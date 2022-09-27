Cooper Rush's wife trolls Giants for cutting him after Cowboys win

Cooper Rush and the Cowboys took down the Giants on Monday night, as Rush was able to exact a little bit of revenge on the team that let him get picked back up by their NFC East rival.

Rush, now 3-0 as a Dallas starter and perhaps even brewing up a potential quarterback controversy while Dak Prescott is recovering from injury, was picked up by Big Blue in 2020 due to his ties with then-offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, who coached Rush in Dallas, but Rush was waived after camp and joined the practice squad.

The Cowboys picked him back up shortly after and never left, and now holds a win over the heads of the team who didn’t give him much of a look, and Rush’s wife Lauryn Rush, made sure her Instagram followers knew about it.

“Two years ago almost to the freaking day the Giants cut Cooper because they wanted to just ‘rotate in other QBs and see,’’ Lauryn wrote in an Instagram post . “Lolz. Fast forward…. Monday freaking night in MetLife and starting for AMERICA’S TEAM.”

The caption was accompanied by Rush and the Cowboys lining up in victory formation to close out Monday’s win over the rival Giants.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

