ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longwoodlancers.com

Cross Country Crushes It At Louisville Classic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Longwood men's and women's cross country put together their best race so far of the fall season at the Louisville Cross Country Classic on Saturday. Multiple runners posted their personal bests. Women (Times) 39. Longwood WXC: Average Time—19:58.18. 62. Grace Puleo: 18:50.6. 180. Nicole Pinder:...
FARMVILLE, VA
longwoodlancers.com

Field Hockey Narrowly Defeated By Bellarmine 2-1

LOUISVILLE, KY – The Longwood Lancers fell to the Bellarmine Knights in the team's third MAC contest this season by a score of 2-1. Floor Schouten provided the lone goal for the Lancers, while another from Madison Wiley was wiped away by video review in the third quarter. Goals...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Farmville, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Basketball
State
Virginia State
Farmville, VA
Basketball
State
Alabama State
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Farmville, VA
clayconews.com

Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard

RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Alabama#Longwood Basketball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs19news

Weakened Ian expected to bring inches of rain to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Hurricane Ian came ashore on the western side of Florida as a strong Category 4 storm on Wednesday. Though it has significantly weakened in crossing the peninsula and it is expected to continue weakening when it turns into the Carolinas, it is still expected to bring inches of rain to much of Virginia.
RICHMOND, VA
wfirnews.com

Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia

A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy