September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership
After a wave of closures last month, the Miami Valley is seeing several new restaurants and breweries opening their doors. From a new crêpe shop and boba tea shop in Troy to a new pizza restaurant expanding to Dayton, here is a look at our September Restaurant Roundup. If...
Football Friday Scores - Week 7
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Below are scores from a busy Week 7 of high school football in the Miami Valley. Chaminade Julienne 45, Carroll 7 (Game of the Week)
One shot after graveside argument in Jefferson Township
Family members began arguing while attending the burial of a relative at the Jefferson View Cemetary. The argument escalated, and one of the people pulled out a gun.
Body found in Springfield deemed suspicious
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Springfield on Thursday afternoon. According to the city of Springfield, police found 78-year-old John Hungerford dead on the 2700 block of Hilltop Avenue. Police found the circumstances surrounding Hungerford’s death suspicious and began investigating it as a homicide. Investigators have not […]
Teen charged for Middletown bomb scare
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A teen has been charged after a mystery package prompted a police investigation at the Middletown High School. The Middletown High School and middle school were both placed under lockdown on Wednesday after a suspicious package was found in the Middletown High School boy’s bathroom. The item appeared to be an […]
Police: Man shot during dispute outside Meijer near Columbus
GROVE CITY — A man is injured after a dispute outside of a Meijer near Columbus led to a shooting on Saturday afternoon, Grove City Police tell our news partner WBNS TV in Columbus. The shooting took place just before 4:00 p.m. at the Meijer on London Groveport Road...
New dogs at the Shelter – including 3 Puppies
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 7 new dogs, 3 of them 8 weeks old puppies, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their...
Remnants of Ian move toward Cincinnati
Clouds and a few spotty showers are possible today as the remnants of Ian move in. Most of us stay dry and gusty.
Cincinnati business man receives more than $500,000 fine for illegal dumping
CINCINNATI — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Friday, a Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard has been fined more than $500,000. According to the announcement, Douglas Evans through Evans Landscaping and three other businesses he owns, violated Ohio laws regulating disposal of solid...
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
Warren County driver hit by airborne gallon of milk
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - It isn’t the last thing you expect to happen when you’re driving, but it’s close. Someone got hit in Warren County last weekend with a gallon jug of milk, according to Clearcreek Township police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday as two...
Law enforcement gather for procession to Richmond Officer Seara Burton’s funeral
RICHMOND — Local law enforcement gathered Monday morning to travel to Richmond, Indiana, where funeral services for Officer Seara Burton will take place. >> PHOTOS: Local law enforcement gather to process to Officer Seara Burton’s funeral. Members of law enforcement from police and fire agencies across the Miami...
Richmond homeless community gives ‘most valuable gift’ in honor of fallen officer
RICHMOND, Ind. — A small gesture has left a permanent mark on the Richmond Police Department in the wake of Officer Seara Burton’s death. At Burton’s funeral Monday, Lt. Donnie Benedict recounted the “most valuable gift” he’d seen given to honor her life and service.
Victim shot multiple times after party in Sharonville, police say
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) -One person was shot multiple times Saturday morning in Sharonville, according to the Sharonville Police Department. Officers say 21-year-old Desmond Baker was shot in the parking lot next to Visionary Suites in the 2400 block of E. Sharon Road. Police arrived at the scene around 1:40 a.m....
What is ‘swatting?’ Ohio lawmaker introduces bill that makes it a felony
Some state lawmakers want to make “swatting” a felony, our news partners at WCPO reported. The term “swatting” is a prank 911 call that sends law enforcement to an address, which is essentially what happened at two area high schools last week. On Friday, false reports...
Graveside services, 21-gun salute take place for fallen Richmond Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND — Funeral services for Officer Seara Burton have concluded at Richmond High School and the procession is continuing to the burial site in Indianapolis. During the funeral services, Richmond Mayor David Snow remembered Burton as having an “undeniable personality.”. >> ‘I feel an emptiness without her;’ Fiancée,...
Missing woman found safe, family says
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman who was missing since last week has been found safe, according to her family. Fairfield Township officers were searching for the woman who had not been seen since Friday near Van Buren Drive in the City of Hamilton. Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the...
Taco Bell trying new menu options in Ohio
Taco Bell will be testing a new menu item in Ohio next month: a meatless "steak" quesadilla.
This Is Ohio's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Man, woman facing murder charges in connection to deadly Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD — A man and woman are now facing murder charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Springfield earlier this month. Malik Shaw, 30, and Peggy Shaw, 45, were both indicted on charges Monday, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court records. Both were indicted on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault. Malik Shaw was also indicted on one count each of three separate weapons charges.
