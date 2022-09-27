The foreign-exchange and gilts markets evidently did not care very much for Kwasi Kwarteng’s ‘fiscal event’, which I contextualised last week. Just after the chancellor sat down last Friday, the pound fell to £1.09 and lurched downwards for the rest of the trading day. Then, when the foreign-exchange markets opened in Asia last Sunday night/Monday morning, the pound retreated to its lowest-ever level against the dollar, briefly touching $1.0350 in volatile trading. That is unprecedented. Even in the currency crisis of 1985 the pound remained just above $1.05. However, sterling rallied, and finished in London at $1.08 after a joint intervention by the chancellor and the governor of the Bank of England (BoE), which had a whiff of the “whatever it takes” moment in the European sovereign-debt crisis. Essentially, they pledged that sterling interest rates will rise imminently in response.

