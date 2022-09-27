With Aaron Judge on the cusp of breaking what many believe to be the “clean” record of 61 home runs in a season, ticket prices in the Bronx are soaring. The data, though, reveal a near-sightedness in fans’ purchasing habits. According to Sportico’s analysis, Judge has a roughly 35% chance of hitting a homer to break the record on Friday night, with calculations based on his full-season pace of homering about once in every 11 plate appearances. Multiply the 65% chance he doesn’t reach the milestone tonight, however, by the 35% chance he hits a home run in any given game,...

BRONX, NY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO