Senate clears key hurdle to avoid federal shutdown as Manchin pulls energy permitting from spending bill
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., agreed to remove a measure to expedite federal permits for certain energy projects, including a pipeline in his home state.
Senate passes short-term government funding bill to avert shutdown
The United States Senate passed legislation to avert a government shutdown after more than a dozen Republicans crossed party lines during the vote. The bill now heads to the House.
CNBC
House passes stopgap funding measure to avoid federal government shutdown
The House of Representatives voted 230-201 to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government until mid-December. Without the measure, the government would have shut down before the end of Friday. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill into law before the deadline at midnight. The House on...
Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.
Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
POLITICO
Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.
The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
The Senate majority leader in comments reported by Punchbowl described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as being "in trouble" ahead of the vote.
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
The Senate kicks the can until after the midterms
Congress is a little more than halfway through its work session for September before campaign season kicks off in earnest. Even-year September work sessions are always peculiar because they often come right after the August recess and right before everybody breaks to go back on the campaign trail.That often means that senators choose to do the absolute minimum, and that looks to be the case as the Senate hopes to pass a continuing resolution by the end of the month to avert a government shutdown.Otherwise, it looks like the Senate has chosen not to take up any action that...
Manchin’s energy permitting plan roils U.S. Senate and House Democrats
WASHINGTON – The energy permitting proposal centrist Democrat U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III made a condition of his support for a major Senate Democratic measure would impose timelines on federal agencies responsible for approving energy projects, according to text of the measure released late Wednesday. Congressional Democrats are deeply divided over the Manchin permitting bill, with […] The post Manchin’s energy permitting plan roils U.S. Senate and House Democrats appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
U.S. Senate headed to Thursday passage of stopgap gov't funding bill -Schumer
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate could pass a temporary government funding bill as soon as Thursday, which would avert partial government shutdowns that otherwise would begin on Saturday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday.
US News and World Report
Temporary Government Funding Bill Headed for Passage in U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bill to fund U.S. government activities through Dec. 16 gained enough votes in the Senate to pass with voting continuing on Thursday, as Congress faced a midnight Friday deadline with the start of a new fiscal year. Passage of the bill would send it to the...
medtechdive.com
Congress passes continuing resolution reauthorizing FDA user fees; bill heads to Biden for signature
Congress has passed legislation on Friday that would reauthorize the Food and Drug Administration’s user fee programs, as part of a continuing resolution to prevent a government shutdown that would have started at midnight. The measure now goes to President Biden for signature. The House of Representatives approved the...
medtechdive.com
Veterans Affairs, FDA partner to accelerate medical device development
The Food and Drug Administration has partnered with the healthcare wing of the Department of Veterans Affairs to help accelerate American medical device innovation. Up to 12 FDA staff will work out of Veteran Affairs’ VA Ventures Innovation Institute, providing regulatory input on the development of tools for testing the safety and effectiveness of devices.
medtechdive.com
Pulse oximeter bias delayed treatment of Black COVID-19 patients by hours: study
Pulse oximetry systematically overestimated blood oxygenation by one percentage point in Black patients, leading to delays in the treatment of COVID-19, according to an analysis of health record data. The study linked the overestimation of blood oxygen to a 4.5 hour delay in receiving supplemental oxygen treatment, and a 3.1...
House Jan. 6 committee hearing postponed because of Hurricane Ian
The Jan. 6 committee held eight public hearings this year that revealed more on the deadly Capitol attack and Trump's efforts to hold on to power.
Comments / 0