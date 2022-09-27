Read full article on original website
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police arrest man in connection rideshare shooting that injured one woman
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that injured a woman while she was traveling in a rideshare last month. Robert Sult was arrested on Tuesday, September 27, after being identified by detectives as the suspect involved...
news3lv.com
18-year-old dies in Henderson crash, suspected DUI
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An 18-year-old woman was killed in a car crash on U.S 95 on Monday. Nevada State Police reported to U.S 95 and mile marker 53 around 12: 30 a.m. Driver Taylor Madison was traveling southbound on U.S 95 when she failed to maintain her lane and drove northbound in front of the victim.
Head-on DUI crash on U.S. 95 killed UNLV freshman, State Police say
The crash on U.S. 95 that killed a UNLV freshman from Henderson was head-on and caused by a drunken driver, State Police said Friday.
‘Afraid to call:’ Man who turned in escaped inmate was hesitant, he says in 911 call released by Metro
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gabriel Delgadillo, the Las Vegas Shuttles manager who called 911 to report that escaped inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was ready to board a bus to Mexico, was hesitant to make that phone call. “He’s been so natural, though … I was very afraid to just call,” Delgadillo told the 911 dispatcher in […]
news3lv.com
Police seek help finding missing teen in northwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy. Brandon Avalos was last seen at the 6200 block of Ilanos Lane near West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Torrey Pines Drive around 6:30 p.m on Monday. He was...
news3lv.com
EXCLUSIVE: Former Metro Lieutenant offers insight about capturing escaped inmates
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A retired Metro Lieutenant spoke exclusively with News 3 about the latest prison escape and his experience leading an investigation to capture another high-profile escapee in 2005. Ted Snodgrass retired from the department in 2011 after nearly 30 years of service which included helping to...
Parrot stolen from Las Vegas printing shop, search continues for suspect
The owners of a local business reached out to 8 News Now for help, after they said their double yellow-headed Amazon parrot had been stolen.
Bomb scare had ties to escaped prisoner, authorities say
A bomb scare in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon was connected to escaped prisoner Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the 42-year-old man who was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
news3lv.com
Suspect wanted in murder of rapper PnB Rock arrested in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect wanted in the murder of rapper PnB Rock was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Freddie Lee Trone was located around 1 p.m. at an apartment near Charleston and Las Vegas Blvd. and taken into custody by the Las Vegas Criminal Apprehension Team Task Force, LAPD's media relations division said in a news release.
Washington Examiner
Las Vegas police capture fugitive after days on the run
(The Center Square) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has captured an inmate who escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center. LVMPD tweeted Thursday morning that Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was “taken into custody without incident.”. Duarte-Herrera, a 42-year-old immigrant from Nicaragua that had entered the U.S. illegally, was...
Videos show capture of prison escapee moments before boarding bus out of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video shows the arrest of convicted murderer and escaped inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera on Wednesday evening, five days after he escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center on Friday. Surveillance video from the bus stop obtained by 8 News Now shows Duarte-Herrera standing in line to board the bus. He is then […]
zachnews.net
Las Vegas, NV: We remember the deadly mass shooting attack during the Route 91 Harvest music festival that occurred 5 years ago today.
Las Vegas, Nevada: People across the community will be remembering the deadly mass shooting attack during the Route 91 Harvest music festival that occurred 5 years ago. On Sunday, October 1st, 2017, a gunman began shooting from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel onto innocent people attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Two dead after crash on US95 and Mile Marker 53 in Clark County
According to Nevada State Police at 12:30 a.m. a black Hyundai Genesis was traveling south on US95 before striking a red Nissan Versa traveling north.
After shooting, police activity on I-15 at Flamingo causes traffic delays
Police activity causes traffic delays on Interstate 15 northbound on Thursday morning. Las Vegas detectives are investigating three separate incidents believed to be related to one shooting.
Las Vegas police offer $30,000 for details leading to arrest of escaped inmate
Las Vegas police say Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was last wearing a black baseball cap, blue shirt, blue shorts, and a navy blue backpack.
Police: Woman in custody after SWAT standoff in east Las Vegas
A woman is in police custody after a five-hour police standoff at a home in east Las Vegas on Thursday morning.
Sheriff Lombardo to speak on capture of escaped inmate
Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has announced plans to hold a press conference to discuss the apprehension of escaped inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera on Thursday.
Las Vegas police investigate 3 separate incidents after man shot, injured
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives are investigating three separate incidents they said are related to a shooting early Thursday morning. Police said the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. at the Cromwell. About half an hour later, someone called to report that his brother was shot at I-15 and Flamingo, according […]
North Las Vegas police attempting to identify unknown woman
North Las Vegas Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying an unknown female. NLVPD did not provide any additional information about the female subject.
news3lv.com
Four teens carrying several firearms, drugs inside backpack arrested at fall festival
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Several teenagers are now in juvenile detention after an incident involving drugs and firearms at a fall festival over the weekend. The incident happened on Friday, September 23, at the Pahrump Fall Festival, which takes place about 65 miles west of Las Vegas. The Nye...
