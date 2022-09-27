ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

dayton247now.com

Football Friday Scores - Week 7

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Below are scores from a busy Week 7 of high school football in the Miami Valley. Chaminade Julienne 45, Carroll 7 (Game of the Week)
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Body found in Springfield deemed suspicious

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Springfield on Thursday afternoon. According to the city of Springfield, police found 78-year-old John Hungerford dead on the 2700 block of Hilltop Avenue. Police found the circumstances surrounding Hungerford’s death suspicious and began investigating it as a homicide. Investigators have not […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Teen charged for Middletown bomb scare

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A teen has been charged after a mystery package prompted a police investigation at the Middletown High School. The Middletown High School and middle school were both placed under lockdown on Wednesday after a suspicious package was found in the Middletown High School boy’s bathroom. The item appeared to be an […]
MIDDLETOWN, OH
countynewsonline.org

New dogs at the Shelter – including 3 Puppies

The Darke County Animal Shelter has 7 new dogs, 3 of them 8 weeks old puppies, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their...
GREENVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati business man receives more than $500,000 fine for illegal dumping

CINCINNATI — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Friday, a Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard has been fined more than $500,000. According to the announcement, Douglas Evans through Evans Landscaping and three other businesses he owns, violated Ohio laws regulating disposal of solid...
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Warren County driver hit by airborne gallon of milk

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - It isn’t the last thing you expect to happen when you’re driving, but it’s close. Someone got hit in Warren County last weekend with a gallon jug of milk, according to Clearcreek Township police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday as two...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Victim shot multiple times after party in Sharonville, police say

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) -One person was shot multiple times Saturday morning in Sharonville, according to the Sharonville Police Department. Officers say 21-year-old Desmond Baker was shot in the parking lot next to Visionary Suites in the 2400 block of E. Sharon Road. Police arrived at the scene around 1:40 a.m....
SHARONVILLE, OH
Fox 19

Missing woman found safe, family says

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman who was missing since last week has been found safe, according to her family. Fairfield Township officers were searching for the woman who had not been seen since Friday near Van Buren Drive in the City of Hamilton. Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the...
HAMILTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man, woman facing murder charges in connection to deadly Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD — A man and woman are now facing murder charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Springfield earlier this month. Malik Shaw, 30, and Peggy Shaw, 45, were both indicted on charges Monday, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court records. Both were indicted on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault. Malik Shaw was also indicted on one count each of three separate weapons charges.
DAYTON, OH

