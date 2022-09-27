The Darke County Animal Shelter has 7 new dogs, 3 of them 8 weeks old puppies, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their...

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO