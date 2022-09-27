Read full article on original website
longwoodlancers.com
Cross Country Crushes It At Louisville Classic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Longwood men's and women's cross country put together their best race so far of the fall season at the Louisville Cross Country Classic on Saturday. Multiple runners posted their personal bests. Women (Times) 39. Longwood WXC: Average Time—19:58.18. 62. Grace Puleo: 18:50.6. 180. Nicole Pinder:...
longwoodlancers.com
Field Hockey Narrowly Defeated By Bellarmine 2-1
LOUISVILLE, KY – The Longwood Lancers fell to the Bellarmine Knights in the team's third MAC contest this season by a score of 2-1. Floor Schouten provided the lone goal for the Lancers, while another from Madison Wiley was wiped away by video review in the third quarter. Goals...
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury, High school football scores & highlights Sept. 30th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday’s high school football action. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Final Score Friday Week 6 scores and highlights
Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from high school football games across Central Virginia.
NBC 29 News
Thursday’s High School Football Scores & Highlights
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are Thursday’s high school football scores & highlights:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Weekend events impacted due to Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian makes its way north, many events are being changed or canceled ahead of potential storms. Here's a list of the events in Central Virginia that have been impacted.
LIST: Here are the Central Virginia schools that are closing or canceling activities for rain
As rain and wind from Hurricane Ian begins to hit Virginia, some Virginia School districts are beginning to adjust their schedules or cancel events.
clayconews.com
Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard
RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
Ian knocks out power for thousands in Virginia
Thousands are without power across Virginia Friday night as Ian continues moving northwestward through the Carolinas with the remnants near Roanoke by Saturday evening.
Hour-by-hour look at Ian's impact in Virginia
Ian is expected to drop between 2" - 4" of rain on the Richmond area with higher totals south of the city.
Power companies across Virginia prepare for Hurricane Ian’s impact
As tropical storm Ian makes its way up the east coast, local electric companies are gearing up for bad weather.
How Hurricane Ian is impacting Virginians’ weekend plans in the Richmond area
As Hurricane Ian continues to move through the state of Florida, bringing destruction in its wake, the impacts are likely to be less devastating once it makes its way north. However, severe weather brought on by the hurricane could throw a wrench in Virginians' fall festivities this weekend.
Richmond opens temporary inclement weather shelter
As severe weather arrives in Richmond, the City is taking precautions to ensure the safety of all residents. A temporary inclement weather shelter will be opening in Church Hill.
Free Grandmaster Flash event in Richmond Saturday although 2nd Street Festival gets canceled
Courtesy of Victor Frankowski (CC 2.0) The bad news is the 2nd Street Festival in Richmond’s Jackson’s Ward is canceled. The good news is that Grandmaster Flash will still be performing, and admission is free.
StormTracker8: Wind and rain return this afternoon
Ian is inland, rain tonight and windy. Tornado Watch to our SE until 10 pm
cbs19news
Weakened Ian expected to bring inches of rain to Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Hurricane Ian came ashore on the western side of Florida as a strong Category 4 storm on Wednesday. Though it has significantly weakened in crossing the peninsula and it is expected to continue weakening when it turns into the Carolinas, it is still expected to bring inches of rain to much of Virginia.
wfirnews.com
Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia
A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
