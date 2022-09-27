ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

18-year-old dies in Henderson crash, suspected DUI

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An 18-year-old woman was killed in a car crash on U.S 95 on Monday. Nevada State Police reported to U.S 95 and mile marker 53 around 12: 30 a.m. Driver Taylor Madison was traveling southbound on U.S 95 when she failed to maintain her lane and drove northbound in front of the victim.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Police seek help finding missing teen in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy. Brandon Avalos was last seen at the 6200 block of Ilanos Lane near West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Torrey Pines Drive around 6:30 p.m on Monday. He was...
news3lv.com

Suspect wanted in murder of rapper PnB Rock arrested in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect wanted in the murder of rapper PnB Rock was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Freddie Lee Trone was located around 1 p.m. at an apartment near Charleston and Las Vegas Blvd. and taken into custody by the Las Vegas Criminal Apprehension Team Task Force, LAPD's media relations division said in a news release.
Washington Examiner

Las Vegas police capture fugitive after days on the run

(The Center Square) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has captured an inmate who escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center. LVMPD tweeted Thursday morning that Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was “taken into custody without incident.”. Duarte-Herrera, a 42-year-old immigrant from Nicaragua that had entered the U.S. illegally, was...
zachnews.net

Las Vegas, NV: We remember the deadly mass shooting attack during the Route 91 Harvest music festival that occurred 5 years ago today.

Las Vegas, Nevada: People across the community will be remembering the deadly mass shooting attack during the Route 91 Harvest music festival that occurred 5 years ago. On Sunday, October 1st, 2017, a gunman began shooting from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel onto innocent people attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.
