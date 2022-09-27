ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Cooper Rush's wife trolls Giants for cutting him after Cowboys win

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xvee2_0iCC6ql600

Cooper Rush and the Cowboys took down the Giants on Monday night, as Rush was able to exact a little bit of revenge on the team that let him get picked back up by their NFC East rival.

Rush, now 3-0 as a Dallas starter and perhaps even brewing up a potential quarterback controversy while Dak Prescott is recovering from injury, was picked up by Big Blue in 2020 due to his ties with then-offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, who coached Rush in Dallas, but Rush was waived after camp and joined the practice squad.

The Cowboys picked him back up shortly after and never left, and now holds a win over the heads of the team who didn’t give him much of a look, and Rush’s wife Lauryn Rush, made sure her Instagram followers knew about it.

“Two years ago almost to the freaking day the Giants cut Cooper because they wanted to just ‘rotate in other QBs and see,’’ Lauryn wrote in an Instagram post . “Lolz. Fast forward…. Monday freaking night in MetLife and starting for AMERICA’S TEAM.”

The caption was accompanied by Rush and the Cowboys lining up in victory formation to close out Monday’s win over the rival Giants.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief

Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
NFL
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's joke that Broncos should have paid their punter instead of him

It hasn't been a pretty start to the Russell Wilson era in Denver. Sure, the Broncos are technically 2-1. That much is indeed true. With that said, the Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett-led offense is scoring just 14.3 points per game so far with just three total touchdowns. In this past Monday Night Football's win over the San Francisco 49ers, Wilson threw for just 184 yards and no touchdowns while the offense mustered up just 261 total yards on a measly 3.7 yards per play.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
iheart.com

Former Cowboys Tight End Gavin Escobar Dead At 33

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was identified as one of the two people who died while attempting to climb a rock face in Idyllwild in Riverside County, California. Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, were found at around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday (September 28) near Tahquitz Peak Fire...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
thecomeback.com

Cowboys add quarterback to active roster

Since Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is not expected to return until the middle of the month, the Cowboys have decided to re-sign backup quarterback Will Grier according to Todd Archer of ESPN who covers the Cowboys for the network. “Cowboys to call up Will Grier from the practice squad...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Giants#American Football#Big Blue#Metlife#Social Media Twitter#Audacy
FOX Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones is taking a bow, and this time he has earned it

Jerry Jones once made a very Jerry Jones-centric comment. It was about a decade ago and it amounted to something like this: a frank admission that there have been times when Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, probably should have fired Jerry Jones, general manager of the Dallas Cowboys – over his performance.
DALLAS, TX
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Commanders vs. Cowboys Live on 10/02

The Washington Commanders take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. On Sunday, October 2 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Washington Commanders (1-2) will play the Dallas Cowboys (2-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Commanders vs. Cowboys. Disclosure: Links to retailers...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
709K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy