Anniversary Lecture at UNC-Chapel Hill. (Photo by Melanie Busbee) For a thriving global economy and to...
