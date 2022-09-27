ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportico

Smart Yankees Fans Will Buy Saturday Tickets as Judge Continues Chase

With Aaron Judge on the cusp of breaking what many believe to be the “clean” record of 61 home runs in a season, ticket prices in the Bronx are soaring. The data, though, reveal a near-sightedness in fans’ purchasing habits.  According to Sportico’s analysis, Judge has a roughly 35% chance of hitting a homer to break the record on Friday night, with calculations based on his full-season pace of homering about once in every 11 plate appearances. Multiply the 65% chance he doesn’t reach the milestone tonight, however, by the 35% chance he hits a home run in any given game,...
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy