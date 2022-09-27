ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
Matthew C. Woodruff

Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.

Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Murray
Person
Richard Burr
POLITICO

Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.

The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
POTUS
The Independent

The Senate kicks the can until after the midterms

Congress is a little more than halfway through its work session for September before campaign season kicks off in earnest. Even-year September work sessions are always peculiar because they often come right after the August recess and right before everybody breaks to go back on the campaign trail.That often means that senators choose to do the absolute minimum, and that looks to be the case as the Senate hopes to pass a continuing resolution by the end of the month to avert a government shutdown.Otherwise, it looks like the Senate has chosen not to take up any action that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Committee#Senate Republican#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Labor
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Manchin’s energy permitting plan roils U.S. Senate and House Democrats

WASHINGTON – The energy permitting proposal centrist Democrat U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III made a condition of his support for a major Senate Democratic measure would impose timelines on federal agencies responsible for approving energy projects, according to text of the measure released late Wednesday. Congressional Democrats are deeply divided over the Manchin permitting bill, with […] The post Manchin’s energy permitting plan roils U.S. Senate and House Democrats appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
medtechdive.com

Veterans Affairs, FDA partner to accelerate medical device development

The Food and Drug Administration has partnered with the healthcare wing of the Department of Veterans Affairs to help accelerate American medical device innovation. Up to 12 FDA staff will work out of Veteran Affairs’ VA Ventures Innovation Institute, providing regulatory input on the development of tools for testing the safety and effectiveness of devices.
HEALTH
medtechdive.com

Pulse oximeter bias delayed treatment of Black COVID-19 patients by hours: study

Pulse oximetry systematically overestimated blood oxygenation by one percentage point in Black patients, leading to delays in the treatment of COVID-19, according to an analysis of health record data. The study linked the overestimation of blood oxygen to a 4.5 hour delay in receiving supplemental oxygen treatment, and a 3.1...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy